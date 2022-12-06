Bo. Can i make a suggestion for NEXT season please.



I think the 10 point bonus for picking the winner in consecutive events should then chain.



So picking back to back winners gets you a 10 point bonus. A 3rd winner on the bounce gets you another 10 points and so on.



You know yourself its pretty damn hard to get two winners on the bounce, let alone 3 or 4. So I don't think this bonus will be abused, but a player consistently picking multiple winners should be recognised.



It also gives chasing players a chance of getting back into the game.



What do you think?