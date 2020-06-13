« previous next »
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on June 13, 2020, 01:48:44 PM
Seems like this is going to be the videogame equivalent of Requiem for a Dream

Since it seems clear you wont be buying or playing it, would it be terribly rude to suggest you dont comment any further on it at the risk of spoiling it any further for those of us who do plan on getting it and playing it? :)
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 13, 2020, 02:15:00 PM
Since it seems clear you wont be buying or playing it, would it be terribly rude to suggest you dont comment any further on it at the risk of spoiling it any further for those of us who do plan on getting it and playing it? :)
Nah I think I will get it actually, my worry was just that it might not perform as well on base PS4 but Digital Foundry have tested it and it's actually more solid that the Pro, with the tradeoff just being at 1080p vs 1440p (Spoiler-free):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hx2PPwBYoQ
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
I'm not surprised this game got such high reviews but I always wait to play something myself I really don't take stock of video game reviews to much, some of my favourite games have 60-70% on Metacritic and others that have near 100% that I'm not particularly fond of too much. 
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Quote from: kloppagetime on June 13, 2020, 07:59:19 PM
I'm not surprised this game got such high reviews but I always wait to play something myself I really don't take stock of video game reviews to much, some of my favourite games have 60-70% on Metacritic and others that have near 100% that I'm not particularly fond of too much.

I'm assuming as a game it's probably nothing special, like the first one, and it's all about the story. I'll probably watch it on youtube rather than pay for it.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Quote from: Something Worse on June 13, 2020, 08:14:09 PM
I'm assuming as a game it's probably nothing special, like the first one, and it's all about the story. I'll probably watch it on youtube rather than pay for it.
Yeah I do agree the 1st one was a great game movie but was not particularly a thrill to play with amazing level design or anything. I was enthralled by the story but did feel it dragging near the end. The fact this one is going be 10 hours longer just seems too much for me but will be good to watch the movie cutscene version on youtube.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Games don't end up with 95/96 average review scores because they have a good story.

It's perfectly fine to not like gameplay of something but your making out it doesn't have mechanics people can enjoy. The first game has stealth elements, it has crafting, the fact you get a choice wether to engage 90 percent of battles or not was refreshing, theres various ways to take down enemies, they have different strength's and weaknesses, it has horror moments like the basement which you can't replicate the feeling of being unnerved by when you watch a YouTube video as opposed to playing the game and the general atmosphere in more tense areas is also something to be experienced as your play.

People might not enjoy those things but I did and many others did.

What interests me is other people who aren't interested in the game (or maybe they are but just being purposely negative) seem insistent on playing the game down, they seem more interested in telling people what's wrong with it :D
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
I wouldn't say I enjoyed playing through the first game but I always felt that was the intention. To keep you on your toes, have you make awful choices just to survive and to breathe a sigh of relief after every encounter with a hostile. Mission accomplished.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Im not referring to people in this thread but the internet as a whole. Its amazing how so many people get genuinely offended that this game is getting good reviews. I get it, a large number of gamers think that the first game is overrated. Fair enough. But why do they give a shit about reviews for TLOU2? If you didnt like the first one, you probably wont like the second one. Move on.

I was blown away by the first game. Will buy TLOU 2 and hope that its just as good or better. Thats it.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Started the first game in preparation for the new one.

First time Ive played it since the PS3 and forgot how bleak it was. Its proper boss though.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Quote from: dalarr on June 14, 2020, 12:48:01 PM
Im not referring to people in this thread but the internet as a whole. Its amazing how so many people get genuinely offended that this game is getting good reviews. I get it, a large number of gamers think that the first game is overrated. Fair enough. But why do they give a shit about reviews for TLOU2? If you didnt like the first one, you probably wont like the second one. Move on.

I was blown away by the first game. Will buy TLOU 2 and hope that its just as good or better. Thats it.
It's a toxic vocal minority online who read the spoilers and were utterly convinced this game would bomb with a wider audience and now that it looks like it won't they're just desperate to be vindicated.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 14, 2020, 09:49:05 AM
Games don't end up with 95/96 average review scores because they have a good story.

It's perfectly fine to not like gameplay of something but your making out it doesn't have mechanics people can enjoy. The first game has stealth elements, it has crafting, the fact you get a choice wether to engage 90 percent of battles or not was refreshing, theres various ways to take down enemies, they have different strength's and weaknesses, it has horror moments like the basement which you can't replicate the feeling of being unnerved by when you watch a YouTube video as opposed to playing the game and the general atmosphere in more tense areas is also something to be experienced as your play.

People might not enjoy those things but I did and many others did.

What interests me is other people who aren't interested in the game (or maybe they are but just being purposely negative) seem insistent on playing the game down, they seem more interested in telling people what's wrong with it :D

It was clunky and felt very loose compared to the true top-tier stealth and 3rd person games. I think it's a solid 8/10 like peak Ass Creed or Horizon Zero Dawn. What elevated it was the story. When you have people seriously comparing TLOU2 to Schindler's List (!), it's kinda hard to take their opinion seriously on such trivial matters as whether it's fun to play or does the basics right.

To some extent all reviews are subjective, and that's fine, but I've tried playing TLOU two or three times and it's just a looser Uncharted 3 with wobbly stealth mechanics.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Quote from: Something Worse on June 14, 2020, 06:48:36 PM
It was clunky and felt very loose compared to the true top-tier stealth and 3rd person games. I think it's a solid 8/10 like peak Ass Creed or Horizon Zero Dawn. What elevated it was the story. When you have people seriously comparing TLOU2 to Schindler's List (!), it's kinda hard to take their opinion seriously on such trivial matters as whether it's fun to play or does the basics right.

To some extent all reviews are subjective, and that's fine, but I've tried playing TLOU two or three times and it's just a looser Uncharted 3 with wobbly stealth mechanics.
How in gods name did that get 10's everywhere. I really can't take video game reviews good or bad serious especially Ign they hand out perfect scores for fun  ;D
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Quote from: kloppagetime on June 14, 2020, 07:44:35 PM
How in gods name did that get 10's everywhere. I really can't take video game reviews good or bad serious especially Ign they hand out perfect scores for fun  ;D

That IGN thing is just a meme, according to Metacritic they review lower than over publications on average (-3.5%).

They've only given out like 16 perfect scores since 1996 too.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
The first Last of Us is up there with my favourite games ever. I'm a very, very casual gamer but it was a great good with a fantastic story and well ironed out characters.

I am super exicted for Part II. My problem is there are so many fanboys out there who loved the first game so much, have seen the spoilers (which I have not) and a cherry picking all the bad parts about the reviews. Take for example a recent Forbes interview where the guy shows the opinion of about 4 reviewers who have said they didn't enjoy the game due to the violence and laughable story, yet 30-40 other reviewers say Part II enhances the games story.

There are just way too many people who have decided they don't like the game already. I know there are going to be some controversial moments, but most people say they all pay off.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Jesus h Christ.

It's a fucking GAME.

I am looking forward to shooting things, monsters, bad guys, dogs ( I love dogs in REAL LIFE  - but if they are gonna betray my location in a fictional world they ARE GOING to DIE)

Also looking forward to hiding and dying; wondering about what to upgrade, running out of ammo etc for around 30 odd hours. With a bit of a story. Hopefully full on the ROAD part TWO :)   

Then I am selling my copy to CEX if any are open and buying ghost of tsushima which looks great... 
"To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting."

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
I'm really looking forward to watching a playthrough.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Dunno whether to get this or wait on it to go down in price.  I'm worried I'll get it spoiled if I wait.

I missed PS3 (went 360) and only got my PS4 18 months ago (went Xbox One) and have been playing through the exclusives (the many, many exclusives...  I made the wrong choice in 2013...).  I'm on TLOU Remastered now.  It's great.  I believe I'm on the 2nd last chapter* so will be able to finish it this week - just a question of whether I wait or not (I'm all-in on PS5 so don't know if it'd be noticeably better to play on there, if I wait).

I think it would be tough to finish this then pick up the sequel right away.  Would need to play something lighter (I have Horizon: Zero Dawn downloaded and assume it might be cheerier.  Also have Days Gone but that certainly doesn't look like a bundle of joy either.)

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Interesting article about how the game has been reviewed so far

https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2020/06/14/two-warnings-about-the-last-of-us-part-2-review-scores/

So the embargo prevented the 2nd half of the game (including the beginning and ending of the game) being discussed at all.

Even the bits that were touched upon mention the game being 'Relentlessly Bleak'

Character choices and plot holes were so bad throughout that at times he would laugh out loud.

The game is 25 hours long and one section feels like a 10-hour side-quest. He says he would not have finished it had he not been reviewing.

There are improvements to graphics, combat and exploration but enemy AI is still very bad.

The story is relentlessly bleak, there are no likable characters and no comic relief and everything you liked about the characters in the first game is gone.

There are very few interesting scripted/cinematic scenes and the game is far too long and boring.

On the plus side, it has the best difficulty settings fine-tuning ever and looks gorgeous

Over the games 20-hour runtime, I often found myself wanting to quit because the violence became unbearable. I didnt want to bash that lunging dog with a hammer or slice at that defenseless woman with a knife. I certainly didnt want to watch a religious zealots head explode into a grisly cloud because of my well-placed shotgun blast. There are scenes so upsetting that they didnt just make me uncomfortable; they made me question why I was playing this game at all.

So not exactly an escape from the world we're in right now kind of game :P
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Really looking forward to playing a tense, depressing game about an infection that's changed the world...

Er... that seems sarky  ;D
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
I'll balance out the bleakness with a bit of an uplifiting story about the game and its seemingly unprecedented accessibility options for any video game ever made

https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2020/06/hands_on_the_last_of_us_2_may_be_the_most_accessible_action_game_ever_made

A blind gamers reation to being able to play

https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2020/06/blind_gamer_reacts_to_the_last_of_us_2s_unprecedented_accessibility_options
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:02:16 PM
Interesting article about how the game has been reviewed so far

https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2020/06/14/two-warnings-about-the-last-of-us-part-2-review-scores/

So the embargo prevented the 2nd half of the game (including the beginning and ending of the game) being discussed at all.

Even the bits that were touched upon mention the game being 'Relentlessly Bleak'

Character choices and plot holes were so bad throughout that at times he would laugh out loud.

The game is 25 hours long and one section feels like a 10-hour side-quest. He says he would not have finished it had he not been reviewing.

There are improvements to graphics, combat and exploration but enemy AI is still very bad.

The story is relentlessly bleak, there are no likable characters and no comic relief and everything you liked about the characters in the first game is gone.

There are very few interesting scripted/cinematic scenes and the game is far too long and boring.

On the plus side, it has the best difficulty settings fine-tuning ever and looks gorgeous

Over the games 20-hour runtime, I often found myself wanting to quit because the violence became unbearable. I didnt want to bash that lunging dog with a hammer or slice at that defenseless woman with a knife. I certainly didnt want to watch a religious zealots head explode into a grisly cloud because of my well-placed shotgun blast. There are scenes so upsetting that they didnt just make me uncomfortable; they made me question why I was playing this game at all.

So not exactly an escape from the world we're in right now kind of game :P

The thing is, there have been tens of reviews and the guy from Forbes chooses to relay all the negative stuff from one reviewer. No game is perfect, but you can't write a balanced article, it's a load of horeshite. I'm fairly positive if reviewers were peeved with the game despite some of the embargo they would have said it's 5*, but actually it's only 3* when we can talk all about the game.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Forbes? Fuck sake, as soon as I saw that, i didn't even bother. They're a bunch of petty, low grade, click-baiting c*nts. I don't think I've ever seen a single Forbes article that wasn't contrarian, or shit-stirring nonsense. They've zero credibility.

As for how this game is reviewing, well, it's the usual fair. 10's, 9's up the hole. Why? it's a high profile game. It's standard in the gaming industry, which is why I've fucked review scores off a long, long time ago. I just don't care about gaming journalism in general these days. It's shit. They're all in someone's pocket. TLOU is probably the most overrated game ever made, though. Not saying it's a bad game. It's actually a really good one. It's just that the gaming press painted it as this kind of genre-defining, ground-breaking title. It wasn't. It was just a fairly well made, narrative driven game. I've played it twice. Most recently a few weeks ago, and still found it enjoyable the second time around. This sequel will no doubt be as good as it. probably better, but I've already read articles in the gaming press describing it as "revolutionary". Yeah. Sorry, but stop talking bollocks.
