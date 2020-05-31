Liverpool team doctor Andrew Massey after having to stitch Steven Gerrard's penis back together following an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth in January 2014:
Stevie came over to me at the end of the match and said, Doc, you are going to have to have a look at this.
I looked down and saw blood everywhere and thought, Wow, that must be really sore.
I was trying to think back to my medical training and nowhere in my training does it teach you how to stitch a penis.
I thought, I dont want the first penis Ive stitched to be Steven Gerrards but it was.