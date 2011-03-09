I know I should be bouncing after today's win V Man City but I still can't get over the cheek the so-called 'Street Food' vendors in the Fan Park think they can get away with by the utter shite they actually charge you for. If you could pay what it was worth, they'd have to pay YOU to try and eat it. Unsurprisingly, there's no queues at their hut but if all the others were crowded, a person might be tempted to try out their 'offerings' (no menu, no list of what they do, you actually have to ask what they have) but I'd advise in the strongest possible terms not to do so. The so-called 'chips' were micro by McNasty's standards and they'd refuse to try and sell them if they came out of their fryers. The congealed slime around their concrete chicken was supposed to be a spicy sauce but it was awful on many levels. Absolute muck and that's being kind to them. How they've cot a concession to sell here mystifies me.