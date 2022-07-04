Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
Author
Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16 (Read 218037 times)
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6040 on:
July 4, 2022, 07:04:35 pm »
Scottish Open:
Scheffler
Zalatoris
Young
Jordan Smith
Van Rooyen
Barbasol Championship:
Streelman
Hubbard
R. Moore
Redman
Byrd
«
Last Edit: July 6, 2022, 08:24:08 pm by BoRed
»
Logged
mickitez
Kopite
Posts: 942
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6041 on:
July 5, 2022, 10:37:02 am »
Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele
Jordan Spieth
Ryan Fox
Patrick Reed
Thomas Detry
Barbasol Championship
Sam Ryder
Taylor Moore
Ryan Moore
Bill Haas
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Logged
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,384
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6042 on:
July 6, 2022, 09:23:10 am »
Scottish Open
Scheffler
Hovland
Fox
J Smith
Li
Barbasol Championship
Hubbard
Huh
Coetzee
Redman
Haas
«
Last Edit: July 6, 2022, 06:57:03 pm by ollyfrom.tv
»
Logged
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,854
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6043 on:
July 6, 2022, 06:13:15 pm »
Scottish
Fitzpatrick
Zalatoris
Herbert
Min Woo Lee
Detry
Barbasol
Armour
Taylor
Duncan
Seiffert
Gutschewski
Logged
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,384
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6044 on:
July 6, 2022, 06:57:28 pm »
Snedeker out of Barbasol. Changed to Haas. Cheers
Logged
dudleyred
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,243
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6045 on:
July 6, 2022, 08:35:54 pm »
Scottish
Rahm
Horschel
Kuchar
Reed
Min woo lee
Barbasol
Kizzire
Bae
Walters
Jamieson
Chappell
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Legacy Fan
Posts: 46,559
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6046 on:
July 6, 2022, 11:33:38 pm »
Ill just have the first listed please
Logged
Fiasco
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,889
JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6047 on:
July 7, 2022, 12:22:26 am »
Same as Gerry, unless I get to post before.
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6048 on:
July 8, 2022, 12:08:42 pm »
Running badly behind, this week's been a nightmare.
Reed's not taking part in the Scottish Open, mickitez is getting Kuchar, and dudleyred Cantlay.
Gerry and Fiasco's entry is Thomas, Cantlay, Homa, Kuchar and Kirk.
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6049 on:
July 8, 2022, 12:18:27 pm »
At the Barbasol Championship, Pete is getting Streelman for Armour.
Gerry and Fiasco's picks are Streelman, Svensson, R. Moore, Schmid and Hoag.
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6050 on:
July 8, 2022, 08:47:22 pm »
A combined +27 from my picks in the Scottish Open. One even made the cut!
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6051 on:
July 10, 2022, 09:52:16 pm »
Scottish Open results
10p: Schauffele
6p: Cantlay
3p: Fitzpatrick, Detry (x2), Spieth
1p: Homa
19 mickitez
09 Buck Pete
07 Fiasco
07 Gerry Attrick
06 dudleyred
00 BoRed
00 FlashGordon
00 ollyfrom.tv
Overall standings
127 BoRed
122 ollyfrom.tv
116 mickitez
110 Buck Pete
110 Gerry Attrick
099 Fiasco
078 dudleyred
022 FlashGordon
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6052 on:
July 11, 2022, 12:01:35 am »
Barbasol Championship results
10p: -
6p: Streelman, Hubbard
3p: Svensson, Schmid (x2)
1p: Duncan
15 Fiasco
15 Gerry Attrick
12 BoRed
07 Buck Pete
06 ollyfrom.tv
00 dudleyred
00 FlashGordon
00 mickitez
Overall standings
139 BoRed
128 ollyfrom.tv
125 Gerry Attrick
117 Buck Pete
116 mickitez
114 Fiasco
078 dudleyred
022 FlashGordon
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6053 on:
July 11, 2022, 02:23:36 pm »
The Open Championship entry list
Rory McIlroy 11
Xander Schauffele 17
Jordan Spieth 19
Jon Rahm 19
Scottie Scheffler 19
Matthew Fitzpatrick 21
Shane Lowry 23
Justin Thomas 23
Cameron Smith 29
Patrick Cantlay 29
Collin Morikawa 31
Will Zalatoris 31
Tommy Fleetwood 36
Dustin Johnson 41
Tyrrell Hatton 41
Louis Oosthuizen 51
Brooks Koepka 51
Sam Burns 51
Viktor Hovland 56
Hideki Matsuyama 56
Joaquin Niemann 56
Tony Finau 56
Max Homa 61
Justin Rose 71
Sungjae Im 81
Ryan Fox 81
Tiger Woods 91
Corey Conners 91
Billy Horschel 101
Seamus Power 101
Adam Scott 101
Robert MacIntyre 111
Marc Leishman 111
Abraham Ancer 126
Bryson DeChambeau 126
Cameron Young 126
Thomas Pieters 126
Patrick Reed 126
Keegan Bradley 126
Mito Pereira 126
Gary Woodland 126
Sergio Garcia 126
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 126
Paul Casey 151
Lucas Herbert 151
Cameron Tringale 151
Webb Simpson 151
Aaron Wise 151
Danny Willett 151
Jordan Smith 151
Haotong Li 151
Adrian Meronk 151
Keith Mitchell 151
J T Poston 151
Talor Gooch 176
Harold Varner III 176
Joohyung Kim 176
Victor Perez 176
Padraig Harrington 201
Jason Kokrak 201
Russell Henley 201
Brian Harman 201
Sebastian Munoz 201
Si Woo Kim 201
Sahith Theegala 201
Kurt Kitayama 201
Kevin Na 226
Min Woo Lee 226
Chris Kirk 226
Stewart Cink 251
Francesco Molinari 251
Harris English 251
Kevin Kisner 251
Luke List 251
Adri Arnaus 251
Sam Horsfield 251
Lee Westwood 251
Dylan Frittelli 251
Bernd Wiesberger 251
Dean Burmester 251
Thomas Detry 251
K H Lee 251
Tom Hoge 301
Henrik Stenson 301
Alexander Bjork 301
Ian Poulter 301
Justin Harding 301
Pablo Larrazabal 301
Erik van Rooyen 301
Emiliano Grillo 301
Phil Mickelson 351
Zach Johnson 351
Mackenzie Hughes 351
Richard Bland 351
Guido Migliozzi 351
Nicolai Hojgaard 351
Trey Mullinax 401
Sepp Straka 401
Garrick Higgo 401
Wyndham Clark 401
Jason Scrivener 401
Thriston Lawrence 401
John Catlin 401
Marcus Armitage 401
Matthew Jordan 401
Brandon Wu 401
Jamie Donaldson 401
Fabrizio Zanotti 501
Shaun Norris 751
Takumi Kanaya 751
Keita Nakajima 751
Richard Mansell 751
Ernie Els 751
Laurie Canter 751
Shugo Imahira 751
Kazuki Higa 751
Zander Lombard 751
Sihwan Kim 751
Brad Kennedy 751
David Law 751
Ben Campbell 751
Scott Vincent 751
Chan Kim 1001
Ashley Chesters 1001
Sadom Kaewkanjana 1001
Dimitrios Papadatos 1001
Minkyu Kim 1001
Lars van Meijel 1001
Marco Penge 1001
Yuto Katsuragawa 1001
Matthew Griffin 1001
Anthony Quayle 1001
Jamie Rutherford 1001
John Parry 1001
Ming-Yu Cho 1001
Sam Bairstow 1001
Aldrich Potgieter 1001
Robert Dinwiddie 1501
Justin De Los Santos 1501
Barclay Brown 1501
Darren Clarke 2001
Filippo Celli 2001
Oliver Farr 2001
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes 2001
Paul Lawrie 2001
Jediah Morgan 2001
David Carey 2001
Matt Ford 2501
Jack Floydd 2501
Alex Wrigley 2501
Ronan Mullarney 2501
Aaron Jarvis 4001
John Daly 4001
Stephen Dodd 4001
David Duval 4001
Mark Calcavecchia 4001
deadline: Thursday, 14 July, 6:35 a.m. BST
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:58:17 am by BoRed
»
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6054 on:
July 11, 2022, 02:24:03 pm »
Barracuda Championship entry list
Maverick McNealy 12
Nick Hardy 19
Alex Noren 19
Cameron Davis 19
Doug Ghim 26
Mark Hubbard 26
Taylor Pendrith 26
Martin Laird 29
Rasmus Hojgaard 29
Chez Reavie 31
Joe Highsmith 41
Andrew Putnam 41
John Huh 46
Chesson Hadley 46
Vincent Whaley 46
Johannes Veerman 51
Taylor Moore 51
Hurly Long 51
Scott Piercy 56
Matthias Schwab 56
Hank Lebioda 61
Stephan Jaeger 61
Austin Smotherman 61
Greyson Sigg 61
Matti Schmid 61
Austin Cook 67
Ryan Moore 67
Michael Gligic 71
Kelly Kraft 71
Ryan Armour 76
Julien Brun 76
Rafa Cabrera Bello 76
James Hahn 76
Charley Hoffman 81
Robert Streb 81
Niklas Norgaard Møller 81
Justin Lower 81
Yannik Paul 81
Sean Crocker 91
Brandon Hagy 91
Michael Thompson 91
Matthieu Pavon 91
Doc Redman 91
Callum Tarren 91
Joseph Bramlett 101
George Coetzee 101
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 101
Marcus Helligkilde 101
Vaughn Taylor 101
James Morrison 101
Grayson Murray 101
Sean OHair 101
Dylan Wu 101
Espen Kofstad 111
Chase Seiffert 111
Chad Ramey 111
Jonathan Byrd 126
Kevin Chappell 126
Fabian Gomez 126
Ricardo Gouveia 126
Justin Walters 126
Sebastian Soderberg 126
Richy Werenski 126
Santiago Tarrio 126
Francesco Laporta 141
Scott Brown 141
Brice Garnett 141
Bo Hoag 141
Tom Lewis 141
Michael Lorenzo-Vera 141
Dale Whitnell 141
Joachim B Hansen 151
Chris Stroud 151
Ashun Wu 151
Aaron Baddeley 161
Paul Barjon 161
Bill Haas 161
Mark Hensby 161
Scott Jamieson 161
Harry Higgs 161
Ben Martin 161
Ollie Osborne 161
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 176
Joakim Lagergren 176
Cameron Percy 176
Kevin Tway 176
Roger Sloan 176
Camilo Villegas 201
Nino Bertasio 201
Mark Baldwin 201
Jason Dufner 201
Daniel Gavins 201
Scott Hend 201
Ben Kohles 201
Chase Hanna 201
Nick Watney 201
Henrik Norlander 201
David Lingmerth 201
Seung Yul Noh 201
Albert Boneta 201
Pep Angles 226
Marcel Siem 226
Brian Stuard 226
Scott Gutschewski 251
Robin Roussel 251
Nicolai von Dellingshausen 251
Lucas Bjerregaard 276
Greg Chalmers 276
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 276
Aaron Cockerill 301
Hugo Leon 301
Kevin Stadler 301
Curtis Thompson 301
Seth Reeves 301
Max McGreevy 301
David Hearn 351
Sung Kang 351
Jim Knous 351
Renato Paratore 351
Matt Ryan 351
Ben Crane 401
Alejandro Canizares 401
Tommy Gainey 401
Wesley Bryan 401
Gavin Green 401
Bo Van Pelt 401
Andrea Pavan 401
Julian Suri 401
Tom Johnson 501
Arjun Atwal 501
Jonas Blixt 501
Robert Garrigus 501
Joshua Creel 501
Benjamin Hebert 501
Johnson Wagner 501
Martin Trainer 501
David Longmire 501
Brett Drewitt 601
Derek Ernst 601
J J Henry 601
D J Trahan 601
Dawie van der Walt 601
Ricky Barnes 751
Joel Stalter 751
D A Points 1001
Parker McLachlin 1001
John Merrick 1001
Haydn Porteous 1001
Matt Every 1251
Omar Uresti 1501
Brian Davis 2001
deadline: Thursday, 14 July, 2:45 p.m. BST
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:58:39 am by BoRed
»
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6055 on:
July 11, 2022, 02:27:30 pm »
The Open:
McIlroy
Cantlay
Finau
Power
Scott
Barracuda:
C. Davis
Hubbard
Schwab
Kofstad
Byrd
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:59:23 am by BoRed
»
Logged
mickitez
Kopite
Posts: 942
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6056 on:
July 11, 2022, 04:27:55 pm »
The Open
Xander Schauffele
Dustin Johnson
Hideki Matsuyama
Seamus Power
Keegan Bradley
Barracuda
Alex Noren
Joe Highsmith
Rafa Cabrera Bello
James Morrison
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Logged
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,384
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6057 on:
July 12, 2022, 10:14:58 am »
The Open
C Smith
Morikawa
Burns
MacIntyre
Pieters
Barracuda
Ghim
Laird
Piercy
Coetzee
Werenski
Logged
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,854
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6058 on:
July 12, 2022, 11:20:37 am »
The Open
Rahm
Morikawa
Hovland
Mitchell
Stenson
Barracuda
McNealy
Putnam
Piercy
Taylor
Villegas
Logged
dudleyred
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,243
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6059 on:
Yesterday
at 07:09:29 pm »
The open
Mcilroy
Horschel
Power
Mcintyre
Migliozzi
Barracuda
Noren
Hojgaard
Tarren
Lewis
Angles
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Legacy Fan
Posts: 46,559
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6060 on:
Today
at 07:04:05 am »
Barracuda
Cameron Davis
Rasmus Hojgaard
Matthias Schwab
George Coetzee
Sean OHair
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6061 on:
Today
at 09:58:01 am »
Gerry and Fiasco are getting a default entry at the Open:
Spieth
Zalatoris
Oosthuizen
Leishman
Ancer
That's Gerry's last default entry this season, while Fiasco has one left (perhaps to be used later today).
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,008
BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
«
Reply #6062 on:
Today
at 03:07:54 pm »
Fiasco's default entry for the Barracuda Championship: Hardy, Pendrith, Veerman, Bramlett, Garcia-Heredia.
Logged
