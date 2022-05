First named again this week please. Hopefully have more time to have a look at them soon.



Any chance of a default entry for the Dutch? Will only have time to study the Charles Schwab.



Having a bit of a terminology issue with these. A default entry is what you get if you've missed an entry after you've already made ten entries this season, and you can only have two of those per season (and you wouldn't have qualified this week anyway, since the season just started). Since you posted this before the deadline, I'll treat it the same as Gerry's post and give you the first named golfers in each range (the default entry in case you don't post consists of golfers not picked by anyone else).