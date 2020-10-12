Could be a high-scoring tournament, we currenly have ten in the top 14. Not the leader, though.
Ten in the top twenty in the end, but fairly low scores all around. Olly and Pete have almost caught up with Gerry, though.Scottish Championship results
10p: -
6p: Wallace, Rai
3p: Saddier (x2), Donaldson
1p: Westwood, Harrington, Ferguson (x2), Wu (x2), Walters (x2), Stone
12 Buck Pete
10 dudleyred
10 ollyfrom.tv
03 Gerry Attrick
02 FlashGordon
02 mickitez
01 BoRed
Overall standings:
116 Gerry Attrick
112 ollyfrom.tv
109 Buck Pete
098 mickitez
096 BoRed
095 FlashGordon
082 dudleyred
Tonight could prove crucial in the battle for the title, we have Thomas and Morikawa in Gerry's corner, McIlroy and Matsuyama in olly's, and Rahm and Koepka in Pete's.