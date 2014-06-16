Carragher was no great . apart from 2 seasons he ranged from average to being utterly useless at the end of his career.





The things that I remember of Carragher the player - the own goals, the hoofs and being made to look like a fool by Thierry Henry all the timeHe manufactured himself to become a figure of certain pedigree at this club. But he is no Dalglish, Souness or Barnes. He is not even Owen. The fact that he stayed so long and played the number of games that he played speaks volume of the standard of the Liverpool during those days. In a Shankly team or Paisley team ... he would probably be remembered like Phil Boersma (no disrespect to Boersma though)Love it that Klopp called him out ...