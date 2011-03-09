« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?  (Read 8804 times)

Offline M(oaning) B(ecomes) E(mbarrassing)

  • Worthless.
  • RAWK Embarrassment
  • Legacy Fan
  • *
  • Posts: 4,589
  • Thoroughly thought through
Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« on: December 31, 2016, 09:01:17 pm »
I know I should be bouncing after today's win V Man City but I still can't get over the cheek the so-called 'Street Food' vendors in the Fan Park think they can get away with by the utter shite they actually charge you for.  If you could pay what it was worth, they'd have to pay YOU to try and eat it.  Unsurprisingly, there's no queues at their hut but if all the others were crowded, a person might be tempted to try out their 'offerings' (no menu, no list of what they do, you actually have to ask what they have) but I'd advise in the strongest possible terms not to do so.  The so-called 'chips' were micro by McNasty's standards and they'd refuse to try and sell them if they came out of their fryers.  The congealed slime around their concrete chicken was supposed to be a spicy sauce but it was awful on many levels.  Absolute muck and that's being kind to them.  How they've cot a concession to sell here mystifies me. 
Logged
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,287
  • YNWA
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #1 on: December 31, 2016, 09:42:16 pm »
Sounds like it was a good luck charm. Eat it next time please.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #2 on: January 1, 2017, 08:00:54 am »
Street food my arse. Go to Homebaked and support the local community instead mate. Great food great people.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,131
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #3 on: January 1, 2017, 12:14:32 pm »
Always go in Linda's cafe. Might wait a while but the food is good, affordable and supports a local business.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,947
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #4 on: January 1, 2017, 12:31:39 pm »
Complain to them. Why didn't you just say it wasn't acceptable and ask for your money back? The reason people get away with selling shit food is because no one complains at the time and just moans to their friends or the Internet. If people say something they might improve their offer.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,381
  • JFT96
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #5 on: January 1, 2017, 01:20:33 pm »
Can't believe people actually pay the prices that they charge anyway. Like others have said, go to Linda's or Homebaked if you want something decent.
Logged

Offline Frank Becton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
  • JB - Fleetwood Face
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #6 on: January 4, 2017, 08:59:45 am »
I just go to the chippy up the road, though there is only one left now I think?
Fish n chips & a drink for less than the price of a sausage roll and a coke inside the ground.

Ashamed to say it but the chippy near Goodison, think it's called the Blue Dragon is very good.

Will try Linda's Cafe next time.
« Last Edit: January 4, 2017, 09:02:38 am by Bullet Riddled Alfredo »
Logged
Wherever my boy is that's where I want to be.

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #7 on: January 4, 2017, 01:10:11 pm »
...Or try Steve's Fish Bar up near the corner on Breck Road. A 5 minute walk from the ground and cheap as...err...chips.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,992
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #8 on: January 6, 2017, 12:19:06 am »
Don't buy the shite.  I keep getting surveys from The Club and I always highlight shite food at exorbitant prices.  That is in the ground but the same applies outside.   As an aside I bought a double cheeseburger and a jumbo hotdog and two drinks for a fiver for me and my lad from a burger van outside The Stadium of Light this week.  Awesome, told the vendor that I would have paid £12 for the same outside Anfield.  He was well impressed.   
« Last Edit: January 6, 2017, 12:20:44 am by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #9 on: January 19, 2017, 03:31:23 pm »
Only used them once, I'd been in a bit of a rush and I was desperate for a drink and there was no queue.  As I was waiting to get served I saw the burgers were a ridiculous price (£7??).  As my unconscious mind was processing this I was asked what I wanted, bottle of coke £2.50.

Fuck that, never again.

Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,693
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #10 on: August 22, 2021, 03:17:53 pm »
So the "£2.90 beers" were warm 500ml cans of Carlsberg, the pouring of which took so long half of the long queue didn't get a half-time drink. The place has been shut for 18 months, how hard would it have been to renovate the creaking Kop bars? They didn't even have the dedicated beer kiosk open and everything other than the abysmal lager was full price.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline reddazforever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #11 on: August 24, 2021, 10:43:32 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 22, 2021, 03:17:53 pm
So the "£2.90 beers" were warm 500ml cans of Carlsberg, the pouring of which took so long half of the long queue didn't get a half-time drink. The place has been shut for 18 months, how hard would it have been to renovate the creaking Kop bars? They didn't even have the dedicated beer kiosk open and everything other than the abysmal lager was full price.

Was an absolute dogs dinner.  I was trying to get a coke and couldnt get near the counter due to the best queues. First time in 20 years Ive not managed to get a drink before ko or during HT.  doesnt take a rocket scientist to get more people pouring or just give everyone cans?
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,287
  • YNWA
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #12 on: August 24, 2021, 11:12:57 pm »
Not allowed to give cans, they used to give Carlsberg in bottles though (without cap). Not sure what happened to that.
Logged

Online The Last Known Survivor

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who to complain to about the so-called 'Street Food' at Anfield?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:20:19 pm »
Can they not just give out opened cans?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 