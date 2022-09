Mad finish last night, happy Homa won (from a fantasy perspective ), but what the hell happened to Willett?



https://www.pgatour.com/video/2022/09/18/max-homa-wins-fortinet-in-bizarre-finish.html



It was quite shocking to watch. People don't like the word but ultimately he choked. Seeing Homa hole out obviously had something to do with it but to 3-putt from there is nothing short of a bottle job.