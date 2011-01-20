« previous next »
Steven Gerrard

Re: Steven Gerrard
November 16, 2020, 01:40:32 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on July 10, 2020, 04:02:18 PM
Liverpool team doctor Andrew Massey after having to stitch Steven Gerrard's penis back together following an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth in January 2014:

Stevie came over to me at the end of the match and said, Doc, you are going to have to have a look at this.

I looked down and saw blood everywhere and thought, Wow, that must be really sore.

I was trying to think back to my medical training and nowhere in my training does it teach you how to stitch a penis.

I thought, I dont want the first penis Ive stitched to be Steven Gerrards but it was.

I think Gerrard revealed this himself some years ago. I remember it because he said he turned to Massey at the end to ask the important question:
'Can I play against Everton next week?'
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 22, 2020, 02:51:36 PM
11 points clear now, doing a really good job.
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 23, 2020, 02:52:45 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 22, 2020, 02:51:36 PM
11 points clear now, doing a really good job.

Haven't conceded a goal at home in 8 matches. Have only conceded in 2 of 15 matches.
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 24, 2020, 04:58:03 PM
Fair play to Stevie G. He is doing a great job at Rangers. He faced an uphill battle coming into Ibrox. All the cards seemed stacked against hlm. He has recruited superbly which bodes well for him in management. It realistically takes three seasons to build a side. The Rangers board deserve credit for sticking with him after the collapse in form last season. They believe in him and are reaping the dividends now. I expect Rangers to go on and win the league this season. This will put him in the Ibrox hall of legends alongside Souness and Smith. Hats off to him.
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 24, 2020, 05:01:10 PM
Quote from: norecat on November 24, 2020, 04:58:03 PM
Fair play to Stevie G. He is doing a great job at Rangers. He faced an uphill battle coming into Ibrox.

I think that's something people should massively take into account. He didn't walk into a winning side, or even one close to being so. They'd finished 3rd the two seasons prior and have continually had plenty of shit going on behind the scenes business wise.

He's done a cracking job so far.
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 24, 2020, 05:46:45 PM
Just checked the table and they've concede 3 goals in 15 games. That's an outrageous record.
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 24, 2020, 06:16:02 PM
It's clear which manager rubbed off him the most
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 24, 2020, 07:45:35 PM
I would think the pressure Stevie G is under this season is horrendous. No Rangers manager wants to be the one who presided over Ibrox as Celtic won 10 in a row. He has shown admirable bravery to take up the job.
I think his appointment was with a view to stopping the 10 IAR for Celtic. He has spent 32m pounds since his appointment. Small beer by English standards huge by Scottish. The fact that Rangers directors have bankrolled such investment is testament to the importance put on stopping 10 IAR. As has been alluded to it looks like he has been influenced by Rafa when you see how miserly their defence is this season. Traditionally all great sides were built from the back.

In terms of what he was up against well Celtic had won 7 straight league titles. This gave them access to champions league qualification and cash. Also Celtic's model has been to sell a key player each season to balance the books. As an acknowledgment of the importance of this season Celtic have not sold a key player. Indeed they have spent nearly 20m pounds between permanent signings and loans. Rangers themselves were only back in the Premiership since 2016 due to SFA punishment for financial irregularities. As I said earlier Rangers have speculated in pursuance of stopping the 10 IAR. I guess they hope that a league win will give them access to Champions League money. As it happens I believe Scottish clubs will have two places in the Champions League qualifiers.

It will be interesting what happens if Rangers win the league next year. Will Stevie G stick around to try his hand at the Champions League. Either way he has made an excellent start to his managerial career.
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 24, 2020, 09:09:23 PM
He is doing well as flying this season but the standards up there cant be that great can they? You play the same 11 teams this year four times and at least half of those teams are fodder to the likes of Rangers and Celtic. Will be interesting to see how it pans out as in 2018 Rangers finished second with 78 points. This year they are on course for 100 so if that happens then SG will be proud of the improvement. It will still be a huge step to move to manage a club in the PL and he has to gain a few more years of experience surely before managing us. 
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 24, 2020, 10:38:04 PM
Quote from: fowlermagic on November 24, 2020, 09:09:23 PM
He is doing well as flying this season but the standards up there cant be that great can they? You play the same 11 teams this year four times and at least half of those teams are fodder to the likes of Rangers and Celtic. Will be interesting to see how it pans out as in 2018 Rangers finished second with 78 points. This year they are on course for 100 so if that happens then SG will be proud of the improvement. It will still be a huge step to move to manage a club in the PL and he has to gain a few more years of experience surely before managing us. 

It's not just the Scottish league though. They were knocked out of the EL in the qualifying stages by a team from Luxembourg under the previous manager. Gerrard has got them into the group stages every season at the very least, with some impressive results along the way. Just like us, he's been turning Rangers into a European force whilst building it up for a domestic challenge should Celtic falter. Given their record at Ibrox, if Rangers should win the SPL, few would bet against them getting through the qualifiers into the CL group stage.
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 24, 2020, 10:55:56 PM
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November 24, 2020, 05:46:45 PM
Just checked the table and they've concede 3 goals in 15 games. That's an outrageous record.
Blimey, didnt realise that, impressive stat.
Re: Steven Gerrard
November 25, 2020, 11:21:38 AM
It's Europe as others have said where the improvement has been astonishing - the league form given the spend was always likely to take them close to Celtic, even though the way they are currently running away with it has shocked me, in a good way.

As has been said, they went from losing in EL qualification to Luxembourgian part-timers, to last season where they beat Feyenoord, Porto (including getting a draw in Portugal) and Braga before coming a cropper against Leverkusen, a Champions League perennial. That was a seriously impressive run that raised a few eyebrows.

I'm surprised no one paid the money they wanted for Morelos, he got 29 goals in 47 appearances last season, fantastic numbers. I suppose his disciplinary record and lack of record in a bigger league put people off given Rangers want around £20m.

Stevie's doing a grand job so far to be fair.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Yesterday at 04:57:37 AM
Doing an amazing job, hope he sees it out. At some point he is gonna have to throw away the Europa to concentrate on stopping Celtic. They will get into gear soon you have to imagine
Re: Steven Gerrard
Yesterday at 09:31:04 AM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:57:37 AM
Doing an amazing job, hope he sees it out. At some point he is gonna have to throw away the Europa to concentrate on stopping Celtic. They will get into gear soon you have to imagine

Rangers will likely lose when they come up against serious competition. Which is how it is. But they will be looking to polish up their European reputation.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Yesterday at 08:55:03 PM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:57:37 AM
Doing an amazing job, hope he sees it out. At some point he is gonna have to throw away the Europa to concentrate on stopping Celtic. They will get into gear soon you have to imagine

Think theyll go out before they get to the stage of having to throw it away. Plus I seriously doubt theyd make that call if they did get to that stage.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 08:58:29 AM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:57:37 AM
Doing an amazing job, hope he sees it out. At some point he is gonna have to throw away the Europa to concentrate on stopping Celtic. They will get into gear soon you have to imagine

Whilst a lot of people may think the same way as you do, Rangers aren't in a position to throw games away in Europe. They are in dire need of money and the tv revenue that comes with the longer they stay in Europe, the better for them.

If they are knocked out in Europe, it will be down to coming up against a decent team as opposed to chucking the towel in.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 01:03:54 PM
Quote from: Sorted!! on Today at 08:58:29 AM
Whilst a lot of people may think the same way as you do, Rangers aren't in a position to throw games away in Europe. They are in dire need of money and the tv revenue that comes with the longer they stay in Europe, the better for them.

If they are knocked out in Europe, it will be down to coming up against a decent team as opposed to chucking the towel in.

IIRC winning one game in the EL in the group stages earns them more than winning the Scottish Cup.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 02:25:37 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:03:54 PM
IIRC winning one game in the EL in the group stages earns them more than winning the Scottish Cup.

That may indeed be the case but for Gerrard and Rangers, they could soon build enough of a cushion in the league to allow them to go as far as they can in the Europa League. They will be able to rest players in the league once the Europa restarts, if their lead is in double figures. The longer Lennon stays at Celtic and their malaise continues, the easier a job Gerrard has. I don't see Lennon reigning this Rangers team in right now.

And lets not forget, the experience of the knockout stages for Rangers will be invaluable for both the players and manager.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 02:53:38 PM
Showed my ignorance to their financial plight with that throwaway comment, silly of me. It's easy to forget that Gerrard has spent alot (in Scottish terms) since being appointed and they need to recoup some money
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 02:55:38 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:03:54 PM
IIRC winning one game in the EL in the group stages earns them more than winning the Scottish Cup.

570k for a win, 190k for a draw.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 03:01:57 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:55:38 PM
570k for a win, 190k for a draw.

From last year's figures, and this year's won't be much higher if at all, the winner of the Scottish Cup gets around 500k for 6 or 7 matches minimum. EL success is big money in Scottish terms, especially if they can flog Morelos from the exposure he's getting.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 03:52:20 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:01:57 PM
From last year's figures, and this year's won't be much higher if at all, the winner of the Scottish Cup gets around 500k for 6 or 7 matches minimum. EL success is big money in Scottish terms, especially if they can flog Morelos from the exposure he's getting.

They have struggled to shift him (so far) because of the money they are asking for him. They didn't have any takers at £20m, such is the mistrust of some PL clubs of players plying their their trade in Scotland. Sheffield United chose to spend £23m on Brewster, when someone like Morelos could have suited them better.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 03:56:40 PM
Quote from: Sorted!! on Today at 03:52:20 PM
They have struggled to shift him (so far) because of the money they are asking for him. They didn't have any takers at £20m, such is the mistrust of some PL clubs of players plying their their trade in Scotland. Sheffield United chose to spend £23m on Brewster, when someone like Morelos could have suited them better.

His discipline, or total lack of it, is probably just as much of an issue too.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 04:11:02 PM
The tinder box nature of an Old Firm game will get to anyone, to be fair. I think Gerrard has sorted out his disciplinary issues. I still reckon there are teams in the PL that can benefit from his goals if they signed him in Jan, especially those in the relegation zone.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 05:13:59 PM
Quote from: Sorted!! on Today at 04:11:02 PM
The tinder box nature of an Old Firm game will get to anyone, to be fair. I think Gerrard has sorted out his disciplinary issues. I still reckon there are teams in the PL that can benefit from his goals if they signed him in Jan, especially those in the relegation zone.

Gerrard's retired now.
