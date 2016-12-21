I finished watching the fifth series the other day, and I have to say, it really isn't up to the show's usual standards. The biggest problem by miles, unfortunately, is Elizabeth Debicki. She is very easy on the eyes in general, but this was the first time I can remember a character on this show falling this deeply and full force into caricature rather than characterization. It's clearly an impersonation rather than an embodiment of Diana, and it's very jarring.



I go back and forth on just how much the showrunners loather the royals and how much is their attempt at accuracy. I couldn't give a toss about the monarchy in real life, and I am far from well informed on most of the events and personalities they are sending up/portraying, but there are times where you'd be convinced that the queen and her ilk had done something personal to Peter Morgan et al. Those have always been my favorite parts of the show. This series once again makes the point ad nauseum about the family talking about the "sacrifices" they have made - whatever the intention, I find it really enjoyably pathetic. Especially since it's nearly impossible to sympathize with Imelda Staunton, even if she hadn't played the vile Dolores Umbridge.



On a related but totally coincidental note, I was sitting here this morning dicking around in Photoshop, and there was fuck all to have on the TV in the background, so I just left the channel where it was last night. "Love Actually" came on. I'm not trying to play to the audience here or whatever, but are Tories not all just totally insufferable c*nts? I mean even aside from their politics, are these people not just unbearable twats? I thought the same the other day when Dominic West was eating his kumquats and duck with mummy. Just fuck off. Makes your skin crawl.