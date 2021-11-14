Really nice interview here. Stevie in a relaxed mode, almost like with his mates:For me, our greatest ever player hands down. He could do everything and was our engine room and catalyst for many years.There'll always be arguments in the pub about who was LFC's 'greatest ever player' etc.Those arguments and discussions never really get to a consensus because it's hard to pick a best player in a current team let alone a best player over many decades of players in various positions and team setups.BUT, for me a great litmus test is to ask the following question:If there was only ONE place left in an LFC fantasy/greatest 11 and you didn't know who the other 10 players were who had already been picked, which of the following great LFC players would you pick to complete the 11?StevieKennyPhil NealRushieSuarezBarnesTorresetc. etc.I don't think anyone would pick anyone other than are Stevie.