Author Topic: Steven Gerrard

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #800 on: May 31, 2020, 02:18:19 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 31, 2020, 12:55:19 PM
Thats his best one for me. I know its not very hipster but its just an absolute thunder bastard. Even without the situation itd be his best one.

Agreed, although I think most people would have that goal as his best, or least the top 3. Like how Istanbul happened, I still cant get over how he scored that goal. I'd say his first in that game was one of his best technical strikes as well, in any other game that goal (and Cisse's) would have gone down as all time great FA Cup final goals.

Quote from: deFacto on May 31, 2020, 11:47:40 AM
His two best goals technique wise imo, were against Middlebsrough at Anfield, and against Marseille at their place.

Marseille one was great.

Another couple of great goals, technique wise were the one against Bolton on New Year's Day in 2007 and his second against Real Madrid at Anfield in 2009. It's incredible how those goals would be among the best for most players but they don't rank too high in Gerrard's case.
« Reply #801 on: May 31, 2020, 02:35:47 PM »
His back catalogue of goals must be among the greatest ever. Weve been blessed to have a few like that with Fowler and Suarez as well. Even his first goal against Sheffield Wednesday is pretty filthy, picks it up 40 yards out, skins a couple and then tidy finish across goal.
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 31, 2020, 02:35:47 PM
His back catalogue of goals must be among the greatest ever. Weve been blessed to have a few like that with Fowler and Suarez as well. Even his first goal against Sheffield Wednesday is pretty filthy, picks it up 40 yards out, skins a couple and then tidy finish across goal.

That was a nice one.

Remember Southampton at home on New Years Day in 00/01? Absolutely larrupped it in from 35 yards. One at Villa that season as well when Litmanen put him through. So many great ones as you say.
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 31, 2020, 02:35:47 PM
His back catalogue of goals must be among the greatest ever. Weve been blessed to have a few like that with Fowler and Suarez as well. Even his first goal against Sheffield Wednesday is pretty filthy, picks it up 40 yards out, skins a couple and then tidy finish across goal.
They showed all his goals on LFC TV yesterday.  It was in date order, and it was on for an hour, it was showing goals from 2006. The show must of went on for another two hours at least.

He was a phenomenon, the likes of which well probably never see again. Up there with any player in the history of the game.
And the goal against the bitters at Woodison was one of my favorites.
Quote from: deFacto on May 31, 2020, 03:13:57 PM
And the goal against the bitters at Woodison was one of my favorites.

I still loved the game where he got sent off inside the first ten minutes and the Bitters acted like they'd won the match, only for us to absolutely trounce them. That's probably the best non-Gerrard Gerrard game ever. ;D
Quote from: Red Berry on May 31, 2020, 11:30:35 PM
I still loved the game where he got sent off inside the first ten minutes and the Bitters acted like they'd won the match, only for us to absolutely trounce them. That's probably the best non-Gerrard Gerrard game ever. ;D

Were we Gerrarding without Gerrarding?
Quote from: afc turkish on June  1, 2020, 12:27:21 AM
Were we Gerrarding without Gerrarding?

Pretty much, much to the Bitters' chagrin. ;D
Quote from: Red Berry on May 31, 2020, 11:30:35 PM
I still loved the game where he got sent off inside the first ten minutes and the Bitters acted like they'd won the match, only for us to absolutely trounce them. That's probably the best non-Gerrard Gerrard game ever. ;D

ha, that was great! One of the most fun games Ive ever been too.

Wasnt it that game when both number 8s wore shirts with 08 on the back as a promotion for the City of Culture. There as a big fuss about it in the build up, then Gerrard gets himself sent off in minutes, and the shirt is barely seen  ;D
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 31, 2020, 02:08:35 PM
That goal he scored away at Marseille is up there as one of his best goals, unbelievable technique.
yeah, remember watching that for about 10 minutes after the game, really couldnt fathom how he did that!
You deserve a piece of this today, for everything you've done. YNWA :scarf

Champion. :champ
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/06/let-the-party-begin-steven-gerrard-congratulates-liverpool-on-the-title/

What I would have given to see him a part of this Liverpool side. He left five years ago and a fucking ton has happened since, but seeing him lift that title would have made this all so much better.

The burden of winning the league was too much for him at times, so Im glad he can finally enjoy things as a supporter now.

(Still nowhere near ready to manage us, however)
Who knows if this was even possible without him carrying us when it was bleek. Hope you enjoyed it King Steven
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June 26, 2020, 07:43:28 AM
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/06/let-the-party-begin-steven-gerrard-congratulates-liverpool-on-the-title/

What I would have given to see him a part of this Liverpool side. He left five years ago and a fucking ton has happened since, but seeing him lift that title would have made this all so much better.

The burden of winning the league was too much for him at times, so Im glad he can finally enjoy things as a supporter now.

(Still nowhere near ready to manage us, however)

Was sad to read that he thinks about the slip most days. This guy owes us nothing at all. Absolute monster for us
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on June  3, 2020, 04:47:12 PM
yeah, remember watching that for about 10 minutes after the game, really couldnt fathom how he did that!
Yeah, I don't think many out-n-out strikers would have even attempted that, let alone executed it!

It just highlights his mentality and hunger. How he visualised the strike in his brain before the ball came to him etc.
I think most players, including lil old me, would have realised the ball is slightly behind and either taken another touch to bring it in front of moved body accordingly. But a first time strike? Ya havin a laff!

Footballing genius is made up of technique AND brain.

He has/had both.

Legend.
Was watching a highlight reel of his earlier this week, almost forgot how many world class goals he scored for us. That right foot was the sweetest in the league at the time. I hope he joins the trophy lift or the parade in some way, he deserves that atleast
The only thing that could have made this better would be if he had been a part of the team. Imagine a prime Gerrard in that team! I really hope he enjoyed his night
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
Quote from: aw1991 on June 26, 2020, 09:49:14 AM
Who knows if this was even possible without him carrying us when it was bleek. Hope you enjoyed it King Steven
You're right there. Not only did he win a lot of points on his own but he would've been a big reason for the likes of Alonso, Torres, Mascherano, Suarez etc signing for us and giving us so many years. We could've been off the radar completely without him. I hope the ghosts of 13/14 can subside for him now. It was a horrible moment but I think the worst thing about it was realising that we probably wouldn't get another chance for a long time. It's why nobody talks about the Terry penalty slip; they were always at the top and were bound to get another chance to win one. A big part of the pain he'd have felt was the thought that we might never get that chance again. Now here we are, League, European and World Champions.
Quote from: alonsoisared on June 26, 2020, 11:48:41 AM
You're right there. Not only did he win a lot of points on his own but he would've been a big reason for the likes of Alonso, Torres, Mascherano, Suarez etc signing for us and giving us so many years. We could've been off the radar completely without him. I hope the ghosts of 13/14 can subside for him now. It was a horrible moment but I think the worst thing about it was realising that we probably wouldn't get another chance for a long time. It's why nobody talks about the Terry penalty slip; they were always at the top and were bound to get another chance to win one. A big part of the pain he'd have felt was the thought that we might never get that chance again. Now here we are, League, European and World Champions.
I prefer to think no-one talks about the Terry slip because Chelsea don't have any real rivalry with any teams and their success is all purchased, like City. Whereas we are historically a massive club with a worldwide fanbase, of course people will cherish our failures as it gives them something to hold onto.
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June 26, 2020, 07:43:28 AM
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2020/06/let-the-party-begin-steven-gerrard-congratulates-liverpool-on-the-title/

What I would have given to see him a part of this Liverpool side. He left five years ago and a fucking ton has happened since, but seeing him lift that title would have made this all so much better.

The burden of winning the league was too much for him at times, so Im glad he can finally enjoy things as a supporter now.

(Still nowhere near ready to manage us, however)
5 years?!?!!?!   :o
Time has flown and so much has changed but I wish he could have been a part of it
https://bbs.hupu.com/36178282.html
Steven Gerrard had a new interview on a Chinese forum talking about his career in Liverpool and England
From a reliable source down there, Gerrard is in Bristol today for talks to take over the City role from Lee Johnson.
Quote from: AlphaDelta on July  7, 2020, 01:10:46 PM
From a reliable source down there, Gerrard is in Bristol today for talks to take over the City role from Lee Johnson.

A reliable source as in a journalist or someone on Twitter?

I'd like to see him manage down here, think he's on a bit of a hiding to nothing at Rangers.
Quote from: Oskar on July  7, 2020, 01:14:43 PM
A reliable source as in a journalist or someone on Twitter?

I'd like to see him manage down here, think he's on a bit of a hiding to nothing at Rangers.

A mate of mine who has been a season ticket holder for 40 plus years has just phoned me to say he's down there now.
 :o

What division are Bristol City in? I can't imagine Stevie managing below Championship.
Quote from: Samie on July  7, 2020, 01:24:51 PM
:o

What division are Bristol City in? I can't imagine Stevie managing below Championship.

Championship. They actually have a decent team to have a go at the playoffs next season with a few changes and Ashley Williams being turfed out.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
This feels like a really odd move for him, not convinced it's legit at all.
Quote from: AlphaDelta on July  7, 2020, 01:10:46 PM
From a reliable source down there, Gerrard is in Bristol today for talks to take over the City role from Lee Johnson.

Didn't he sign a new contract not long ago?
Championship would probably be an upwards move from dealing with the loons in the boardroom at Ibrox.
Has probably realised that he has no chance of toppling Celtic if this is true. I was worried that he might bee seen as a cheque book manager as he has spent a pretty penny at Rangers (I know it was needed) with the likes of Defoe who is on at least 100k a week at Bournemouth but if he being linked to a team that is pretty potless that would mean he is not seen that way
This pic is doing the rounds. Apparently Stevie is in Bristol.  :o

Quote from: Elzar on July  7, 2020, 01:26:15 PM
Championship. They actually have a decent team to have a go at the playoffs next season with a few changes and Ashley Williams being turfed out.

Nice one mate, was confusing it with Bristol Rovers.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on July  7, 2020, 01:32:53 PM
This pic is doing the rounds. Apparently Stevie is in Bristol.  :o



So many parts of that look...off, to say the least.
Quote from: JP! on July  7, 2020, 01:45:13 PM
So many parts of that look...off, to say the least.

Is it the 6 fingers on the scarf?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
Hahaha.

The font, the misspelling, the dodgy screenshot and the fact that it's a dodgy screenshot of something that looks like it was taken on a potato mostly...
Nothing in this I wouldn't have thought but Gerrard needs to succeed in England before he can be touted as Klopp's eventual successor.
Succeed in a top league, by succeed it means winning winning not Everton winning
Liverpool team doctor Andrew Massey after having to stitch Steven Gerrard's penis back together following an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth in January 2014:

Stevie came over to me at the end of the match and said, Doc, you are going to have to have a look at this.

I looked down and saw blood everywhere and thought, Wow, that must be really sore.

I was trying to think back to my medical training and nowhere in my training does it teach you how to stitch a penis.

I thought, I dont want the first penis Ive stitched to be Steven Gerrards but it was.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:02:18 PM
Liverpool team doctor Andrew Massey after having to stitch Steven Gerrard's penis back together following an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth in January 2014:

Stevie came over to me at the end of the match and said, Doc, you are going to have to have a look at this.

I looked down and saw blood everywhere and thought, Wow, that must be really sore.

I was trying to think back to my medical training and nowhere in my training does it teach you how to stitch a penis.

I thought, I dont want the first penis Ive stitched to be Steven Gerrards but it was.
is it april 1st already?
