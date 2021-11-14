« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Steven Gerrard  (Read 147426 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,769
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1240 on: November 14, 2021, 10:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on November 14, 2021, 10:37:13 am
I don't think so. If he does a poor job at Villa he's more or less no chance of taking over from Klopp when he eventually goes. FSG as they shown when Kenny was moved aside don't give a hoot about sentimentality. Now if he failed at Villa went to a Southampton or Leeds and did a good job there then he may be in the conversation in years to come.

That's why I said 'fans and media'

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,769
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1241 on: November 18, 2021, 06:05:54 pm »
Already a story on BBC about him becoming our manager and Villa haven't even kicked a ball under him
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,931
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1242 on: November 19, 2021, 06:37:59 pm »
Saw an interview today where he said if Klopp signed a lifetime contract he'd be delighted for the club and for Jurgen. Classy attempt to defuse the endless shite.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1243 on: November 19, 2021, 07:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 18, 2021, 06:05:54 pm
Already a story on BBC about him becoming our manager and Villa haven't even kicked a ball under him

So you're saying that there's a chance  8)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,769
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1244 on: November 19, 2021, 07:28:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 19, 2021, 07:23:01 pm
So you're saying that there's a chance  8)

Nailed on for me  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1245 on: November 19, 2021, 08:04:53 pm »
Quote from: No666 on November 19, 2021, 06:37:59 pm
Saw an interview today where he said if Klopp signed a lifetime contract he'd be delighted for the club and for Jurgen. Classy attempt to defuse the endless shite.

"LIVERPOOL FANS CLAMORING FOR STEVEN GERRARD AS THEY PRAISE "CLASSY" PRESS CONFERENCE"

- Some rag somewhere, probably.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1246 on: January 22, 2022, 12:15:44 pm »
Really nice interview here. Stevie in a relaxed mode, almost like with his mates:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aplr70fzruU

For me, our greatest ever player hands down. He could do everything and was our engine room and catalyst for many years.
There'll always be arguments in the pub about who was LFC's 'greatest ever player' etc.
Those arguments and discussions never really get to a consensus because it's hard to pick a best player in a current team let alone a best player over many decades of players in various positions and team setups.

BUT, for me a great litmus test is to ask the following question:
If there was only ONE place left in an LFC fantasy/greatest 11 and you didn't know who the other 10 players were who had already been picked, which of the following great LFC players would you pick to complete the 11?

Stevie
Kenny
Phil Neal
Rushie
Suarez
Barnes
Torres
etc. etc.

I don't think anyone would pick anyone other than are Stevie.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 04:49:37 pm »
Just watching his post-match interview after the S'ton win.. he comes across really well as a manager. Just a natural.
Stevie might well become one of the rare breed of top, top players who became top, top managers.
I'm not a footy expert but off the top of my head I can think of the following who are in that bracket:
Pep Guardiola
Kenny
mind's gone blank haha


But love Stevie as a great example of how an every day kid from a council estate can rise to the top of his profession with hard graft and discipline. And obviously God-gifted talents!
I love the fact that he's never been flashy. He's a good model pro. And no one is perfect.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,388
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:49:37 pm
Just watching his post-match interview after the S'ton win.. he comes across really well as a manager. Just a natural.
Stevie might well become one of the rare breed of top, top players who became top, top managers.
I'm not a footy expert but off the top of my head I can think of the following who are in that bracket:
Pep Guardiola
Kenny
mind's gone blank haha


But love Stevie as a great example of how an every day kid from a council estate can rise to the top of his profession with hard graft and discipline. And obviously God-gifted talents!
I love the fact that he's never been flashy. He's a good model pro. And no one is perfect.

Klopp? ;)
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 05:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:49:37 pm
Just watching his post-match interview after the S'ton win.. he comes across really well as a manager. Just a natural.
Stevie might well become one of the rare breed of top, top players who became top, top managers.
I'm not a footy expert but off the top of my head I can think of the following who are in that bracket:
Pep Guardiola
Kenny
mind's gone blank haha


But love Stevie as a great example of how an every day kid from a council estate can rise to the top of his profession with hard graft and discipline. And obviously God-gifted talents!
I love the fact that he's never been flashy. He's a good model pro. And no one is perfect.

Cruyff.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,388
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 05:23:53 pm »
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 05:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:23:53 pm
Zidane?

Thats a good one, Conte too was a decent player.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,388
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 05:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:26:54 pm
Thats a good one, Conte too was a decent player.
Simeone? Although would you class him a top class manager? I dunno, on the fence with that one.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 06:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:28:23 pm
Simeone? Although would you class him a top class manager? I dunno, on the fence with that one.
Are you kidding?

To win 2 La Ligas, 2 Europa Leagues and get to 2 Champions League finals (as well as winning the Copa del Rey a couple of UEFA Super Cups) is nothing short of amazing.

His achievements confirm he IS top class.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,388
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 06:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 06:15:58 pm
Are you kidding?

To win 2 La Ligas, 2 Europa Leagues and get to 2 Champions League finals (as well as winning the Copa del Rey a couple of UEFA Super Cups) is nothing short of amazing.

His achievements confirm he IS top class.

Fair enough, you've convinced me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 