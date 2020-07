I finished this at the weekend and quite honestly Iíve left it a few days because I was unsure how I felt when it ended but the fact is I still donít know!



These types games usually have next to no replay value but I feel Iím going to have to do it again to make my mind up one way or the other. People are either loving it and think itís the greatest game ever or hating more than anything in the history of the world. Iím neither currently, I liked it and it had some truly great moments but also I feel a bit flat. The first game is my favourite game of all time, this wouldnít make top 30. Itís not a bad game, I just didnít love the journey or the story as much as the first.





7.5/10 overall at the moment is how Iím feeling about it