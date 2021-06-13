Great tournament for dudleyred, with two picks on triple points in the top 20, including Swafford who finished just one shot behind the winner. As a result, Pete's lead has been cut to just two points.
Palmetto Championship results
10p: -
6p: Swafford (x3), Redman, Hatton
3p: Fitzpatrick, Van Rooyen (x2), Perez, D. Johnson
1p: Nienaber (x2), English, Hossler (x3), Kodaira (x2)
27 dudleyred
12 Fiasco
09 Gerry Attrick
06 mickitez
03 ollyfrom.tv
02 Buck Pete
00 BoRed
00 FlashGordon
Overall standings
68 Buck Pete
65 dudleyred
57 mickitez
45 Gerry Attrick
37 BoRed
32 ollyfrom.tv
29 Fiasco
15 FlashGordon