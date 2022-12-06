« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17  (Read 235829 times)

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6360 on: December 6, 2022, 10:18:10 am »
Alfred Dunhill Championship

Charl Schwartzel
Wilco Nienaber
Sami Valimaki
Richard Sterne
Darius van Driel
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6361 on: December 6, 2022, 12:20:16 pm »
Alfred Dunhill

Burmester
Vincent
Fisher
Norris
Prinsloo
Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6362 on: December 7, 2022, 06:39:24 pm »
Sean Crocker
Shaun Norris
Richard Sterne
Dan Bradbury
Grant Forrest
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,045
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6363 on: December 7, 2022, 10:15:20 pm »
Lawrence
Nienaber
De Jager
Forrest
O. Strydom
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,178
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6364 on: December 8, 2022, 12:36:13 am »
Alfred Dunhill:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Adrian Otaegui
Louis De Jager
Ernie Els
Alexander Knappe
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6365 on: December 8, 2022, 08:31:58 am »
Ah shit, Ill just have to take the default this time  :butt
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6366 on: December 8, 2022, 11:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December  8, 2022, 08:31:58 am
Ah shit, Ill just have to take the default this time  :butt

Sorry, been offline all day. Your default picks are Oosthuizen, Pepperell, Luiten, Ritchie and Daniel Brown.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6367 on: December 11, 2022, 04:23:51 pm »
Pete becomes the second player ever to pick up two bonuses in one season, but, with one tournament to go, he is also likely to become the first player to pick up two bonuses and not win the title. ;D

Alfred Dunhill Championship results

10p: O. Strydom (x2)
6p: Otaegui
3p: Oosthuizen, Burmester
1p: Jamieson, Luiten, Ritchie (x2), Pepperell, Fisher

30 Buck Pete (including 10 bonus points)
07 Gerry Attrick
06 Fiasco
04 ollyfrom.tv
01 BoRed
00 dudleyred
00 mickitez

Overall standings

295 Gerry Attrick
249 Buck Pete
207 Fiasco
205 BoRed
204 dudleyred
204 mickitez
195 ollyfrom.tv
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6368 on: December 11, 2022, 04:25:06 pm »
The maximum number of points one can get in a single tournament is 102, so no one is out of this just yet. ;)
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 06:21:43 pm »
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open entry list

Thomas Detry 6.5
Dean Burmester 7
Antoine Rozner 15
Oliver Bekker 17
Laurie Canter 19
Jayden Schaper 23
Renato Paratore 29
Julien Brun 34
Sami Valimaki 36
Matthieu Pavon 36
Ryo Hisatsune 36
Tom McKibbin 36
Louis De Jager 36
Nathan Kimsey 41
Ockie Strydom 41
Matthew Southgate 46
Niklas Norgaard Møller 51
JC Ritchie 56
Dan Erickson 61
Marcel Siem 61
Grant Forrest 61
Brandon Stone 61
Alejandro Canizares 61
Julien Guerrier 71
Ricardo Gouveia 71
Richard Sterne 71
Santiago Tarrio 71
Liu Yan Wei 76
Bryce Easton 76
Lucas Bjerregaard 81
David Ravetto 81
Jaco Prinsloo 81
Ian Snyman 81
Casey Jarvis 91
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 91
Alexander Knappe 101
Alejandro Del Rey 101
Todd Clements 111
Jeong Weon Ko 111
Jbe Kruger 111
Jens Dantorp 111
Pierre Pineau 126
Filippo Celli 126
Craig Howie 126
Thomas Aiken 126
Martin Vorster 126
Jens Fahrbring 126
Ashley Chesters 141
Christiaan Burke 141
Deon Germishuys 141
Ross McGowan 151
Pieter Moolman 151
JJ Senekal 151
Angel Hidalgo 151
Nicolas Colsaerts 161
Ricardo Santos 161
James Hart du Preez 161
Hennie Otto 161
Neil Schietekat 161
Simon Forsstrom 161
John Axelsen 176
Joel Stalter 176
Freddy Schott 176
Velten Meyer 176
Niklas Lemke 176
Jeremy Freiburghaus 176
Rhys Enoch 176
Adilson Da Silva 201
Christoffer Bring 201
Thomas Bjorn 201
Gary Hurley 201
Albert Venter 201
Henric Sturehed 201
OJ Farrell 226
Ryan Van Velzen 226
Sean Bradley 226
Mikael Lindberg 226
Bradley Bawden 251
Oihan Guillamoundeguy 251
Peter Karmis 251
Elias Bertheussen 251
Malcolm Mitchell 251
Heinrich Bruiners 251
Kyle Barker 251
Wynand Dingle 251
Luca Filippi 251
Dylan Mostert 251
Javier Sainz 251
Joshua Lee 276
Sam Hutsby 276
Luke Brown 276
Jaco Van Zyl 276
John Murphy 301
Ruan Korb 301
MJ Viljoen 301
Jake Redman 301
Aldrich Potgieter 301
Tristen Strydom 301
Anton Karlsson 301
Benjamin Rusch 301
Marco Penge 351
Ugo Coussaud 351
Mateusz Gradecki 351
Martin Rohwer 351
Dylan Naidoo 351
Keith Horne 351
Louis Albertse 351
Emilio Cuartero Blanco 351
Stephen Ferreira 401
Kyle McClatchie 401
Keenan Davidse 401
Rupert Kaminski 401
Luke Jerling 401
Manuel Elvira 401
Luke Harries 401
Pedro Figueiredo 451
Stefan Wears-Taylor 451
Brooklin Bailey 501
Pavan Sagoo 501
Gary Stal 501
Rhys West 501
CJ Du Plessis 501
Merrick Bremner 501
Anthony Michael 501
Riekus Nortje 501
Jacques P de Villiers 501
Keagan Thomas 501
Clancy Waugh 501
Jordan Gumberg 601
Matias Calderon 601
Gudmundur Kristjansson 601
Kristoffer Reitan 601
Herman Loubser 601
Danie Van Niekerk 601
Jordan Duminy 601
Nikhil Rama 601
Michael Palmer 601
Jean-Paul Strydom 601
Harry Konig 601
Dean ORiley 601
Graeme Storm 751
Henry Sheridan-Mills 751
Keelan van Wyk 751
Madalitso Muthiya 751
Adam Breen 751
Pierre Pellegrin 1001
Makhetha Mazibuko 1001
Estiaan Conradie 1001
Lyle Rowe 1001
Michael Kok 1001
Ruan Conradie 1001
Hugo Esposito 1001
Philip Eriksson 1001
Toto Thimba Jnr 1501
Vishnoo Seeneevassen 2001
Gerard du Plooy 2001
Quintin Wilsnach 2001

deadline: Thursday, 15 December, 2:00 a.m. GMT
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6370 on: Yesterday at 06:23:58 pm »
Burmester
McKibbin
Ritchie
Knappe
Fahrbring
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,045
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 17
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 09:03:57 am »
Bo. Can i make a suggestion for NEXT season please.

I think the 10 point bonus for picking the winner in consecutive events should then chain.

So picking back to back winners gets you a 10 point bonus.  A 3rd winner on the bounce gets you another 10 points and so on.

You know yourself its pretty damn hard to get two winners on the bounce, let alone 3 or 4.  So I don't think this bonus will be abused, but a player consistently picking multiple winners should be recognised.

It also gives chasing players a chance of getting back into the game.

What do you think?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 