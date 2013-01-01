I finished this at the weekend and quite honestly Ive left it a few days because I was unsure how I felt when it ended but the fact is I still dont know!



These types games usually have next to no replay value but I feel Im going to have to do it again to make my mind up one way or the other. People are either loving it and think its the greatest game ever or hating more than anything in the history of the world. Im neither currently, I liked it and it had some truly great moments but also I feel a bit flat. The first game is my favourite game of all time, this wouldnt make top 30. Its not a bad game, I just didnt love the journey or the story as much as the first.





7.5/10 overall at the moment is how Im feeling about it