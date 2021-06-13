« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week  (Read 169726 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,541
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5240 on: June 13, 2021, 10:50:28 am »
Scott Hend Top 7 for £125 please

Top 5 for 12 points would be nice too

Edit: great start. Typical :(
« Last Edit: June 13, 2021, 12:47:43 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,704
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5241 on: June 13, 2021, 01:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 13, 2021, 10:50:28 am
Scott Hend Top 7 for £125 please

Top 5 for 12 points would be nice too

Edit: great start. Typical :(

Three of us picked him, a win would be nice. :)
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,704
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5242 on: June 13, 2021, 01:54:51 pm »
Double bogey :butt
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,704
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5243 on: June 13, 2021, 04:08:15 pm »
Just about held on for top five.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,704
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5244 on: June 13, 2021, 04:32:40 pm »
Scandinavian Mixed results

10p: -
6p: Hend (x2)
3p: Hansen, Cowan (x2), Enoch (x2)
1p: Fox, Wu

15 dudleyred
13 Buck Pete
12 BoRed
08 mickitez
06 ollyfrom.tv
00 Fiasco
00 FlashGordon
00 Gerry Attrick

Overall standings

66 Buck Pete
51 mickitez
38 dudleyred
37 BoRed
36 Gerry Attrick
29 ollyfrom.tv
17 Fiasco
15 FlashGordon
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,704
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5245 on: June 13, 2021, 11:04:19 pm »
Great tournament for dudleyred, with two picks on triple points in the top 20, including Swafford who finished just one shot behind the winner. As a result, Pete's lead has been cut to just two points.

Palmetto Championship results

10p: -
6p: Swafford (x3), Redman, Hatton
3p: Fitzpatrick, Van Rooyen (x2), Perez, D. Johnson
1p: Nienaber (x2), English, Hossler (x3), Kodaira (x2)

27 dudleyred
12 Fiasco
09 Gerry Attrick
06 mickitez
03 ollyfrom.tv
02 Buck Pete
00 BoRed
00 FlashGordon

Overall standings

68 Buck Pete
65 dudleyred
57 mickitez
45 Gerry Attrick
37 BoRed
32 ollyfrom.tv
29 Fiasco
15 FlashGordon
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,704
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5246 on: June 14, 2021, 11:10:17 am »
Just one tournament this week.

US Open entry list

Jon Rahm 12
Dustin Johnson 15
Jordan Spieth 19
Brooks Koepka 19
Bryson DeChambeau 19
Rory McIlroy 21
Xander Schauffele 21
Justin Thomas 23
Collin Morikawa 23
Viktor Hovland 26
Patrick Cantlay 26
Tony Finau 29
Patrick Reed 29
Hideki Matsuyama 29
Will Zalatoris 36
Webb Simpson 41
Scottie Scheffler 41
Justin Rose 41
Daniel Berger 41
Louis Oosthuizen 41
Tyrrell Hatton 41
Shane Lowry 41
Cameron Smith 51
Tommy Fleetwood 51
Paul Casey 51
Jason Day 51
Matthew Fitzpatrick 51
Garrick Higgo 51
Phil Mickelson 51
Joaquin Niemann 61
Abraham Ancer 61
Corey Conners 61
Sungjae Im 67
Harris English 67
Marc Leishman 67
Adam Scott 67
Jason Kokrak 71
Gary Woodland 81
Lee Westwood 81
Sergio Garcia 81
Sam Burns 81
Max Homa 91
Matthew Wolff 101
Ryan Palmer 101
Bubba Watson 101
Branden Grace 101
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 101
Charley Hoffman 101
Stewart Cink 126
Matt Wallace 126
Robert MacIntyre 126
Si Woo Kim 126
Billy Horschel 126
Brian Harman 126
Russell Henley 126
Francesco Molinari 151
Kevin Na 151
Matt Kuchar 151
Sebastian Munoz 151
Carlos Ortiz 151
Kevin Streelman 151
Ian Poulter 151
Cameron Champ 151
Charl Schwartzel 151
Matt Jones 151
Erik van Rooyen 201
Martin Kaymer 201
Bernd Wiesberger 201
Zach Johnson 201
Kevin Kisner 201
Brendan Todd 201
Guido Migliozzi 201
Wilco Nienaber 201
Cameron Young 201
Adam Hadwin 201
Henrik Stenson 251
Lanto Griffin 251
Mackenzie Hughes 251
Dylan Frittelli 251
Thomas Detry 251
Chez Reavie 251
Victor Perez 251
JT Poston 251
Brendan Steele 251
Martin Laird 251
Tom Hoge 251
Jhonattan Vegas 251
Jordan Smith 251
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 251
Rafael Cabrera Bello 301
Richard Bland 301
Bo Hoag 301
Justin Suh 301
Troy Merritt 301
Wyndham Clark 301
Yosuke Asaji 301
Johannes Veerman 301
Jimmy Walker 351
Marcus Armitage 351
Peter Malnati 351
Adrian Meronk 351
Sung Kang 401
Brian Stuard 401
John Huh 401
Patrick Rodgers 401
Dylan Wu 401
Greyson Sigg 401
Taylor Pendrith 401
Ryo Ishikawa 401
Edoardo Molinari 401
Robby Shelton 501
Fabian Gomez 501
Sam Ryder 501
JJ Spaun 501
Sahith Theegala 501
Thomas Aiken 501
Dave Coupland 501
Tyler Strafaci 501
Wade Ormsby 501
Chan Kim 501
Matthew Southgate 501
Eric Cole 501
Pierceson Coody 501
Akshay Bhatia 501
Hayden Buckley 501
Matthias Schmid 751
Taylor Montgomery 751
Charles Osborne 1001
Joe Long 1001
Brad Kennedy 1001
Paul Barjon 1001
Luis Fernando Barco 1001
Hayden Springer 1001
Rick Lamb 1001
Spencer Ralston 1001
Zach Zaback 1001
Dylan Meyer 1001
Andy Pope 1001
Luis Gagne 1001
Andrew Kozan 1001
Chris Baker 1001
Carson Schaake 1001
Alvaro Ortiz 1001
Rikuya Hoshino 1001
Matthew Sharpstene 1501
Christopher Crawford 1501
Davis Shore 2001
Joe Highsmith 2001
Mario Carmona 2001
Michael Johnson 2001
Wilson Furr 2001
Steve Allan 2001
Roy Cootes 2001
Jimmy Hervol 2501
Kyle Westermoreland 2501

deadline: Thursday, 17 June, 2:45 p.m. BST
« Last Edit: June 16, 2021, 09:54:44 am by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,704
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5247 on: June 14, 2021, 11:13:35 am »
DeChambeau
Cantlay
Casey
Grace
Hoffman
Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5248 on: June 14, 2021, 11:30:04 am »
Spieth
Zalatoris
Migliozzi
Perez
Armitage
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5249 on: June 14, 2021, 04:12:44 pm »
US Open

DJ
Reed
Fitzpatrick
Henley
Poulter
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5250 on: June 15, 2021, 11:20:34 am »
US Open

Jon Rahm
Tony Finau
Marc Leishman
Matthew Wolff
Kevin Na
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,541
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5251 on: June 16, 2021, 12:08:26 pm »
US Open

Rahm
Hovland
Mickelson
Grace
Vegas

Cheers for the HU on the Jason Day withdrawal Bo.
« Last Edit: June 17, 2021, 09:25:06 am by Buck Pete »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5252 on: June 16, 2021, 04:49:50 pm »
US Open

Collin Morikawa
Patrick Cantlay
Phil Mickelson
Matthew Wolff
Stewart Cink
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5253 on: June 17, 2021, 06:50:28 am »
Worst run of form I've ever been on in the last two seasons, can't see that changing too much this week.

US Open

Jon Rahm
Viktor Hovland
Tommy Fleetwood
Robert MacIntyre
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,238
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5254 on: June 17, 2021, 02:40:55 pm »
Bryson DeChambeau
Patrick Cantlay
Joaquin Niemann
Si-Woo Kim
Cameron Champ
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,704
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5255 on: Today at 09:18:57 am »
FFS, DeChambeau was leading when I went to bed! ;D

I'll update this tonight.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 