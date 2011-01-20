I would think the pressure Stevie G is under this season is horrendous. No Rangers manager wants to be the one who presided over Ibrox as Celtic won 10 in a row. He has shown admirable bravery to take up the job.

I think his appointment was with a view to stopping the 10 IAR for Celtic. He has spent 32m pounds since his appointment. Small beer by English standards huge by Scottish. The fact that Rangers directors have bankrolled such investment is testament to the importance put on stopping 10 IAR. As has been alluded to it looks like he has been influenced by Rafa when you see how miserly their defence is this season. Traditionally all great sides were built from the back.



In terms of what he was up against well Celtic had won 7 straight league titles. This gave them access to champions league qualification and cash. Also Celtic's model has been to sell a key player each season to balance the books. As an acknowledgment of the importance of this season Celtic have not sold a key player. Indeed they have spent nearly 20m pounds between permanent signings and loans. Rangers themselves were only back in the Premiership since 2016 due to SFA punishment for financial irregularities. As I said earlier Rangers have speculated in pursuance of stopping the 10 IAR. I guess they hope that a league win will give them access to Champions League money. As it happens I believe Scottish clubs will have two places in the Champions League qualifiers.



It will be interesting what happens if Rangers win the league next year. Will Stevie G stick around to try his hand at the Champions League. Either way he has made an excellent start to his managerial career.