Offline Bread

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1080 on: March 17, 2021, 12:44:10 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 17, 2021, 12:19:43 pm
Next England manager once Gareth makes a hash of the euros.

Not with Eddie Howe and Chris Wilder out of jobs, I'd put money on one of them being next England manager.
Offline Fromola

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1081 on: March 17, 2021, 01:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Bread on March 17, 2021, 12:44:10 pm
Not with Eddie Howe and Chris Wilder out of jobs, I'd put money on one of them being next England manager.

Lampard or Rooney
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1082 on: March 17, 2021, 01:45:54 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 17, 2021, 12:19:43 pm
Next England manager once Gareth makes a hash of the euros.

Thatll be Frank, or Chris Wilder if hes still out of a job.
Offline aw1991

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1083 on: March 28, 2021, 02:06:17 pm »
Anyone got decent articles about his tactics? Found some stuff on Google but nothing really indepth.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1084 on: April 1, 2021, 12:35:31 pm »
Lets be honest, rawk has never been the best place of judgment when it comes to Gerrard or English players.

The guy is doing wonders and is a leader, always has been and always will be. And unlike carra who didnt like Rafa, gerrard is a winner more than anything and loves Rafa in terms of his tactical and manager knowledge.

I think regardless what happens, he will be a fantastic manager just because he is a fantastic leader.

Lets not forget gerrard was the last one to speak during half time at Istanbul, the ability to motivate is what made Ferguson so good. Everyone used to say gerrard led by example, yet in reality every person who worked with him in the background said he was very local. He just wasnt vocal on the pitch.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1085 on: May 3, 2021, 06:36:22 pm »
Another win over Celtic. Hope they manage to go the season unbeaten.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1086 on: May 3, 2021, 07:51:28 pm »
Really hope Gerrard can navigate through the Champions League qualifiers and get to the group stages. Would be great exposure for him. As an aside the SPL has earned 2 spots in the qualifying stage for next year and one automatic spot in the group stages for the 22/23 season.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1087 on: May 12, 2021, 09:42:03 am »
Steven Gerrard lands SFWA Manager of the Year prize
Gerrard beat Callum Davidson, Steve Clarke and David Martindale to the award

Steven Gerrard has been named the Scottish Football Writers Associations top manager following his title success with Rangers.

Gerrard beat Callum Davidson, Steve Clarke and David Martindale to the SFWA William Hill Manager of the Year prize.

The Ibrox boss said: Im delighted to receive the award. I receive it collectively with my staff. I think that goes without saying because we are very much a team here.

I think we have achieved the success we have this season as a team of staff and I thank all of you guys in the press for voting for me and I certainly cherish the award. Gerrard admitted he had felt the burden of following past Ibrox managers before winning the title  and stopping Celtic claiming a record 10th consecutive crown.

I think I said in my first press conference that I got a feeling about this offer, he said. I felt like there was a connection to be made.

I had admired the club from afar for many years and I had been up here and sampled the atmosphere and what the supporters were about.

But also I had the education to know what the institution was about and what it meant to the people and it was an opportunity that I couldnt turn down.

Having said that, when I first took the job you do feel the size of the job and the pressure and the responsibility of the role and that is because of the managers who have gone before  Walter (Smith) and Graeme Souness as two recent ones.

And it is a tough position to be in because you have got to try and follow in their footsteps and try and add to the wonderful success they have had.

To sit here now having produced a league, and an historic league, is ever so satisfying. Clarke had been voted among the top four after leading Scotland to their first major tournament in 23 years.

Martindale made the list after winning his first eight games as Livingston boss, not tasting defeat until his 15th, reaching the Betfred Cup final and guiding the club into the top six.

The votes were cast before Davidson followed up his Betfred Cup success by leading St Johnstone into the Scottish Cup final to continue a remarkable debut season in management.

https://www.irishexaminer.com/sport/soccer/arid-40287296.html

'A little secret: Steven Gerrard admits to phone chats with Mr. Ferguson
>Rangers manager has taken advice from his former rival
>Former Liverpool captain Gerrard praises iconic figure

It is an alliance that will feel incongruous to many immersed in the bitter rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United. But Steven Gerrard has revealed Mr. Ferguson has been on hand for advice during his tenure at Rangers.

In a Guardian interview published on Monday Ferguson hailed the magnificent work done by Gerrard, after the former Liverpool captain made Rangers champions of Scotland for the first time since 2011.

Its very high praise and Im extremely flattered, Gerrard said. Hes an iconic figure in the game. Through no fault of our own we became big, big rivals at Liverpool and Manchester United, the two biggest clubs in British football.

We were massive rivals for many years and hes someone that even though he was a rival I looked up to him immensely because he is such an iconic figure in the game. What he achieved in the game is up there with the very best who have ever lived. So Im really flattered and humbled by his words.

It transpires the former Manchester United manager  and Rangers player  knows a little more about Gerrards three-year Ibrox tenure than he disclosed. Gerrard was speaking as he collected the William Hill Scottish Football Writers manager of the year award in Glasgow.

Ill let you into a little secret: Ive had a couple of conversations with him, Gerrard said. Since I retired we have parked our rivalry up and he gave me time on the phone to bounce a few things off him, a few questions to do with the management up here at Rangers.

He was fantastic in those conversations. At some point moving forward Id love the chance to sit down with him and have a coffee. Hes agreed to that and thats fantastic from his point of view because he doesnt have to give me his time, especially being a rival. But I think that goes to show what type of man he is. Hes not just the iconic manager we all know.

Gerrard has previously spoken about the value of leaning on the lauded former Rangers managers Graeme Souness and Walter Smith for support. When you are trying to learn and you are striving to be better it isnt just listening to these people after you have won a league, he said.

This has been a journey and sometimes you feel like you are going down the wrong road or you are hitting a few bumps or maybe you need some advice that is non-football related.

I wouldnt say they are all mentors  that is a bit too extreme  but it is nice to know that you can pick the phone up to someone that has been there and done it. When you are trying to learn and grow, to have people who have been so successful and who have gone through what I am going through now many, many times that is invaluable for me.

Rangers have two games left, starting with the trip to Livingston on Wednesday, in what remains an unbeaten league season. I dont want to mark myself out of 10; I think that is for other people, Gerrard said. But I have just won an award for being the best manager amongst a set of fantastic coaches so obviously I am not doing too badly.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/12/rangers-steven-gerrard-phone-chats-sir-alex-ferguson
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1088 on: May 20, 2021, 09:40:34 am »
Steven Gerrard: Former Liverpool captain inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame after fans' vote; midfielder scored 120 goals in 504 PL games; Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp already inducted

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12311232/steven-gerrard-former-liverpool-captain-inducted-into-premier-league-hall-of-fame
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1089 on: May 20, 2021, 11:56:28 am »
Rival fans in tears because he's been inducted despite not winning the league.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1090 on: May 20, 2021, 12:05:19 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 20, 2021, 11:56:28 am
Rival fans in tears because he's been inducted despite not winning the league.

Just goes to prove how good he is.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1091 on: May 20, 2021, 12:49:10 pm »
Just watching a video on his best goals and he was just a different class from outside the box. One of our greatest ever players and deservedly in the H.O.F
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1092 on: May 20, 2021, 03:23:17 pm »
I'm happy he was in the top 10

I think 7 is about right (with an unbiased hat on) but don't agree with Bergkamp ahead of him (maybe Viera). Giggs should have been 3rd name, despite his legal woes
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1093 on: May 20, 2021, 04:01:54 pm »
Does this Hall of Fame thing mean absolutely anything at all, or is it just designed to get kids of Twitter arguing?
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1094 on: May 20, 2021, 04:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 20, 2021, 04:01:54 pm
Does this Hall of Fame thing mean absolutely anything at all, or is it just designed to get kids of Twitter arguing?

Probably the latter to be honest. It's American bollocks really
Online fucking appalled

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1095 on: May 20, 2021, 04:58:48 pm »
A little disappointing we didnt get our internet terrorist hats on and get Fowler in too (although I suspect the PL may have just ignored the voting anyway and put in who they think should be)
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1096 on: May 21, 2021, 10:30:19 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 20, 2021, 11:56:28 am
Rival fans in tears because he's been inducted despite not winning the league.

For an individual award (which this sort of thing is),  surely his quality overrides team achievements.

On quality,  he's the greatest player the league's ever had in terms of how complete he was.  On a global level even the likes of Matthaus didn't have some of the attributes Gerrard did. 
Offline Elzar

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1097 on: May 21, 2021, 11:02:25 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 20, 2021, 04:01:54 pm
Does this Hall of Fame thing mean absolutely anything at all, or is it just designed to get kids of Twitter arguing?

I was thinking that, they just seems to announce a new player every day. What's the point?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1098 on: May 21, 2021, 11:26:06 am »
When will the token Everton player be named?

And Rooney, the Manc, shouldn't count.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1099 on: May 21, 2021, 11:38:12 am »
well deserved Stevie lad
Offline Sangria

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1100 on: May 22, 2021, 11:34:34 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 21, 2021, 11:26:06 am
When will the token Everton player be named?

And Rooney, the Manc, shouldn't count.

If we're looking at several players per position, Leighton Baines might be worth a mention on merit, having had an excellent career in a position with relatively little competition. Ashley Cole, Patrice Evra, and I struggle to think of too many others who've had better careers in the PL era.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1101 on: May 22, 2021, 12:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on May 22, 2021, 11:34:34 am
If we're looking at several players per position, Leighton Baines might be worth a mention on merit, having had an excellent career in a position with relatively little competition. Ashley Cole, Patrice Evra, and I struggle to think of too many others who've had better careers in the PL era.

Not the longevity but a certain Andy Robertson has achieved more already.

Appreciate you were being Ev specific so yeah, fair
Offline Samie

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 01:18:15 pm »
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 08:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:18:15 pm


Everton fans are gonna be pissed their next manager's kid is wearing red.
