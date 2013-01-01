« previous next »
The Last of Us.... Part II

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 05:08:01 PM
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 06:31:46 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 04:54:30 PM
Right, so I'm basically at the last bit of the game now, and played enough to form a final opinion on it. I didn't even really need to get that deep into the game, but my early impressions formed almost right from the start didn't diverge or change, basically because the story itself didn't really do anything to change that view, because it essentially just kept getting worse. The story in this is absolute dog shit. It's really bad.

Go on, enlighten us.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:42:22 PM
Anyone who thinks the main point of the story is revenge is completely wrong.

Revenge is a plot device, but the overall atory is about forgiveness, acceptance and belonging. Seeing it as just a revenge story, completely misses the point.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:52:19 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:31:46 PM
Go on, enlighten us.
Just go watch Joe Vargas' and Jim Sterling's take on it. Joe's especially, as he's the one that gets into the story element more, and I more or less said the exact same things when playing through it. It's awful. If I were to give this a rating, it'd be a 5/10. The 5 being for the gameplay aspect, which is more or less identical to the first game, apart from a couple of enemy and weapon variations. As for the story, whoever it was that compared it to Game of Thrones series 8 is spot on.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Reply #244 on: Today at 04:02:40 AM
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 08:42:22 PM
Anyone who thinks the main point of the story is revenge is completely wrong.

Revenge is a plot device, but the overall atory is about forgiveness, acceptance and belonging. Seeing it as just a revenge story, completely misses the point.
Really? 25 hours of killing everything in sight.. the story is about forgiveness.. yeah I feel touched... ;D
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Reply #245 on: Today at 04:13:09 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:52:19 PM
Just go watch Joe Vargas' and Jim Sterling's take on it. Joe's especially, as he's the one that gets into the story element more, and I more or less said the exact same things when playing through it. It's awful. If I were to give this a rating, it'd be a 5/10. The 5 being for the gameplay aspect, which is more or less identical to the first game, apart from a couple of enemy and weapon variations. As for the story, whoever it was that compared it to Game of Thrones series 8 is spot on.
Yeah I said it earlier it's a shitty C grade movie script. It just hurts my head thinking about it, full of so many plot holes, contradictions and questionable actions.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Reply #246 on: Today at 05:29:13 AM
Finished it last night, thought it was excellent and I dont have any issues with the story. The pacing could definitely have been improved though, lost track of the amount of times a path was blocked so you had to take a detour through another dimly lit building with weird noises coming from it.

Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Reply #247 on: Today at 07:20:53 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:52:19 PM
Just go watch Joe Vargas' and Jim Sterling's take on it. Joe's especially, as he's the one that gets into the story element more, and I more or less said the exact same things when playing through it. It's awful. If I were to give this a rating, it'd be a 5/10. The 5 being for the gameplay aspect, which is more or less identical to the first game, apart from a couple of enemy and weapon variations. As for the story, whoever it was that compared it to Game of Thrones series 8 is spot on.

Nah, I dont need to listen to YouTube nerds take on a game. It sounds like you made your mind up about the story early on in the game which is a bit of a weird thing to do considering how long it is but fair enough.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Reply #248 on: Today at 12:30:34 PM
I finished this at the weekend and quite honestly Ive left it a few days because I was unsure how I felt when it ended but the fact is I still dont know!

These types games usually have next to no replay value but I feel Im going to have to do it again to make my mind up one way or the other. People are either loving it and think its the greatest game ever or hating more than anything in the history of the world. Im neither currently, I liked it and it had some truly great moments but also I feel a bit flat. The first game is my favourite game of all time, this wouldnt make top 30. Its not a bad game, I just didnt love the journey or the story as much as the first.


7.5/10 overall at the moment is how Im feeling about it
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Reply #249 on: Today at 01:40:12 PM
Good review redan

