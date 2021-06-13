Great tournament for dudleyred, with two picks on triple points in the top 20, including Swafford who finished just one shot behind the winner. As a result, Pete's lead has been cut to just two points.



Palmetto Championship results



10p: -

6p: Swafford (x3), Redman, Hatton

3p: Fitzpatrick, Van Rooyen (x2), Perez, D. Johnson

1p: Nienaber (x2), English, Hossler (x3), Kodaira (x2)



27 dudleyred

12 Fiasco

09 Gerry Attrick

06 mickitez

03 ollyfrom.tv

02 Buck Pete

00 BoRed

00 FlashGordon



Overall standings



68 Buck Pete

65 dudleyred

57 mickitez

45 Gerry Attrick

37 BoRed

32 ollyfrom.tv

29 Fiasco

15 FlashGordon