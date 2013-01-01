« previous next »
Author Topic: Jamie Carragher  (Read 80462 times)

Online cdav

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #960 on: Today at 07:15:11 PM »
More shite analysis by him- comparing the team now to when Klopp took over on how we will miss Van Dijk. As if we don't now have a far better team
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #961 on: Today at 07:16:27 PM »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:15:11 PM
More shite analysis by him- comparing the team now to when Klopp took over on how we will miss Van Dijk. As if we don't now have a far better team

Yeah, the massive upgrade in goalkeeper might just have played a part in improving those stats too (as great as Virg is).
Online cdav

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #962 on: Today at 07:18:33 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:16:27 PM
Yeah, the massive upgrade in goalkeeper might just have played a part in improving those stats too (as great as Virg is).

That, plus teams don't attack us really anymore as they are frightened of our attack and our levels of control in a game are at another level
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #963 on: Today at 07:18:50 PM »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:47:19 PM
What's been said the last day or two?  Must have missed it.  Saw some Twitter comments that seemed to infer a spat with Ian Broudie, but it seems posts were deleted.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uFPbUE4EKo4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uFPbUE4EKo4</a>
[/quote]
Online Fromola

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #964 on: Today at 07:24:39 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:16:27 PM
Yeah, the massive upgrade in goalkeeper might just have played a part in improving those stats too (as great as Virg is).

Carragher was saying the other week Alisson is just like having Mignolet in goal.
Online jillc

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #965 on: Today at 07:30:13 PM »
The more he talks the more his BS bias comes out of him, just not bothered about him anymore. He arrived at LFC in an Everton kit remember its never truly left him.
