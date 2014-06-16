« previous next »
Author Topic: Jamie Carragher  (Read 82186 times)

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 09:20:05 PM »
He's now retweeting pics of Everton fans making image of Van Dijk with he leg off. He's turned into a right twat.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 10:15:42 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 19, 2020, 05:41:42 AM
He's becoming a very unlikable fella. Shades of Stockholm syndrome.

I take offence to that
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 10:20:00 PM »
Is it ok to prefer Michael Owen to Carragher now?
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 10:20:00 PM
Is it ok to prefer Michael Owen to Carragher now?

Owen talks more sense than Carragher does. Owen is a poor commentator, but his opinions and the way he articulates them is far more reasonable than Carragher
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 PM »
Carragher is a divvy.

Should have been sacked for spitting incident but wasnt.

Mouths off constantly about us and then denies he says it.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 10:57:42 PM »
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 PM »
Carragher was no great . apart from 2 seasons he ranged from average to being utterly useless at the end of his career.

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 PM »
Weirdest thing for me is the way he aims digs at Benitez, but without Rafa what would his career have been?
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 11:24:01 PM »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 11:19:59 PM
Weirdest thing for me is the way he aims digs at Benitez, but without Rafa what would his career have been?

Would have the all time record for own goals at least..
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 11:34:25 PM »
he's not a good pundit, he's learnt nothing from his suspension from Sky it seems. Far too cocky and self-indulged, will get into trouble again sooner or later.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October 19, 2020, 12:10:47 PM
Becoming? Always been. Giving him a microphone has just made it more obvious.

True. Coward never spoke out against the cancers and it was reported in some circles he stabbed Rafa in the back which I can well believe.

In saying that, I'm not arsed about his recent comments. It's his opinion and immaterial imo.

Just wish he had been more vocal in the past when the club was in danger of going under. Rafa put his neck on the line, he on the other hand kept his mouth shut and signed a new contract.
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 11:38:03 PM »
John Henry should tweet that his banned from Anfield and Melwood. See how he reacts to that.  ;D
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 PM »
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 PM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:13:49 PM
Carragher was no great . apart from 2 seasons he ranged from average to being utterly useless at the end of his career.


yep agree with that, he doesn't make the top 10 of best CBs to have played for the club or top 20 of best defenders
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 12:03:53 AM »
There's about 20 players who have won everything with us the last 2 years who will be regarded as bigger legends of our club than he was or is.  Joe Gomez is a bigger  legend than Carra for fucks sake and he's got a  decade of playing left.. ;D
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 12:19:55 AM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:13:49 PM
Carragher was no great . apart from 2 seasons he ranged from average to being utterly useless at the end of his career.

The things that I remember of Carragher the player - the own goals, the hoofs and being made to look like a fool by Thierry Henry all the time

He manufactured himself to become a figure of certain pedigree at this club. But he is no Dalglish, Souness or Barnes. He is not even Owen. The fact that he stayed so long and played the number of games that he played speaks volume of the standard of the Liverpool during those days. In a Shankly team or Paisley team ... he would probably be remembered like Phil Boersma (no disrespect to Boersma though)

Love it that Klopp called him out ...
