I finished this at the weekend and quite honestly Ive left it a few days because I was unsure how I felt when it ended but the fact is I still dont know!
These types games usually have next to no replay value but I feel Im going to have to do it again to make my mind up one way or the other. People are either loving it and think its the greatest game ever or hating more than anything in the history of the world. Im neither currently, I liked it and it had some truly great moments but also I feel a bit flat. The first game is my favourite game of all time, this wouldnt make top 30. Its not a bad game, I just didnt love the journey or the story as much as the first.
7.5/10 overall at the moment is how Im feeling about it