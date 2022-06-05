« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16  (Read 215272 times)

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5960 on: June 5, 2022, 10:49:33 pm »
The Memorial Tournament results

10p: -
6p: Cantlay, Zalatoris
3p: Im, Rahm
1p: Pereira, Mitchell (x2), Harman (x2), Hadwin (x2), Howell III (x2), McIlroy

14 Fiasco
13 BoRed
09 Buck Pete
06 ollyfrom.tv
03 Gerry Attrick
01 dudleyred
01 mickitez
00 FlashGordon

Overall standings

57 Gerry Attrick
53 Fiasco
53 mickitez
50 BoRed
50 ollyfrom.tv
43 dudleyred
41 Buck Pete
22 FlashGordon
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5961 on: June 6, 2022, 06:58:18 am »
I have a look at the tournaments and look what happens
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5962 on: June 6, 2022, 09:28:17 am »
Just realised I completely forgot the women's US Open last week. And no one reminded me ... :P
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5963 on: June 6, 2022, 09:34:17 pm »
Scandinavian Mixed entry list

Alex Noren 11
Edoardo Molinari 23
Alexander Bjork 23
Maja Stark 26
Romain Langasque 29
Linn Grant 29
Henrik Stenson 31
Ingrid Lindblad 34
Jason Scrivener 36
Julien Brun 36
John Catlin 36
Johannes Veerman 36
Pia Babnik 36
Sebastian Soderberg 41
Jazz Janewattananond 46
Thriston Lawrence 46
Manon De Roey 51
Magdalena Simmermacher 51
Tapio Pulkkanen 56
Marcus Kinhult 56
Johanna Gustavsson 56
Sanna Nuutinen 56
Ana Pelaez 56
Joakim Lagergren 61
Justin Walters 67
Kristoffer Broberg 67
Meghan Maclaren 67
Chase Hanna 67
Maximilian Kieffer 71
Linnea Strom 71
Julien Guerrier 76
Lee-Anne Pace 76
Niklas Norgaard Møller 76
Matthieu Pavon 76
Jacques Kruyswijk 81
Shubhankar Sharma 81
Olivia Cowan 81
Espen Kofstad 91
David Law 101
Jack Senior 101
Ricardo Gouveia 101
Mike Lorenzo Vera 101
Santiago Tarrio 101
Casandra Alexander 111
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 126
David Horsey 126
Whitney Hillier 126
Francesco Laporta 126
Matthew Southgate 126
Darren Fichardt 126
Nicole Garcia 126
Daniel Gavins 126
Sami Valimaki 126
Dale Whitnell 126
Daan Huizing 126
Marcel Siem 141
Nacho Elvira 141
Darius van Driel 141
Gavin Green 151
Richard Sterne 151
Alice Hewson 151
Hannah Burke 161
Nuria Iturrioz 161
Oliver Wilson 176
Benjamin Hebert 176
Carolina Melgrati 176
Scott Hend 176
Niklas Lemke 176
Virginia Elena Carta 176
Nicolai von Dellingshausen 176
Freddy Schott 201
Richard McEvoy 201
Ricardo Santos 201
Zander Lombard 201
Robert Rock 201
Becky Brewerton 201
Paul Waring 201
Lydia Hall 201
Carmen Alonso 201
Hugo Leon 201
Maverick Antcliff 201
Olivia Mehaffey 201
Kylie Henry 201
Leonie Harm 201
Craig Howie 201
Lorenzo Gagli 226
Caroline Hedwall 251
Felicity Johnson 251
Alejandro Canizares 251
Renato Paratore 251
Karolin Lampert 251
Tiia Koivisto 251
Nicole Broch Estrup 251
Julian Suri 301
Moa Folke 301
Andrea Pavan 301
Joel Sjoholm 301
Marianne Skarpnord 301
Gabriella Cowley 301
Liz Young 301
Michele Thomson 301
Julia Engstrom 301
Agathe Sauzon 301
Emma Grechi 301
Kim Metraux 301
Sophie Witt 301
Andrew Wilson 301
Leo Johannson 351
Anne-Lise Caudal 351
Chloe Williams 351
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 351
Ross McGowan 401
Marc Warren 401
Annika Sorenstam 401
Linda Wessberg 401
Ursula Wikstrom 401
Rikard Karlberg 401
Jonathan Caldwell 401
Maria Hernandez 401
Steven Brown 401
Jessica Karlsson 401
Elin Arvidsson 401
Tvesa Malik 401
Lily May Humphreys 401
Smilla Tarning Soenderby 401
Robin Roussel 501
Zach Murray 501
Lisa Pettersson 501
Chris Paisley 501
Nobuhle Dlamini 501
Rosie Davies 501
Diksha Dagar 501
Noora Komulainen 501
Sofie Bringner 501
Kristyna Napoleaova 501
Alexandra Swayne 501
Peter Hanson 601
Maha Haddioui 601
Madelene Stavnar 601
Karoline Lund 601
Lucie Malchirand 601
Stacy Lee Bregman 751
Jenny Haglund 751
Gabrielle Macdonald 751
Mim Sangkapong 751
Annabel Dimmock 1001
Lina Boqvist 1001
Cloe Frankish 1001
Charlotte Liautier 1001
Rachael Goodall 1001
Josefine Nyqvist 1001
Paz Marfa Sans 1001

deadline: Thursday, 9 June, 5:50 a.m. BST
« Last Edit: June 8, 2022, 12:19:26 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5964 on: June 6, 2022, 09:34:44 pm »
RBC Canadian Open entry list

Scottie Scheffler 10
Justin Thomas 11
Rory McIlroy 11
Cameron Smith 13
Sam Burns 15
Matthew Fitzpatrick 21
Shane Lowry 21
Corey Conners 23
Tony Finau 26
Tyrrell Hatton 29
Harold Varner III 36
Patrick Reed 46
Chris Kirk 46
Adam Hadwin 46
Sebastian Munoz 46
Jhonattan Vegas 51
Justin Rose 51
Keith Mitchell 51
Cameron Champ 67
Brendan Todd 67
Sahith Theegala 67
C T Pan 71
Mackenzie Hughes 71
Rasmus Hojgaard 81
Patrick Rodgers 81
David Lipsky 91
Nick Hardy 101
Aaron Rai 101
Pat Perez 101
Stephan Jaeger 101
Dylan Frittelli 111
Adam Long 111
J J Spaun 111
Matt Wallace 111
Emiliano Grillo 111
J T Poston 126
Doug Ghim 126
Martin Laird 126
Nick Taylor 126
Alex Smalley 126
Matthias Schwab 126
Mark Hubbard 126
Tyler Duncan 141
Dean Burmester 141
Rory Sabbatini 141
Danny Willett 141
Austin Smotherman 141
Adam Schenk 151
Wyndham Clark 151
John Huh 161
Scott Piercy 161
Adam Svensson 161
Brandon Wu 161
Hank Lebioda 176
Nate Lashley 176
Carlos Ortiz 176
Kramer Hickok 176
Greyson Sigg 176
Justin Lower 176
Brandt Snedeker 176
Peter Malnati 176
Ryan Moore 201
Ryan Armour 201
Ben Martin 201
Lee Hodges 201
Joseph Bramlett 201
Luke Donald 201
Charley Hoffman 201
Sean OHair 226
Harry Higgs 226
Callum Tarren 226
Brice Garnett 226
Brian Stuard 251
Vincent Whaley 251
Vaughn Taylor 251
Andrew Novak 251
Rafa Cabrera Bello 251
Danny Lee 251
Sam Ryder 251
Trey Mullinax 251
Michael Gligic 251
Chase Seiffert 276
Hayden Buckley 276
Cameron Percy 276
Bill Haas 301
Scott Gutschewski 301
Robert Streb 301
Scott Brown 301
Trevor Werbylo 301
Roger Sloan 301
Sung Kang 301
Wesley Bryan 301
Ben Kohles 301
Henrik Norlander 301
Dylan Wu 301
Aaron Cockerill 301
Jonathan Byrd 301
Jason Dufner 351
Satoshi Kodaira 351
Nick Watney 351
Paul Barjon 351
Brandon Hagy 351
Albin Choi 351
Austin Cook 401
Jared Wolfe 401
David Lingmerth 401
Chris Gotterup 401
Camilo Villegas 401
Max McGreevy 401
Jim Herman 401
Sangmoon Bae 401
Curtis Thompson 401
Kelly Kraft 401
David Skinns 401
Yi Cao 401
Myles Creighton 401
Bo Hoag 501
Seth Reeves 501
David Hearn 501
Brett Drewitt 501
Joshua Creel 501
Greg Chalmers 501
Robert Garrigus 501
D J Trahan 501
Bo Van Pelt 501
Mark Hensby 501
Martin Trainer 501
Jim Knous 601
Dawie van der Walt 601
Seung-Yul Noh 601
Callum Davison 601
Fabian Gomez 751
Mike Weir 751
Jared du Toit 751
A J Ewart 751
D A Points 1001
Ben Crane 1001
Jonas Blixt 1001
Tommy Gainey 1001
Johnson Wagner 1001
Richard S Johnson 1001
William Buhl 1001
Joseph Deraney 1001
Wes Heffernan 1001
Brendan Leonard 1001
Stuart Macdonald 1001
Max Sekulic 1001
Ricky Barnes 1501
John Merrick 1501
Brian Davis 1501
Kevin Stadler 1501

deadline: Thursday, 9 June, 11:40 a.m. BST
« Last Edit: June 9, 2022, 09:03:40 am by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5965 on: June 6, 2022, 09:39:40 pm »
Scandinavian:

Langasque
Brun
Pulkkanen
Law
Valimaki

RBC:

Scheffler
Finau
Mitchell
Rai
N. Taylor
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5966 on: June 7, 2022, 07:12:49 am »
I know we see some bad fields on the European Tour but this takes the piss. Edoardo Molinari in the top price tier in 2022? LIV is a big threat to the tour because the mid ranking players are more likely to chase the readies and not care about being banned from the majors etc as theyd never have got there anyway.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,790
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5967 on: June 7, 2022, 09:26:16 am »
Scandinavian

Noren
Pulkkanen
Broberg
Hend
Santos

Canadian

Mcilroy
Kirk
Vegas
Smotherman
Sabbatini

Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5968 on: June 7, 2022, 09:58:02 am »
Scandinavian

Romain Langasque
Johannes Veerman
Sanna Nuutinen
Daniel Gavins
Richard McEvoy


Canadian

Rory McIlroy
Tony Finau
Cameron Champ
Danny Willett
Adam Schenk
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5969 on: June 7, 2022, 10:01:46 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  7, 2022, 07:12:49 am
I know we see some bad fields on the European Tour but this takes the piss. Edoardo Molinari in the top price tier in 2022? LIV is a big threat to the tour because the mid ranking players are more likely to chase the readies and not care about being banned from the majors etc as theyd never have got there anyway.

Yeah, had to doublecheck if I copied the right entry list when I saw Molinari as second favourite. ;D
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5970 on: June 7, 2022, 10:09:16 am »
Scandinavian Mixed

Noren
Scrivener
Walters
Horsey
Sterne

RBC Canadian

Thomas
Varner
Todd
Frittelli
Laird
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5971 on: June 7, 2022, 12:26:11 pm »
Just announced that DJ has quit the PGA Tour. Pathetic if you ask me.
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5972 on: June 8, 2022, 09:28:54 pm »
Scandinavian

David Horsey
Whitney Hillier
Francesco Laporta
Matthew Southgate
Darren Fichardt


RBC

Nick Hardy
Aaron Rai
Pat Perez
Stephan Jaeger
Dylan Frittelli
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5973 on: June 8, 2022, 10:16:13 pm »
First named in both tournaments please.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5974 on: June 9, 2022, 09:05:54 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  8, 2022, 10:16:13 pm
First named in both tournaments please.

Noren
Stark
De Roey
Law
Senior

Scheffler
Finau
Vegas
Hardy
Rai
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,876
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5975 on: June 9, 2022, 09:45:54 am »
Missed the deadline for the European Tour event again. Fucking idiot.


RBC Canadian:

Justin Thomas
Tony Finau
Keith Mitchell
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Svensson

Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5976 on: June 9, 2022, 02:07:17 pm »
Quote from: mickitez on June  7, 2022, 09:58:02 am
Canadian

Rory McIlroy
Tony Finau
Cameron Champ
Danny Willett
Adam Schenk

Schenk has pulled out, you're getting Hardy instead.

Quote from: dudleyred on June  8, 2022, 09:28:54 pm
RBC

Nick Hardy
Aaron Rai
Pat Perez
Stephan Jaeger
Dylan Frittelli

And you're getting Scheffler for Perez.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5977 on: June 12, 2022, 04:35:55 pm »
Scandinavian Mixed results

10p: -
6p: Scrivener
3p: Langasque
1p: Southgate (x2), Noren, Gavins (x2), Walters, Veerman

08 ollyfrom.tv
06 mickitez
03 BoRed
02 dudleyred
01 Buck Pete
01 Gerry Attrick
00 Fiasco
00 FlashGordon

Overall standings

59 mickitez
58 Gerry Attrick
58 ollyfrom.tv
53 BoRed
53 Fiasco
45 dudleyred
42 Buck Pete
22 FlashGordon
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5978 on: June 12, 2022, 10:56:23 pm »
RBC Canadian Open results

10p: McIlroy
6p: Finau, Thomas
3p: Mitchell, Kirk
1p: Todd, Rai (x2), Varner III, Scheffler

16 mickitez
15 Fiasco
13 Buck Pete
12 BoRed
09 Gerry Attrick
08 ollyfrom.tv
03 dudleyred
00 FlashGordon

Overall standings

75 mickitez
68 Fiasco
67 Gerry Attrick
66 ollyfrom.tv
65 BoRed
55 Buck Pete
48 dudleyred
22 FlashGordon
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5979 on: June 13, 2022, 08:25:18 pm »
Just one tournament this week.

US Open entry list

Rory McIlroy 12
Justin Thomas 13
Scottie Scheffler 15
Jon Rahm 17
Cameron Smith 23
Matthew Fitzpatrick 26
Xander Schauffele 26
Jordan Spieth 29
Patrick Cantlay 29
Sam Burns 29
Shane Lowry 31
Will Zalatoris 31
Collin Morikawa 31
Viktor Hovland 34
Joaquin Niemann 34
Tony Finau 36
Dustin Johnson 41
Hideki Matsuyama 41
Max Homa 46
Cameron Young 46
Sungjae Im 46
Daniel Berger 46
Brooks Koepka 51
Tommy Fleetwood 56
Billy Horschel 56
Corey Conners 56
Mito Pereira 61
Justin Rose 67
Louis Oosthuizen 76
Tyrrell Hatton 81
Abraham Ancer 81
Davis Riley 81
Aaron Wise 81
Harold Varner III 81
Webb Simpson 91
Keegan Bradley 91
Talor Gooch 91
Seamus Power 101
Patrick Reed 101
Bryson DeChambeau 101
Adam Scott 126
Jason Kokrak 126
Russell Henley 126
Sebastian Munoz 126
Kevin Na 151
Marc Leishman 151
Brian Harman 151
Sergio Garcia 151
Gary Woodland 151
Tom Hoge 151
Si Woo Kim 151
Luke List 161
Alex Noren 176
Francesco Molinari 201
Ryan Fox 201
Thomas Pieters 201
Adam Hadwin 201
Mackenzie Hughes 201
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 201
Branden Grace 226
Cameron Tringale 226
Lucas Herbert 226
Phil Mickelson 251
Scott Stallings 251
Kevin Kisner 251
Harris English 251
Lanto Griffin 251
Matthew Nesmith 251
Sepp Straka 251
Erik van Rooyen 251
Denny McCarthy 251
Victor Perez 251
Adri Arnaus 251
Sam Horsfield 276
Patrick Rodgers 301
Joel Dahmen 301
Wyndham Clark 301
MJ Daffue 301
Stewart Cink 351
Troy Merritt 351
Beau Hossler 351
Min Woo Lee 351
Joohyung Kim 351
Taylor Montgomery 351
Nick Hardy 401
Thorbjorn Olesen 401
Richard Bland 501
Shaun Norris 501
Wil Besseling 501
Danny Lee 501
Marcel Schneider 501
Nick Taylor 501
Andrew Putnam 501
Kevin Chappell 501
Sean Crocker 501
Sebastian Soderberg 501
Rikuya Hoshino 501
Erik Barnes 501
Adam Schenk 501
Kurt Kitayama 501
Keita Nakajima 501
Richard Mansell 501
Junichiro Kozuma 601
Kalle Samooja 601
Joseph Bramlett 751
Chase Seiffert 751
David Lingmerth 1001
Brian Stuard 1001
Satoshi Kodaira 1001
Bo Hoag 1001
Grayson Murray 1001
Chan Kim 1001
Guido Migliozzi 1001
Yannik Paul 1001
Ben Silverman 1001
Stewart Hagestad 1001
Callum Tarren 1001
Andrew Novak 1001
Hayden Buckley 1001
Harry Hall 1001
Sam Stevens 1001
Chris Gotterup 1001
Adrien Du Mont De Chassart 1001
Brandon Matthews 1001
Roger Sloan 1251
Jonas Blixt 1501
Chris Naegel 1501
William Mouw 2001
Travis Vick 2001
Daijiro Izumida 2001
Tomoyasu Sugiyama 2001
Todd Sinnott 2001
Jediah Morgan 2001
Isaiah Salinda 2001
Sam Bennett 2001
Davis Shore 2001
Laird Shepherd 2001
James Piot 2001
Austin Greaser 2001
Andrew Beckler 2001
Fred Biondi 2001
Nick Dunlap 2001
Luke Gannon 2001
Ryan Gerard 2001
Sean Jacklin 2501
Ben Lorenz 2501
Maxwell Moldovan 2501
Charles Reiter 2501
Michael Thorbjornsen 2501
Jim Furyk 2501
Fran Quinn 2501
Jesse Mueller 2501
Caleb Manuel 2501
Matt McCarty 2501
Brady Calkins 2501
Keith Greene 2501

deadline: Thursday, 16 June, 11:45 a.m. BST
« Last Edit: June 15, 2022, 03:50:39 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5980 on: June 13, 2022, 09:00:50 pm »
Scheffler
Cantlay
Koepka
Reed
Scott
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5981 on: June 13, 2022, 10:42:12 pm »
Mcilroy
Horschel
Reed
Min woo lee
Migliozzi
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5982 on: June 14, 2022, 10:16:36 am »
Rahm
Zalatoris
Conners
Henley
Hoge
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5983 on: June 15, 2022, 11:58:47 pm »
Ill have Rahm, Schauffele, Koepka, Henley and Scott please.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,790
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5984 on: June 16, 2022, 08:33:51 am »
Scheffler
Fitzpatrick
Ancer
Hossler
Stuard
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,876
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5985 on: June 16, 2022, 11:04:07 am »
US Open:

Patrick Cantlay
Joaquin Niemann
Brooks Koepka
Luke List
Harris English
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5986 on: June 16, 2022, 05:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 16, 2022, 08:33:51 am
Scheffler
Fitzpatrick
Ancer
Hossler
Stuard

Ancer's not taking part, you're getting Koepka instead.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5987 on: June 20, 2022, 10:12:09 am »
What a week for Pete, who picked the top two, got this season's first bonus points, and climbed five place to take over at the top of the leaderboard. The top six are now separated by just 12 points.

US Open results

10p: Fitzpatrick
6p: Scheffler, Zalatoris, McIlroy
3p: -
1p: Rahm, Migliozzi (x3), Schauffele, Scott (x2), Cantlay

26 Buck Pete (including 10 bonus points)
09 BoRed
09 dudleyred
07 ollyfrom.tv
04 Gerry Attrick
01 Fiasco
00 FlashGordon
00 mickitez

Overall standings

81 Buck Pete
75 mickitez
74 BoRed
73 ollyfrom.tv
71 Gerry Attrick
69 Fiasco
57 dudleyred
22 FlashGordon
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,790
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5988 on: June 20, 2022, 12:02:25 pm »
About time! :)

Had a ten spot on Fitzy at 33/1 too. Bonus
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5989 on: June 20, 2022, 08:22:30 pm »
Three tournaments this week, I haven't forgotten the women's event.

BMW International Open entry list

Billy Horschel 13
Louis Oosthuizen 21
Thomas Pieters 23
Ryan Fox 23
Jordan Smith 23
Bernd Wiesberger 26
Rasmus Hojgaard 26
Sergio Garcia 29
Victor Perez 34
Pablo Larrazabal 34
Robert MacIntyre 36
Oliver Bekker 36
Laurie Canter 41
Edoardo Molinari 41
Thomas Detry 46
Richard Mansell 46
Adrian Otaegui 46
Romain Langasque 56
Martin Kaymer 56
Mikko Korhonen 56
Dean Burmester 61
Haotong Li 67
Thorbjorn Olesen 71
George Coetzee 71
Marcus Armitage 71
Masahiro Kawamura 71
Antoine Rozner 71
Takumi Kanaya 71
Fabrizio Zanotti 76
Julien Brun 76
Matti Schmid 76
Matthieu Pavon 81
Wil Besseling 81
Niklas Norgaard Møller 81
Jazz Janewattananond 81
Matthew Jordan 81
Kazuki Higa 81
Kalle Samooja 91
Hurly Long 91
Rafa Cabrera Bello 91
Jorge Campillo 91
Richie Ramsay 101
Yannik Paul 101
Ross Fisher 101
Marcel Schneider 101
Kristoffer Broberg 111
Victor Dubuisson 111
Thriston Lawrence 111
Ashun Wu 111
Maximilian Kieffer 111
Sean Crocker 126
Wade Ormsby 126
Justin Walters 126
Daniel van Tonder 126
Chase Hanna 126
Brandon Stone 126
Jacques Kruyswijk 126
Marcus Kinhult 141
Connor Syme 141
Andy Sullivan 141
Mike Lorenzo Vera 141
Tapio Pulkkanen 141
Lukas Nemecz 141
Joakim Lagergren 141
Wilco Nienaber 141
Nacho Elvira 151
Jeff Winther 151
Darren Fichardt 151
Shubhankar Sharma 161
David Horsey 161
Matthew Southgate 161
Santiago Tarrio 176
Ewen Ferguson 176
Craig Howie 176
James Morrison 176
Espen Kofstad 176
Darius van Driel 176
Freddy Schott 176
Jack Senior 201
Paul Waring 201
Jamie Donaldson 201
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 201
Eddie Pepperell 201
Ricardo Gouveia 201
Dale Whitnell 201
Nino Bertasio 226
Sami Valimaki 226
Francesco Laporta 226
Sebastian Heisele 226
Aaron Cockerill 226
Richard Sterne 226
Ashley Chesters 226
Marcel Siem 251
Frederic Lacroix 251
Zander Lombard 251
Niklas Lemke 251
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 276
Daan Huizing 276
Nicolai von Dellingshausen 301
Andrea Pavan 301
Benjamin Hebert 301
Renato Paratore 301
Alvaro Quiros 301
Julian Suri 301
Lorenzo Gagli 301
Richard McEvoy 301
Elvis Smylie 301
Oliver Wilson 351
Maverick Antcliff 351
Alejandro Canizares 351
Oliver Farr 351
Pep Angles 351
Max Schmitt 351
Soren Kjeldsen 351
Scott Hend 351
Ricardo Santos 351
Marc Warren 351
Andres Romero 401
Andrew Wilson 401
Steven Brown 401
Jack Singh Brar 401
Zach Murray 401
Thomas Bjorn 401
Jonathan Caldwell 401
Garrick Porteous 501
Lucas Bjerregaard 501
Hugo Leon 501
David Drysdale 501
Chris Wood 501
Dave Coupland 501
Philipp Mejow 501
Stephen Gallacher 501
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano 501
Raphael Jacquelin 501
Joel Sjoholm 501
Joel Stalter 501
Jannik de Bruyn 501
Rafael Echenique 501
Robin Roussel 601
Oliver Fisher 601
Jonas Baumgartner 601
Maximilian Herrmann 601
Max Rottluff 601
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet 751
Chris Paisley 751
Matt Ford 751
Huilin Zhang 751
Rikard Karlberg 1001
Laird Shepherd 1001
Toby Tree 1001
Cormac Sharvin 1001
Timo Vahlenkamp 1001
David Howell 1501
Haydn Porteous 1501
Anton Albers 1501
Carlos Pigem 1501

deadline: Thursday, 23 June, 6:30 a.m. BST
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:27 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5990 on: June 20, 2022, 08:24:26 pm »
Travelers Championship entry list

Rory McIlroy 10
Justin Thomas 12
Scottie Scheffler 12
Patrick Cantlay 17
Xander Schauffele 19
Sam Burns 19
Jordan Spieth 23
Joaquin Niemann 31
Sungjae Im 34
Tony Finau 34
Keegan Bradley 36
Brooks Koepka 41
Aaron Wise 46
Davis Riley 46
Tommy Fleetwood 51
Seamus Power 56
Mito Pereira 56
Brian Harman 56
Harold Varner III 61
Webb Simpson 67
Jason Day 67
Marc Leishman 67
Denny McCarthy 67
Jason Kokrak 76
Keith Mitchell 81
Maverick McNealy 81
Brendan Todd 81
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 81
Brendan Steele 81
Si Woo Kim 91
Joel Dahmen 91
Cameron Tringale 111
Harris English 126
Kevin Kisner 126
Aaron Rai 126
Patrick Rodgers 126
Sahith Theegala 126
Mackenzie Hughes 126
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 126
Nick Hardy 126
Jhonattan Vegas 141
Luke List 141
Tom Hoge 141
Cameron Davis 141
Lanto Griffin 141
Rickie Fowler 141
C T Pan 141
Matthew Nesmith 141
Cameron Champ 151
Sepp Straka 151
Anirban Lahiri 151
Emiliano Grillo 151
Chez Reavie 161
Adam Long 161
Kevin Streelman 161
Ryan Palmer 161
Charles Howell III 161
Doug Ghim 176
Lucas Glover 176
Russell Knox 176
Dylan Frittelli 176
Wyndham Clark 176
Matt Wallace 176
Kramer Hickok 201
Stephan Jaeger 201
James Hahn 201
Erik van Rooyen 201
Matthew Wolff 201
Alex Smalley 201
Stewart Cink 201
Troy Merritt 201
J J Spaun 201
Scott Stallings 201
Hank Lebioda 201
Adam Schenk 226
Scott Piercy 226
Matthias Schwab 226
Zach Johnson 226
Andrew Putnam 226
Hayden Buckley 226
Brice Garnett 226
Danny Willett 226
Adam Svensson 226
Martin Laird 226
Patton Kizzire 226
Charley Hoffman 226
David Lipsky 226
Tyler Duncan 226
J T Poston 226
Austin Smotherman 226
John Huh 226
Lee Hodges 251
Callum Tarren 251
Danny Lee 251
Chad Ramey 251
Garrick Higgo 251
Joseph Bramlett 276
Brandon Wu 301
Doc Redman 301
Taylor Moore 301
Peter Malnati 301
Justin Lower 301
Brandt Snedeker 301
Christopher Gotterup 301
Carlos Ortiz 301
Rory Sabbatini 301
Nate Lashley 301
Vincent Whaley 351
Greyson Sigg 351
Brian Stuard 351
Andrew Novak 401
Henrik Norlander 401
Robert Streb 401
Harry Higgs 401
Paul Barjon 401
Bill Haas 401
Luke Donald 401
Austin Cook 401
Kelly Kraft 401
Benjamin James 401
Sam Ryder 501
Trey Mullinax 501
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 501
Andrew Landry 501
Scott Gutschewski 501
Chesson Hadley 501
Sung Kang 501
Seth Reeves 501
Kevin Tway 501
Cole Hammer 501
Michael Gligic 501
Ben Kohles 501
Dylan Wu 501
David Skinns 501
Brett Drewitt 501
Roger Sloan 601
Jim Herman 601
Max McGreevy 601
Morgan Hoffmann 601
Nick Watney 601
Dawie van der Walt 601
Curtis Thompson 601
Richy Werenski 751
Brandon Hagy 751
Jared Wolfe 751
Martin Trainer 1001
Michael Thorbjornsen 1001
Ryan Brehm 1001
Jonas Blixt 1001
William McGirt 1001
J J Henry 1501
Adam DAmario 1501

deadline: Thursday, 23 June, 11:45 a.m. BST
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:47 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5991 on: June 20, 2022, 08:25:26 pm »
KPMG Womens PGA Championship entry list

Nelly Korda 10
Lydia Ko 12
Jin Young Ko 12
Minjee Lee 15
Lexi Thompson 15
Brooke Henderson 19
Atthaya Thitikul 26
Hye Jin Choi 26
Jessica Korda 31
Leona Maguire 31
Inbee Park 36
Xiyu Lin 36
Megan Khang 36
Hannah Green 36
Jennifer Kupcho 41
Hyo Joo Kim 46
Celine Boutier 46
Madelene Sagstrom 46
Nasa Hataoka 46
Georgia Hall 51
Marina Alex 56
In Gee Chun 56
Sei Young Kim 56
Jeongeun Lee6 56
Anna Nordqvist 61
Carlota Ciganda 61
Charley Hull 67
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 67
Allisen Corpuz 71
Patty Tavatanakit 71
So Yeon Ryu 76
Ryann OToole 76
Bronte Law 76
Ayaka Furue 76
Chella Choi 81
Yuka Saso 81
Hinako Shibuno 81
Mao Saigo 81
Su Oh 91
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 91
Lauren Stephenson 91
Ariya Jutanugarn 101
Andrea Lee 101
Na Rin An 101
Eun Hee Ji 101
Mina Harigae 111
Brittany Altomare 111
Moriya Jutanugarn 111
Lilia Vu 111
A Lim Kim 111
Pajaree Anannarukarn 111
Pia Babnik 111
Amy Yang 126
Sarah Schmelzel 126
Ally Ewing 126
Brittany Lincicome 141
Stacy Lewis 141
Jenny Shin 141
Alison Lee 141
Caroline Masson 141
Albane Valenzuela 141
Frida Kinhult 141
Yu Liu 161
Gaby Lopez 161
Maria Fassi 176
Morgane Metraux 176
Lizette Salas 201
Angel Yin 201
Wei-Ling Hsu 201
Ashleigh Buhai 201
Amy Olson 201
Yealimi Noh 201
Annie Park 226
Paula Reto 226
Jasmine Suwannapura 226
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 226
Matilda Castren 226
Lindsey Weaver-Wright 226
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 251
Emma Talley 251
Sung Hyun Park 251
Isi Gabsa 251
Gina Kim 251
Cheyenne Knight 276
Kelly Tan 301
Ruixin Liu 301
Jennifer Song 351
Pornanong Phatlum 351
Perrine Delacour 351
Gemma Dryburgh 351
Wichanee Meechai 351
Aditi Ashok 351
Emily Kristine Pedersen 351
Stephanie Kyriacou 351
Nuria Iturrioz 351
Ruoning Yin 351
Amanda Doherty 351
Gerina Mendoza 401
Stephanie Meadow 401
Dana Finkelstein 401
Peiyun Chien 401
Bianca Pagdanganan 401
Esther Henseleit 401
Cristie Kerr 401
Haeji Kang 501
Mo Martin 501
Charlotte Thomas 501
Katherine Kirk 501
Mel Reid 501
Lauren Coughlin 501
Jenny Coleman 501
Jeong-Eun Lee5 501
Ana Belac 501
Brittany Lang 601
Pernilla Lindberg 601
Sarah Jane Smith 601
Sophia Popov 601
Dottie Ardina 601
Linnea Johansson 601
Sanna Nuutinen 601
Sophia Schubert 601
Elizabeth Szokol 601
Jennifer Chang 601
Kaitlyn Papp 601
Christina Kim 751
In Kyung Kim 751
Jaye Marie Green 751
Janie Jackson 751
Agathe Laisne 751
Robynn Ree 751
Alana Uriell 751
Dewi Weber 751
Sarah Kemp 1001
Cydney Clanton 1001
Mirim Lee 1001
Brianna Do 1001
Min Lee 1001
Yaeeun Hong 1001
Angela Stanford 1251
Muni He 1251
Mariah Stackhouse 1501
Giulia Molinaro 1501
Marissa Steen 1501
Caroline Inglis 1501
Allison Emrey 1501
Katherine Perry-Hamski 1501
Rachel Rohanna 2001
Ashley Grier 2501
Meaghan Francella 4001
Sandra Changkija 4001
Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth 4001
Allie Knight 4001
Alisa Rodriguez 4001

deadline: Thursday, 23 June, 12:00 p.m. BST
« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:09 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,960
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5992 on: June 20, 2022, 08:32:26 pm »
BMW International Open

Fox
R. Hojgaard
Rozner
Schneider
von Dellingshausen

Travelers Championship

Thomas
Finau
Simpson
Tringale
Hughes

KPMG Womens PGA Championship

Lydia Ko
Hye Jin Choi
In Gee Chun
Ariya Jutanugarn
Ruixin Liu
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5993 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 am »
BMW International Open

Louis Oosthuizen
Sergio Garcia
Romain Langasque
Maximilian Kieffer
David Horsey


Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy
Keegan Bradley
Seamus Power
Kevin Kisner
Matthew Wolff


KPMG Womens PGA Championship

Leona Maguire
Jennifer Kupcho
Anna Nordqvist
Amy Yang
Gaby Lopez
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,790
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5994 on: Yesterday at 12:01:49 pm »
BMW

Smith
Perez
Korhonen
Broberg
Syme

Travelers

Thomas
Im
Bezuidenhout
Hoge
Novak

KPMG

Minjee Lee
Boutier
Chella Choi
Ashok
Finkelstein

Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5995 on: Yesterday at 04:17:39 pm »
BMW International

Fox
Bekker
Li
Wu
Stone

Travelers

Scheffler
Niemann
Harman
English
Kisner

KPMG

Lydia Ko
Jess Korda
Charley Hull
Andrea Lee
Stacy Lewis
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 16
« Reply #5996 on: Today at 06:53:44 pm »
BMW

Horschel
Olesen
Fisher
Dubuisson
Quiros


Travelers

Mcilroy
Power
Rai
Fowler
Champ

KPMG

Ariya Jutanugarn
Andrea Lee
Na Rin An
Eun Hee Ji
Mina Harigae
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 