The Crown on Netflix

The Crown on Netflix
I couldn't find a mention of this. It's been out on Netflix for about six weeks, and the second season is already in production.

The first season covers Elizabeth II ascendency to the crown and the first few years. It's a little soap-opera-ish, but a decent watch with a lavish production. Everyone's a bit of a prick in it except for Liz and her dad.

I have never studied the era, so really can't speak to the accuracy, but it's a decent watch. It's based on a play, and from the description of that, each season will cover about a decade.

If you liked...or tolerated Downton this is probably a good replacement.
Re: The Crown on Netflix
I saw episode one. Haven't returned to watch the next one but I may do. My only real objection to it is the subject matter - can't stand the royals. If you look beyond that I can see its appeal.
Re: The Crown on Netflix
I saw episode one. Haven't returned to watch the next one but I may do. My only real objection to it is the subject matter - can't stand the royals. If you look beyond that I can see its appeal.
Yeah, I agree, you have to look past it. Phil isn't quite racist enough, but they aren't afraid to show that everyone is a bit of an arsehole, except for Liz and her dad.
The Crown
Surprised (or at least I couldn't find one) there wasn't a thread for this already since it seems to be doing very well.

Started this on a whim over Christmas and am nearly half way through S4 (the most recent). It's a hell of a lot better than it has any right to be honestly. The thing I love is actually learning about some historical events and even getting an idea of how certain notable figures were like. eg Suez and Anthony Eden.

You would suspect the series must be whitewashed but its surprising at times how negatively it portrays the royals. I thought they were very clever when dealing with Philip's alleged romances in the 50's/60's by basically showing his mate at it but not suggesting Philip was.

Overall, really good. Well written, looks fantastic and the acting/impressions are really good. I have mixed feelings about Thatcher in the current season obviously. Its impressive to see Gillian Anderson give such a good performance, but its Thatcher.
Re: The Crown
The thing I love is actually learning about some historical events and even getting an idea of how certain notable figures were like. eg Suez and Anthony Eden.

You know it's MASSIVELY dramatised, right? I'd certainly not be taking it as an accurate portrayal of any historical event or person.
Re: The Crown
Surprised (or at least I couldn't find one) there wasn't a thread for this already since it seems to be doing very well.

Started this on a whim over Christmas and am nearly half way through S4 (the most recent). It's a hell of a lot better than it has any right to be honestly. The thing I love is actually learning about some historical events and even getting an idea of how certain notable figures were like. eg Suez and Anthony Eden.

You would suspect the series must be whitewashed but its surprising at times how negatively it portrays the royals. I thought they were very clever when dealing with Philip's alleged romances in the 50's/60's by basically showing his mate at it but not suggesting Philip was.

Overall, really good. Well written, looks fantastic and the acting/impressions are really good. I have mixed feelings about Thatcher in the current season obviously. Its impressive to see Gillian Anderson give such a good performance, but its Thatcher.

I will have to start watching this, partly because Gillian Anderson is one of my very favourite actors, being as the X FIles is my favourite ever tv programme  ;D  Shes generally great though, so it wont be a shock to see here carry on being great.

I just sort of presumed Id not be interested in it, but then my very left leaning and anti royal brother told me hed been watching it and really enjoyed it. I think maybe I just thought it was something thatd only appeal to royalists  :P
Re: The Crown
Nah its def very good even if youre not a royalist. Im not and really like it.

It just is worth taking it with a pinch of salt. It is definitely based on real events, and people of course, but its not exactly historically accurate.
Re: The Crown
You know it's MASSIVELY dramatised, right? I'd certainly not be taking it as an accurate portrayal of any historical event or person.

Yes I know that. I didnt think Britain won the Suez Crisis or that Eden served 3 terms as PM.  ;D
Re: The Crown
I love it.

Its made by people who I reckon despise the Royals. They ensure the Royals dont come across well, ensured Thatcher doesnt come across well and absolutely pissed off the Tories. That alone makes it fantastic.
Re: The Crown
Yes I know that. I didnt think Britain won the Suez Crisis or that Eden served 3 terms as PM.  ;D

Its not even big things like that though, its really far from being accurate save for the general time line.
Re: The Crown
I love it.

Its made by people who I reckon despise the Royals. They ensure the Royals dont come across well, ensured Thatcher doesnt come across well and absolutely pissed off the Tories. That alone makes it fantastic.

Yeah, the makers definitely aren't royal fans.

A very, very minor S4 spoiler.

Edward calling Charles a bit cunty was brilliant.

They also did Andrew up like a kipper with him salivating over 15 year olds when he had lunch with the queen
Re: The Crown
My other half loves this, like most Yanks they have a weird obsession with the Royals, i can't stand anything to do with that grotesque family so swerved this show.

I read recently that the Actress in Tenet is playing Princess Di in the next season, she's about 6.3 tall or something so the Actor playing Charles has to be taller.  :D

Re: The Crown on Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki?

She'll be doing most of her scenes on her knees to match the heights.

Re: The Crown on Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki?

She'll be doing most of her scenes on her knees to match the heights.



Charles will no doubt be played by someone else. But yes her scenes with Imelda Staunton will be ridiculous.
Re: The Crown on Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki?

She'll be doing most of her scenes on her knees to match the heights.

Prob fits in well with the storyline to be honest...  :-X
Re: The Crown on Netflix
Can't stand the royals (or the entire concept of royalty), but this series is excellent.

In some ways, they're just a vehicle for exploring a lot of the history of the second half of last century. But it's also great drama - the episodes centred around Margaret are especially good.

You do wonder how they feel about the series. The royals come across quite badly on the whole (the Queen is shown to be a very dedicated monarch but also a terrible parent), but their must be some fascination at watching a dramatisation of their family history.
Re: The Crown on Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki?

She'll be doing most of her scenes on her knees to match the heights.



The James Hewitt scenes, certainly.

And Craig gets in there first. Of course he does.
Re: The Crown on Netflix
One of the best things I've watched in recent years...brilliantly made and acted , gripping stuff.

I didnt fancy it at all until me Mrs convinced me to watch. Im no lover of the Royal family or the establishment that supports it , so I revelled in the depiction of them and the establishment...no fawning..and shown in a very harsh light.

Strongly recommended
Re: The Crown on Netflix
I've only just started watching this and I have to say i'm pleasently surprised. Very entertaining stuff, and not glamourising the Royals (who i fucking hate) but a good mix of 'dramatised' history and political intrigue. I'm watching it with my fiancee who is Indonesian and doesn't know very much about the Royals (or English history for that matter) and so its also a good 'whisltestop tour' through our history from circa 1945 onwards. Of course it is dramatised and needs to be taken with a bucket of salt! But still, yes, a really entertaining show.
Re: The Crown on Netflix
I've only just started watching this and I have to say i'm pleasently surprised. Very entertaining stuff, and not glamourising the Royals (who i fucking hate) but a good mix of 'dramatised' history and political intrigue. I'm watching it with my fiancee who is Indonesian and doesn't know very much about the Royals (or English history for that matter) and so its also a good 'whisltestop tour' through our history from circa 1945 onwards. Of course it is dramatised and needs to be taken with a bucket of salt! But still, yes, a really entertaining show.

To be honest if you hate the royals then this show is pretty good because it seems as if the producers loathe them also. They don't shy away in sticking the boot in.
Re: The Crown on Netflix
Every episode has the same template. Theres some kind of crisis - usually one that makes it seem the royals arent all that. But in the end its resolved by the royals who are actually quietly brilliant and should never have been doubted.

Re: The Crown on Netflix
Joined RAWK. Made one post and one post only. In a thread about The Crown. And was off topic.

Amazing.
Re: The Crown on Netflix
I finished watching the fifth series the other day, and I have to say, it really isn't up to the show's usual standards. The biggest problem by miles, unfortunately, is Elizabeth Debicki. She is very easy on the eyes in general, but this was the first time I can remember a character on this show falling this deeply and full force into caricature rather than characterization. It's clearly an impersonation rather than an embodiment of Diana, and it's very jarring.

I go back and forth on just how much the showrunners loather the royals and how much is their attempt at accuracy. I couldn't give a toss about the monarchy in real life, and I am far from well informed on most of the events and personalities they are sending up/portraying, but there are times where you'd be convinced that the queen and her ilk had done something personal to Peter Morgan et al. Those have always been my favorite parts of the show. This series once again makes the point ad nauseum about the family talking about the "sacrifices" they have made - whatever the intention, I find it really enjoyably pathetic. Especially since it's nearly impossible to sympathize with Imelda Staunton, even if she hadn't played the vile Dolores Umbridge.

On a related but totally coincidental note, I was sitting here this morning dicking around in Photoshop, and there was fuck all to have on the TV in the background, so I just left the channel where it was last night. "Love Actually" came on. I'm not trying to play to the audience here or whatever, but are Tories not all just totally insufferable c*nts? I mean even aside from their politics, are these people not just unbearable twats? I thought the same the other day when Dominic West was eating his kumquats and duck with mummy. Just fuck off. Makes your skin crawl.
Re: The Crown on Netflix
Yeah she was utter shite as Diana.
Re: The Crown on Netflix
Joined RAWK. Made one post and one post only. In a thread about The Crown. And was off topic.

Amazing.

Wasnt there a one post wonders type of thread a while back?!
Re: The Crown on Netflix
Joined RAWK. Made one post and one post only. In a thread about The Crown. And was off topic.

Amazing.

Spambot, mate. Wouldn't click on that link in their signature...
Re: The Crown on Netflix
Hugely underrated show.
