Pete and Gerry are now tied at the top, with olly not far behind. By my reckoning, there are still eleven tournaments to go, should be a fascinating end to the season.
The ZOZO Championship results
10p: Cantlay
6p: Thomas, Rahm
3p: Champ (x2)
1p: Kisner (x2), Munoz, Schauffele, Noren (x2)
14 Buck Pete
12 Gerry Attrick
10 ollyfrom.tv
06 BoRed
06 mickitez
02 FlashGordon
00 dudleyred
Overall standings:
130 Buck Pete
130 Gerry Attrick
123 ollyfrom.tv
109 BoRed
107 FlashGordon
104 mickitez
095 dudleyred