Are you finding it both fun and entertaining? Ive only seen 1 person on twitter compare it to Schindlers List. Its not the first time a video game scores great reviews saying it is a masterpiece so Im not sure why you are reading too much into this one?



I'm reading into it because it's an issue with the industry as a whole. I've had this opinion on narrative driven games for years, and you'll probably find me ranting about it somewhere previously in another thread. Probably in TLoU 1 or somewhere else. Video games are no longer solely being judged on the things they should be judged on. This has a knock on effect, where more and more, you'll find developers trying to emulate the success of another based on the things they are being praised for in the gaming media. If a game isn't this sprawling "AAA" state of the art, story driven masterpiece a'la "Schindler's List" that costs 4 billion to make and sells 20 billion copies, then it's not going to warrant the effort, and thus you're going to see less risks and new ideas being taken. The ironic thing about the story in games like these, is that I find the more interesting story elements in world building details within the game design itself. Letters left strewn about that you read. Story elements told by visuals that your brain fills in the gaps. The first game was brilliant at this, and the second has it also. This is nothing new in games, because you can go back as far as the original Resident Evil for this kind of story telling, and it works flawlessly in the context of a video game. Unless it's an RPG, then that's a different kind of design.