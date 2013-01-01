I like Gillespie but he does try a bit too hard being a dour Scot.



Jason Mcateer is pretty decent as well. They both obviously love the club but will criticise when necessary.



Love Gary Gillespie. Scores a hat trick in the first game I ever saw us win!



Prize for the first person to guess the game.



Just being himself then? I like that.Yes, Jason can be quite amusing I like Spackman as well he is on quite often. I like the humour of it more than anything, everything else is far too serious for my liking.He was a good defender, sure he played a few games in midfield as well from memory. He was a really graceful player. He also seemed to be quicker when you watched him live, then what you watched him on the television, if that makes any sense.