The Last of Us.... Part II

Malaysian Kopite

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Yesterday at 05:08:01 PM
AndyMuller

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Yesterday at 06:31:46 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 04:54:30 PM
Right, so I'm basically at the last bit of the game now, and played enough to form a final opinion on it. I didn't even really need to get that deep into the game, but my early impressions formed almost right from the start didn't diverge or change, basically because the story itself didn't really do anything to change that view, because it essentially just kept getting worse. The story in this is absolute dog shit. It's really bad.

Go on, enlighten us.
J-Mc-

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Yesterday at 08:42:22 PM
Anyone who thinks the main point of the story is revenge is completely wrong.

Revenge is a plot device, but the overall atory is about forgiveness, acceptance and belonging. Seeing it as just a revenge story, completely misses the point.
Macphisto80

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Yesterday at 10:52:19 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:31:46 PM
Go on, enlighten us.
Just go watch Joe Vargas' and Jim Sterling's take on it. Joe's especially, as he's the one that gets into the story element more, and I more or less said the exact same things when playing through it. It's awful. If I were to give this a rating, it'd be a 5/10. The 5 being for the gameplay aspect, which is more or less identical to the first game, apart from a couple of enemy and weapon variations. As for the story, whoever it was that compared it to Game of Thrones series 8 is spot on.
Dynasty

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Today at 04:02:40 AM
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 08:42:22 PM
Anyone who thinks the main point of the story is revenge is completely wrong.

Revenge is a plot device, but the overall atory is about forgiveness, acceptance and belonging. Seeing it as just a revenge story, completely misses the point.
Really? 25 hours of killing everything in sight.. the story is about forgiveness.. yeah I feel touched... ;D
Dynasty

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Today at 04:13:09 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:52:19 PM
Just go watch Joe Vargas' and Jim Sterling's take on it. Joe's especially, as he's the one that gets into the story element more, and I more or less said the exact same things when playing through it. It's awful. If I were to give this a rating, it'd be a 5/10. The 5 being for the gameplay aspect, which is more or less identical to the first game, apart from a couple of enemy and weapon variations. As for the story, whoever it was that compared it to Game of Thrones series 8 is spot on.
Yeah I said it earlier it's a shitty C grade movie script. It just hurts my head thinking about it, full of so many plot holes, contradictions and questionable actions.
