RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 11

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 11
Scottish Championship entry list

Matt Wallace 12
Lee Westwood 13
Aaron Rai 15
Robert MacIntyre 17
Eddie Pepperell 19
Sam Horsfield 21
Renato Paratore 26
Gavin Green 29
Conor Syme 34
Matthew Jordan 34
Brandon Stone 41
Masahiro Kawamura 41
Richie Ramsay 46
Matthew Southgate 46
Sean Crocker 46
Paul Waring 46
Justin Harding 46
Dean Burmester 51
Marc Warren 56
Padraig Harrington 56
Scott Jamieson 56
Wil Besseling 61
Calum Hill 61
Shubankar Sharma 61
Marcus Armitage 61
Jack Senior 67
Grant Forrest 67
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67
Min Woo Lee 67
Adrian Otaegui 67
Jamie Donaldson 71
Wade Ormsby 71
Rikard Karlberg 76
Clement Sordet 81
Ben Stow 81
Adrian Meronk 81
Callum Shinkwin 81
Sebastian Soderberg 81
Chris Paisley 91
Scott Hend 91
Oscar Lengden 91
Adrien Saddier 101
James Morrison 111
Alejandro Canizares 111
Martin Simonsen 126
Ewen Ferguson 126
Jake McLeod 126
Aaron Cockerill 141
Toby Tree 141
Dale Whitnell 151
Gonzalo Fdez Castano 151
Ashley Chesters 151
Justin Walters 151
Daan Huizing 151
Craig Howie 151
Dave Coupland 151
Ben Evans 151
Niklas Lemke 151
Darius Van Driel 161
Cormac Sharvin 161
Jens Fahrbring 161
Hurly Long 176
Ashun Wu 176
David Law 201
Romain Wattel 201
SSP Chawrasia 201
Jonathan Caldwell 201
Nicolai Hojgaard 226
Matthew Baldwin 226
Bryce Easton 226
Euan Walker 226
David Dixon 251
Marcel Schneider 251
Ricardo Santos 251
David Drysdale 251
Lee Slattery 251
Oliver Farr 251
Joel Stalter 251
Joel Sjoholm 251
Liam Johnston 276
Lars van Meijel 276
Garrick Porteous 276
Pedro Figueiredo 276
Gregory Havret 276
Damien Perrier 301
Mathieu Fenasse 351
Ross McGowan 351
Robin Petersson 401
Benjamin Poke 401
Lorenzo Scalise 401
Oliver Wilson 401
Daniel Young 401
Gavin Moynihan 401
Niall Kearney 401
Tom Gandy 501
Gaganjeet Bhullar 501
David Howell 501
Jbe Kruger 501
Philip Eriksson 501
Kristoffer Reitan 601
Raphael Jacquelin 601
Zach Murray 601
Michael Campbell 751
Steven Tiley 751

deadline: Thursday, 15 October, 8:00 a.m. BST
Logged

The CJ Cup entry list

Dustin Johnson 11
Jon Rahm 12
Rory McIlroy 13
Justin Thomas 13
Xander Schauffele 15
Patrick Cantlay 23
Matthew Wolff 23
Brooks Koepka 26
Tyrrell Hatton 26
Collin Morikawa 29
Tony Finau 29
Hideki Matsuyama 31
Tommy Fleetwood 34
Daniel Berger 34
Viktor Hovland 36
Louis Oosthuizen 41
Sungjae Im 41
Matthew Fitzpatrick 41
Harris English 46
Scottie Scheffler 46
Sergio Garcia 51
Abraham Ancer 51
Jason Day 51
Paul Casey 56
Rickie Fowler 61
Gary Woodland 67
Justin Rose 67
Joaquin Niemann 67
Ian Poulter 67
Billy Horschel 71
Brendan Todd 71
Alex Noren 81
Russell Henley 81
Shane Lowry 81
Kevin Kisner 91
Jordan Spieth 91
Bubba Watson 101
Si Woo Kim 101
Matt Kuchar 101
Jason Kokrak 101
Brian Harman 101
Cameron Smith 101
Mackenzie Hughes 111
Kevin Na 111
Corey Conners 126
Sebastian Munoz 126
Adam Hadwin 141
Byeong-Hun An 141
Marc Leishman 141
Ryan Palmer 151
Cameron Champ 151
Brendan Steele 161
Kevin Streelman 161
Lanto Griffin 161
Adam Long 176
Dylan Frittelli 176
Joel Dahmen 176
Keegan Bradley 201
Harry Higgs 201
Talor Gooch 251
Carlos Ortiz 251
Danny Lee 276
Michael Thompson 301
Andrew Landry 301
Tom Hoge 301
Tyler Duncan 301
Mark Hubbard 301
Joohyung Kim 301
Jaekyeoung Lee 401
Richy Werenski 401
Kyoung Hoon Lee 401
Sung Kang 401
Nick Taylor 401
Jeongwoo Ham 401
Tae Hee Lee 401
Jim Herman 501
Hanbyeol Kim 501
Seonghyeon Kim 501

deadline: Thursday, 15 October, 5:45 p.m. BST
Logged

Scottish Championship:

Westwood
Syme
Warren
Canizares
Chesters

The CJ Cup:

Thomas
Hatton
Garcia
Harman
Hadwin
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 11
« Reply #4443 on: October 12, 2020, 06:44:33 PM »
Scottish

Rai
Stone
Donaldson
Morriston
Chesters

Cj cup

Wolff
Hatton
Poulter
Watson
Bradley
Logged

Scottish Championship

Lee Westwood
Renato Paratore
Padraig Harrington
Gonzalo Fdez Castano
Nicolai Hojgaard


The CJ Cup

Matthew Wolff
Brooks Koepka
Sergio Garcia
Matt Kuchar
Harry Higgs
Scottish Championship

Rai
Syme
Warren
Van Driel
Saddier

CJ Cup

Rahm
Koepka
Casey
Steele
Frittelli
Logged

Scottish Championship

Wallace
Harding
Burmester
Walters
Wu

CJ Cup

D Johnson
Matsuyama
Woodland
Harman
Na
Logged

DJ has withdrawn due to covid
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: BoRed on October 14, 2020, 08:57:50 AM
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 11
« Reply #4450 on: October 14, 2020, 10:09:33 AM »
Cheers Bo. I'll replace DJ with McIlroy
Scottish Championship

Robert MacIntyre
Marc Warren
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Ewen Ferguson
Ross McGowan

The CJ Cup

Brooks Koepka
Viktor Hovland
Jason Day
Danny Lee
Cameron Champ

Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 11
« Reply #4452 on: October 14, 2020, 05:28:52 PM »
Scottish Championship

Lee Westwood
Gavin Green
Shubhankar Sharma
Ewan Ferguson
Ashley Chesters

CJ Cup

Justin Thomas
Collin Morikawa
Gary Woodland
Mackenzie Hughes
Cameron Champ

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 14, 2020, 05:28:52 PM
Scottish Championship

Lee Westwood
Gavin Green
Shubhankar Sharma
Ewan Ferguson
Ashley Chesters

Gavin Green is apparently a late withdrawal, you're getting Paratore instead.
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,673
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 11
« Reply #4455 on: October 15, 2020, 05:07:23 PM »
Could be a high-scoring tournament, we currenly have ten in the top 14. Not the leader, though.
MacIntyre with a first round 78, on to the shitlist he goes. Aphibarnrat has forgotten how to play golf as well it seems, he can join him.

Lovely to see one of my regulars, Otaegui, at the top.
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,673
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 11
« Reply #4457 on: October 15, 2020, 09:35:33 PM »
Decent start from Hatton.
50 quid back of Saddier for a top 7 place

Pity he couldn't have snook into top 5 for this comp.  Ah well.
Quote from: BoRed on October 15, 2020, 05:07:23 PM
Could be a high-scoring tournament, we currenly have ten in the top 14. Not the leader, though.

Ten in the top twenty in the end, but fairly low scores all around. Olly and Pete have almost caught up with Gerry, though.

Scottish Championship results

10p: -
6p: Wallace, Rai
3p: Saddier (x2), Donaldson
1p: Westwood, Harrington, Ferguson (x2), Wu (x2), Walters (x2), Stone

12 Buck Pete
10 dudleyred
10 ollyfrom.tv
03 Gerry Attrick
02 FlashGordon
02 mickitez
01 BoRed

Overall standings:

116 Gerry Attrick
112 ollyfrom.tv
109 Buck Pete
098 mickitez
096 BoRed
095 FlashGordon
082 dudleyred

Tonight could prove crucial in the battle for the title, we have Thomas and Morikawa in Gerry's corner, McIlroy and Matsuyama in olly's, and Rahm and Koepka in Pete's.
Quote from: BoRed on October 18, 2020, 04:32:30 PM
Tonight could prove crucial in the battle for the title, we have Thomas and Morikawa in Gerry's corner, McIlroy and Matsuyama in olly's, and Rahm and Koepka in Pete's.

In the end, none of these made much of an impact on the final day, so it's as you were at the top. It was a good tournament for dudleyred, though, which means there is now just 23 points separating top from bottom.

The CJ Cup results

10p: -
6p: Hatton
3p: Watson (x2)
1p: Poulter, Hovland, Thomas, Morikawa, Rahm

13 dudleyred
07 BoRed
02 Gerry Attrick
01 Buck Pete
01 FlashGordon
00 mickitez
00 ollyfrom.tv

Overall standings:

118 Gerry Attrick
112 ollyfrom.tv
110 Buck Pete
103 BoRed
098 mickitez
096 FlashGordon
095 dudleyred
Last few weeks have been barren. Im clinging on for grim death at the top.
Italian Open entry list

Matt Wallace 11
Martin Kaymer 12
Victor Perez 13
Bernd Wiesberger 15
Lee Westwood 17
Renato Paratore 26
Jordan Smith 26
Matthias Schwab 26
Adrian Otaegui 29
Wilco Nienaber 29
Matthew Jordan 31
Joost Luiten 36
Connor Syme 36
Adri Arnaus 36
Mike Lorenzo Vera 41
Jorge Campillo 46
Antoine Rozner 46
Thorbjorn Olesen 51
Johannes Veerman 51
David Horsey 51
Marcus Armitage 56
Marc Warren 56
Chris Paisley 56
Scott Jamieson 61
Jamie Donaldson 61
Guido Migliozzi 61
Joachim B Hansen 61
Wil Besseling 67
Laurie Canter 67
Jason Scrivener 67
Adrien Saddier 76
Richard Bland 81
Adrian Meronk 81
Steven Brown 81
Dean Burmester 81
Maverick Antcliff 81
Nicolas Colsaerts 81
Jack Senior 91
Matthieu Pavon 101
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 101
Wade Ormsby 101
Clement Sordet 101
Rikard Karlberg 101
Scott Vincent 111
Nacho Elvira 111
Sebastian Heisele 126
Jonathan Caldwell 126
Matthew Baldwin 126
Bryce Easton 126
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 141
Lorenzo Gagli 141
Justin Walters 141
Louis De Jager 151
Ashun Wu 151
Oscar Lengden 151
Gonzalo Fdez Castano 176
Nino Bertasio 176
Dave Coupland 176
Darius van Driel 176
Francesco Laporta 176
Alejandro Canizares 176
Niklas Lemke 201
Aaron Cockerill 201
Daan Huizing 201
Lars van Meijel 201
Toby Tree 201
Edoardo Molinari 201
S S P Chawrasia 201
Matteo Manassero 201
Joel Stalter 226
Dale Whitnell 226
Tapio Pulkkanen 226
Ben Evans 226
Robin Roussel 226
Alvaro Quiros 226
Jens Fahrbring 226
Enrico Di Nitto 226
Hurly Long 226
Romain Wattel 251
Pedro Figueiredo 276
Ricardo Santos 276
Lorenzo Scalise 276
Carlos Pigem 276
JC Ritchie 301
David Drysdale 301
Marcel Schneider 301
Nicolai Hojgaard 301
Cormac Sharvin 301
Joel Sjoholm 351
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet 351
Yikeun Chang 351
Damien Perrier 351
Eduardo De La Riva 351
Benjamin Poke 401
Liam Johnston 401
Federico Maccario 401
Julien Quesne 401
Kristoffer Reitan 401
Max Schmitt 501
Daniel Young 501
Mathieu Fenasse 501
Gaganjeet Bhullar 501
Gavin Moynihan 601
Aron Zemmer 601
Nicolai von Dellingshausen 601
Steven Tiley 601
Ross McGowan 751
Andrea Romano 751
Emilio Cuartero Blanco 1001
Stefano Mazzoli 1001
Raphael Jacquelin 1001
Giulio Castagnara 1001
Filippo Bergamaschi 1501
Tommaso Perrino 2501

deadline: Thursday, 22 October, 6:52 a.m. BST
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,673
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 11
« Reply #4463 on: October 19, 2020, 04:40:14 PM »
The ZOZO Championship entry list

Jon Rahm 11
Xander Schauffele 11
Rory McIlroy 13
Justin Thomas 13
Webb Simpson 21
Tyrrell Hatton 21
Patrick Reed 23
Collin Morikawa 23
Patrick Cantlay 29
Matthew Wolff 29
Tony Finau 31
Hideki Matsuyama 31
Viktor Hovland 34
Tiger Woods 34
Adam Scott 36
Joaquin Niemann 36
Harris English 36
Bubba Watson 36
Matthew Fitzpatrick 36
Daniel Berger 36
Jason Kokrak 41
Tommy Fleetwood 41
Sung-Jae Im 51
Scottie Scheffler 51
Russell Henley 51
Abraham Ancer 51
Jason Day 56
Rickie Fowler 56
Phil Mickelson 71
Paul Casey 76
Billy Horschel 81
Brendan Todd 81
Justin Rose 81
Sebastian Munoz 81
Gary Woodland 81
Cameron Smith 81
Brian Harman 91
Jordan Spieth 91
Ryan Palmer 111
Talor Gooch 111
Lanto Griffin 111
Alex Noren 111
Mackenzie Hughes 126
Kevin Kisner 126
Kevin Na 141
Kevin Streelman 141
Cameron Champ 141
Corey Conners 141
Adam Hadwin 151
Byeong-Hun An 161
Marc Leishman 161
Harry Higgs 161
Danny Lee 176
Joel Dahmen 176
Brendan Steele 176
Adam Long 201
Dylan Frittelli 226
Tyler Duncan 251
Mark Hubbard 251
Takumi Kanaya 276
Richy Werenski 301
Tom Hoge 301
Carlos Ortiz 301
Shugo Imahira 301
Andrew Landry 351
Jazz Janewattananond 351
Michael Thompson 351
Ryo Ishikawa 401
Nick Taylor 401
Mikumu Horikawa 501
Brad Kennedy 501
Chan Kim 501
Rikuya Hoshino 501
Satoshi Kodaira 501
Shaun Norris 601
Gunn Charoenkul 601
Naoki Sekito 751

deadline: Thursday, 22 October, 5:50 p.m. BST
Italian Open:

Perez
Paratore
Warren
Pavon
Sciot-Siegrist

ZOZO:

Thomas
Hovland
Fowler
Gooch
Hughes
Italian Open

Wiesberger
Schwab
Donaldson
Elvira
Garcia Rodriguez

ZOZO Championship

Rahm
Wolff
Todd
Noren
Kisner
Italian open

Wallace
Otageui
Pavon
De jager
Quiros


Zozo

Hatton
Fleetwood
Mickelson
Na
Hadwin
Italian Open

Lee Westwood
Renato Paratore
Jamie Donaldson
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Edoardo Molinari


ZOZO Championship

Jon Rahm
Matthew Wolff
Paul Casey
Harry Higgs
Jazz Janewattananond
Italian Open

Kaymer
Nienaber
Antcliffe
Ormsby
Cockerill

ZoZo

Schauffele
Cantlay
Munoz
Noren
Na

Bo...cheers for nod re Syme. Updated to Otageui
Italian Open

Martin Kaymer
Joost Luiten
Guido Migliozzi
Nacho Elvira
Louis de Jager

The ZOZO Championship

Colin Morikawa
Tiger Woods
Gary Woodland
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Streelman
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 11
« Reply #4471 on: October 22, 2020, 07:58:55 AM »
Shitting hell, missed the European deadline so a default for that might be no bad thing.

Zozo

Justin Thomas
Matthew Wolff
Sungjae Im
Cameron Champ
Marc Leishman
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 22, 2020, 07:58:55 AM
Shitting hell, missed the European deadline so a default for that might be no bad thing.

Not the best week for having a default entry, nine of the top ten favourites have been picked. You're getting these:

Smith
Jordan
Olesen
Sordet
Karlberg
Four in the points places in Italy. Happy with that
750/1 winner and no one picked him! :)

Italian Open results

10p: -
6p: Kaymer
3p: Luiten
1p: Wiesberger

09 FlashGordon
06 Buck Pete
01 ollyfrom.tv
00 dudleyred
00 BoRed
00 Gerry Attrick
00 mickitez

Overall standings:

118 Gerry Attrick
116 Buck Pete
113 ollyfrom.tv
105 FlashGordon
103 BoRed
098 mickitez
095 dudleyred
Only 3 picks score points! Wow. Least ever?
Nowhere near! ;D

Quote from: BoRed on April 22, 2018, 05:17:37 PM
Trophee Hassan II results

10p: -
6p: -
3p: -
1p: Detry

01 ollyfrom.tv
00 BoRed
00 Buck Pete
00 dudleyred
00 Gerry Attrick
00 Red85
Pete has five in the top 20 at the moment!
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:44:08 PM
Pete has five in the top 20 at the moment!

Gerry's two are good for 22 points as it stands, though.
Pete and Gerry are now tied at the top, with olly not far behind. By my reckoning, there are still eleven tournaments to go, should be a fascinating end to the season.

The ZOZO Championship results

10p: Cantlay
6p: Thomas, Rahm
3p: Champ (x2)
1p: Kisner (x2), Munoz, Schauffele, Noren (x2)

14 Buck Pete
12 Gerry Attrick
10 ollyfrom.tv
06 BoRed
06 mickitez
02 FlashGordon
00 dudleyred

Overall standings:

130 Buck Pete
130 Gerry Attrick
123 ollyfrom.tv
109 BoRed
107 FlashGordon
104 mickitez
095 dudleyred
