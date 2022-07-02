.A few videos and info on Lucas Leiva...
Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucas_Leiva
LFCHistory.net Play Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1180
Liverpool Wiki page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Lucas
'Lucas Leiva Liverpool Football Club 20072017
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cE8b6fq3n2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cE8b6fq3n2o</a>
'Lucas Leiva | Goals, Skills, Assists
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ODKgsL9fzsc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ODKgsL9fzsc</a>
'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Goals
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GzYvcUDMdV0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GzYvcUDMdV0</a>
'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Best Moments':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ha6yo-8LnyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ha6yo-8LnyA</a>
'THANK YOU LUCAS LEIVA - THOU SHALL NOT PASS
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/23ig4jtN8RU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/23ig4jtN8RU</a>
'Lucas Leiva's 1st Goal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4fPIwDl-UTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4fPIwDl-UTk</a>
'Lucas Leiva Comp
' (2010):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rPJ_0Og4oao" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rPJ_0Og4oao</a>
'Lucas Leiva - The Wonderman
' (2010):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ukXjowejMLQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ukXjowejMLQ</a>
'Lucas Leiva - Look at Me by ElAlonso
' (2010):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2Fx1rmJpeXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2Fx1rmJpeXw</a>
'Lucas the Liverpool by ElAlonso
' (2011):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VxAbyj5_sDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VxAbyj5_sDI</a>
'Lucas Leiva 2010 2011 LFC Compilation
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/xs60ty
'Liverpool's Lucas Leiva - The Samba Jugador
' (2011):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6tEWBT7E2pU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6tEWBT7E2pU</a>
'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Football Club/Brazil - HD
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qdwLF-fXNwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qdwLF-fXNwY</a>
'Lucas Leiva - Tributo Liverpool Fc 2012
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hPHM2EkdWTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hPHM2EkdWTk</a>
'Lucas Leiva - Skill and Goals - Liverpool - 2016/2017
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMt1Fgg48s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMt1Fgg48s</a>
'Lucas: 10 Years A Red
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x5z27ke
'Lucas Leiva - all Goals Liverpool FC
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x5y4y8m
'TODOS OS 7 GOLS DE LUCAS LEIVA PELO LIVERPOOL
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jtc5d4oFm1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jtc5d4oFm1Q</a>
'Lucas Leiva Final Interview With Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dtz4GuWWvbM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dtz4GuWWvbM</a>
'Lucas at Liverpool Compilation
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x49414
'Lucas Leiva vs Everton
':-www.dailymotion.com/video/x17k3lw
'Lucas v Henderson in fairground challenge
' (unluckeeeeeey):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sVL-88_VVfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sVL-88_VVfs</a>
'Lucas Leiva - Unlucky compilation (All videos)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IEqF2DuXZ0Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IEqF2DuXZ0Y</a>
'Lucas Leiva shouts UNLUCKY at Nathaniel Clyne (Christmas)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VX5yCRESLzk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VX5yCRESLzk</a>
'Henderson and Lucas in disguise to prank shop customers
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uicPQQ1WZgE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uicPQQ1WZgE</a>
'Lucas Leiva's amazing goal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jIiSKk-FuWc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jIiSKk-FuWc</a>
'liverpool vs atletico - Lucas goal pre season friendly
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NbiDWiv5ctg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NbiDWiv5ctg</a>
'Lucas Leiva Interview 2016
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J-qFFEAytHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J-qFFEAytHU</a>
'10 Years of Lucas Leiva
' from RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Oru8u5VAAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Oru8u5VAAw</a>
'The Story Of Lucas Leiva | Redmen TV Special
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWIrBLw-5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWIrBLw-5Y</a>
'Lucas Leivas Early Days At LFC | Exclusive Interview
' - RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U9OeNCgYkKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U9OeNCgYkKg</a>
'Lucas Leiva On Man United 1-4 Liverpool In 08/09
' - RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QxKvZa5B9fA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QxKvZa5B9fA</a>
'Liverpool's Zonal Marking Explained with Lucas Leiva
' - RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8gDOygNWv50" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8gDOygNWv50</a>
'Lucas Leiva Interview PART TWO (Redmen TV Exclusive)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aGCzlrCxfzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aGCzlrCxfzs</a>
'Saddest Moment ¤ Lucas Leiva Final Day at Anfield ¤ Goodbye Liverpool FC
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6yB3-EUMyh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6yB3-EUMyh4</a>
'Lucas Leiva's message for Liverpool fans
':-https://www.youtube.com/v/kfAjP6zzOTI
'Lucas Leiva - All Goals for Lazio (2017-2022)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4O34YqCcwM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4O34YqCcwM4</a>
'Lucas Leiva 2018 - Player Of The Year - Amazing Defensive Skills & Goals - 2018
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WnYUCGLX-I8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WnYUCGLX-I8</a>
'Lucas Leiva - Skills, Passes & Tackles - 2021
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YgV5DhOCRL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YgV5DhOCRL8</a>
'LUCAS LEIVA DEBUT IN GRÊMIO
' (2022):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LoGXgnGneOg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LoGXgnGneOg</a>A few articles about Lucas...
Lucas Leiva: From Gremio to Liverpool and back again the story of a cult hero: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/lucas-leiva-from-gremio-to-liverpool-and-back-again-the-story-of-a-cult-hero
Lucas Leiva The Underrated Defensive Midfielder: https://worldfootballindex.com/2022/03/lucas-leiva-the-underrated-defensive-midfielder
Liverpool midfielder Lucas feared for career after knee injury: www.goal.com/en/news/1862/premier-league/2012/07/04/3220869/liverpool-midfielder-lucas-feared-for-career-after-knee
A class act for Liverpool: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/class-act-liverpool-carragher-garcia-supporters-pay-tribute-lucas-leiva-joins-lazio
Lucas eyes Wembley League Cup final after missing out in 2012 with injury: www.thisisanfield.com/2015/01/lucas-eyes-wembley-final-missing-2012
'Chelsea match in 2011 changed my view of football: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/fa-league-cups/liverpool-vs-chelsea-chelsea-match-in-2011-changed-my-view-of-football-says-lucas-leiva-9991240.html
Lucas's cup final in Tweets (2012 League Cup Final): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/116383-lucas-s-cup-final-in-tweets
Lucas: Liverpool is my home (2013): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/132087-lucas-liverpool-is-my-home
Anfield on Champions League nights is beautiful: https://theathletic.com/3165009/2022/03/08/lucas-leiva-anfield-on-champions-league-nights-is-beautiful-it-gives-players-10-more-motivation
LUCAS LEIVA: AND THAT IS WHY WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM
: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2015/11/lucas-leiva-and-that-is-why-we-like-him-we-like-him-we-like-him
TAW Classics: Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/taw-classics-lucas-interview
Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/05/lucas-leiva-interview-listen-free
Lucas Leivas Lazio Move: The Brazilian Who Embraced Liverpool The Club And The City: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/07/lucas-leivas-lazio-move-brazilian-embraced-liverpool-club-city
7 reasons why Lucas will always be loved by Liverpool fans and players: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/seven-reasons-lucas-will-always-loved-liverpool-fans
A decade at LFC - 21 facts about Lucas Leiva's Reds career: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/262932-a-decade-at-lfc-21-facts-about-lucas-leiva-s-reds-career
Lucas Leiva's open letter to Liverpool fans (2017): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/268665-lucas-leiva-s-open-letter-to-liverpool-fans
Lucas Leiva: Leaving Liverpool was the toughest decision Ive ever had to make: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/lucas-leiva-leaving-liverpool-was-toughest-decision-ive-ever-had-make
Lucas Leiva: a role model who is leaving Liverpool after 10 rollercoaster years: www.theguardian.com/football/2017/jul/18/lucas-leiva-liverpool-role-model-leaving
Liverpool fans love Lucas's brilliant reply to club's Instagram post about Brazilian: www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-lucas-leiva-instagram-post-24092712
I was sure a great moment was coming under Klopp (2020) : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/411575-lucas-leiva-i-was-sure-a-great-moment-was-coming-under-klopp
No regrets over missing Liverpool success, says Reds fan Lucas: www.fotmob.com/news/1ejw3ao4vr0101rggphcarff04/no-regrets-over-missing-liverpool-success-says-reds-fan-lucas
Watch free today - Lucas: 10 Years a Red: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/397469-watch-free-today-lucas-10-years-a-red
CONFIRMED: Lucas Leiva completes £5 million move to Lazio: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/confirmed-lucas-leiva-completes-5-million-move-lazio
Lucas Leiva lifts first major trophy in first Lazio game: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-lucas-leiva-lazio-juventus-13473070
Liverpool fans help give Lucas Leiva Player of the Year award at Lazio: https://playingfor90.com/2019/06/18/liverpool-fans-help-give-lucas-leiva-player-year-award-lazio
Lucas leaves Lazio with love of Lazio fans: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/22/leiva-leaves-lazio-with-love
Lucas reflects on 5 great years with Lazio: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/31/leiva-reflects-five-years-lazio
Lucas agrees Gremio return (2022): https://thelaziali.com/2022/06/20/lucas-leiva-agrees-gremio-return
Liverpool cult hero returns to boyhood club: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/liverpool-cult-hero-returns-to-boyhood-club-in-brazil-after-15-years-away
Lucas at Gremio: https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/27/lucas-leiva-is-introduced-at-gremio-and-explains-his-desire-to-return-to-the-club-it-doesnt-matter-where-he-is-guild
Lucas player profile in detail: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/lucas-leiva/profil/spieler/41414
Lucas fan site: www.lucasleivafan.net
Lucas official social media: https://twitter.com/LucasLeiva87
& www.instagram.com/leivalucas
. Gremio: https://twitter.com/Gremio
