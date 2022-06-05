What a week for Pete, who picked the top two, got this season's first bonus points, and climbed five place to take over at the top of the leaderboard. The top six are now separated by just 12 points.
US Open results
10p: Fitzpatrick
6p: Scheffler, Zalatoris, McIlroy
3p: -
1p: Rahm, Migliozzi (x3), Schauffele, Scott (x2), Cantlay
26 Buck Pete (including 10 bonus points)
09 BoRed
09 dudleyred
07 ollyfrom.tv
04 Gerry Attrick
01 Fiasco
00 FlashGordon
00 mickitez
Overall standings
81 Buck Pete
75 mickitez
74 BoRed
73 ollyfrom.tv
71 Gerry Attrick
69 Fiasco
57 dudleyred
22 FlashGordon