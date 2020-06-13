Interesting article about how the game has been reviewed so farSo the embargo prevented the 2nd half of the game (including the beginning and ending of the game) being discussed at all.Even the bits that were touched upon mention the game being 'Relentlessly Bleak'Character choices and plot holes were so bad throughout that at times he would laugh out loud.The game is 25 hours long and one section feels like a 10-hour side-quest. He says he would not have finished it had he not been reviewing.There are improvements to graphics, combat and exploration but enemy AI is still very bad.The story is relentlessly bleak, there are no likable characters and no comic relief and everything you liked about the characters in the first game is gone.There are very few interesting scripted/cinematic scenes and the game is far too long and boring.On the plus side, it has the best difficulty settings fine-tuning ever and looks gorgeousOver the games 20-hour runtime, I often found myself wanting to quit because the violence became unbearable. I didnt want to bash that lunging dog with a hammer or slice at that defenseless woman with a knife. I certainly didnt want to watch a religious zealots head explode into a grisly cloud because of my well-placed shotgun blast. There are scenes so upsetting that they didnt just make me uncomfortable; they made me question why I was playing this game at all.So not exactly an escape from the world we're in right now kind of game