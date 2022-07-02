« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lucas  (Read 118003 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,231
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1040 on: July 2, 2022, 05:02:23 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 28, 2022, 12:39:27 pm
Yeah, saw this pop up on social media yesterday (at some point, I seem to have followed the Gremio account!) - no doubt he'd have liked to have won more during his career and represented his country more often (that 2011-12 injury really did seem to affect his career even if he continued to offer a lot of us & Lazio afterwards), but that's such a feel-good (presumably) final move for him. Slight shame to see that Gremio were relegated last year, as I thought they usually competed towards the sharp end - hopefully Lucas can help them secure a swift return.

Looking forward to seeing him back at Anfield representing the Legends side in the not too distant future.

Lucas could have a great career when he hangs his boots as an LFC ambassador imo.

Great player and seems a lovely guy.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,674
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1041 on: July 17, 2022, 01:15:32 pm »
.
A few videos and info on Lucas Leiva...






Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucas_Leiva

LFCHistory.net Play Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1180

Liverpool Wiki page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Lucas











'Lucas Leiva  Liverpool Football Club 20072017':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cE8b6fq3n2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cE8b6fq3n2o</a>



'Lucas Leiva | Goals, Skills, Assists':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ODKgsL9fzsc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ODKgsL9fzsc</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GzYvcUDMdV0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GzYvcUDMdV0</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Best Moments':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ha6yo-8LnyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ha6yo-8LnyA</a>



'THANK YOU LUCAS LEIVA - THOU SHALL NOT PASS':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/23ig4jtN8RU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/23ig4jtN8RU</a>



'Lucas Leiva's 1st Goal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4fPIwDl-UTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4fPIwDl-UTk</a>



'Lucas Leiva Comp' (2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rPJ_0Og4oao" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rPJ_0Og4oao</a>



'Lucas Leiva - The Wonderman' (2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ukXjowejMLQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ukXjowejMLQ</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Look at Me by ElAlonso' (2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2Fx1rmJpeXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2Fx1rmJpeXw</a>



'Lucas the Liverpool by ElAlonso' (2011):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VxAbyj5_sDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VxAbyj5_sDI</a>



'Lucas Leiva 2010 2011 LFC Compilation':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xs60ty



'Liverpool's Lucas Leiva - The Samba Jugador' (2011):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6tEWBT7E2pU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6tEWBT7E2pU</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Football Club/Brazil - HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qdwLF-fXNwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qdwLF-fXNwY</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Tributo Liverpool Fc 2012':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hPHM2EkdWTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hPHM2EkdWTk</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Skill and Goals - Liverpool - 2016/2017':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMt1Fgg48s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMt1Fgg48s</a>



'Lucas: 10 Years A Red':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5z27ke



'Lucas Leiva - all Goals Liverpool FC':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5y4y8m



'TODOS OS 7 GOLS DE LUCAS LEIVA PELO LIVERPOOL':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jtc5d4oFm1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jtc5d4oFm1Q</a>



'Lucas Leiva Final Interview With Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dtz4GuWWvbM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dtz4GuWWvbM</a>



'Lucas at Liverpool Compilation':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x49414



'Lucas Leiva vs Everton':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x17k3lw



'Lucas v Henderson in fairground challenge' (unluckeeeeeey):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sVL-88_VVfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sVL-88_VVfs</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Unlucky compilation (All videos)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IEqF2DuXZ0Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IEqF2DuXZ0Y</a>



'Lucas Leiva shouts UNLUCKY at Nathaniel Clyne (Christmas)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VX5yCRESLzk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VX5yCRESLzk</a>



'Henderson and Lucas in disguise to prank shop customers':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uicPQQ1WZgE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uicPQQ1WZgE</a>



'Lucas Leiva's amazing goal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jIiSKk-FuWc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jIiSKk-FuWc</a>



'liverpool vs atletico - Lucas goal pre season friendly':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NbiDWiv5ctg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NbiDWiv5ctg</a>



'Lucas Leiva Interview 2016':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J-qFFEAytHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J-qFFEAytHU</a>



'10 Years of Lucas Leiva' from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Oru8u5VAAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Oru8u5VAAw</a>



'The Story Of Lucas Leiva | Redmen TV Special':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWIrBLw-5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWIrBLw-5Y</a>



'Lucas Leivas Early Days At LFC | Exclusive Interview' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U9OeNCgYkKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U9OeNCgYkKg</a>



'Lucas Leiva On Man United 1-4 Liverpool In 08/09' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QxKvZa5B9fA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QxKvZa5B9fA</a>



'Liverpool's Zonal Marking Explained with Lucas Leiva' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8gDOygNWv50" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8gDOygNWv50</a>



'Lucas Leiva Interview PART TWO (Redmen TV Exclusive)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aGCzlrCxfzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aGCzlrCxfzs</a>



'Saddest Moment ¤ Lucas Leiva Final Day at Anfield ¤ Goodbye Liverpool FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6yB3-EUMyh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6yB3-EUMyh4</a>



'Lucas Leiva's message for Liverpool fans':-

https://www.youtube.com/v/kfAjP6zzOTI[/flash]






'Lucas Leiva - All Goals for Lazio (2017-2022)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4O34YqCcwM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4O34YqCcwM4</a>



'Lucas Leiva 2018 - Player Of The Year - Amazing Defensive Skills & Goals - 2018':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WnYUCGLX-I8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WnYUCGLX-I8</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Skills, Passes & Tackles - 2021':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YgV5DhOCRL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YgV5DhOCRL8</a>



'LUCAS LEIVA DEBUT IN GRÊMIO' (2022):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LoGXgnGneOg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LoGXgnGneOg</a>





















A few articles about Lucas...


Lucas Leiva: From Gremio to Liverpool and back again  the story of a cult hero: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/lucas-leiva-from-gremio-to-liverpool-and-back-again-the-story-of-a-cult-hero

Lucas Leiva  The Underrated Defensive Midfielder: https://worldfootballindex.com/2022/03/lucas-leiva-the-underrated-defensive-midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Lucas feared for career after knee injury: www.goal.com/en/news/1862/premier-league/2012/07/04/3220869/liverpool-midfielder-lucas-feared-for-career-after-knee

A class act for Liverpool: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/class-act-liverpool-carragher-garcia-supporters-pay-tribute-lucas-leiva-joins-lazio

Lucas eyes Wembley League Cup final after missing out in 2012 with injury: www.thisisanfield.com/2015/01/lucas-eyes-wembley-final-missing-2012

'Chelsea match in 2011 changed my view of football: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/fa-league-cups/liverpool-vs-chelsea-chelsea-match-in-2011-changed-my-view-of-football-says-lucas-leiva-9991240.html

Lucas's cup final in Tweets (2012 League Cup Final): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/116383-lucas-s-cup-final-in-tweets

Lucas: Liverpool is my home (2013): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/132087-lucas-liverpool-is-my-home

Anfield on Champions League nights is beautiful: https://theathletic.com/3165009/2022/03/08/lucas-leiva-anfield-on-champions-league-nights-is-beautiful-it-gives-players-10-more-motivation

LUCAS LEIVA: AND THAT IS WHY WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2015/11/lucas-leiva-and-that-is-why-we-like-him-we-like-him-we-like-him

TAW Classics: Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/taw-classics-lucas-interview

Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/05/lucas-leiva-interview-listen-free

Lucas Leivas Lazio Move: The Brazilian Who Embraced Liverpool The Club And The City: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/07/lucas-leivas-lazio-move-brazilian-embraced-liverpool-club-city

7 reasons why Lucas will always be loved by Liverpool fans and players: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/seven-reasons-lucas-will-always-loved-liverpool-fans

A decade at LFC - 21 facts about Lucas Leiva's Reds career: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/262932-a-decade-at-lfc-21-facts-about-lucas-leiva-s-reds-career

Lucas Leiva's open letter to Liverpool fans (2017): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/268665-lucas-leiva-s-open-letter-to-liverpool-fans

Lucas Leiva: Leaving Liverpool was the toughest decision Ive ever had to make: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/lucas-leiva-leaving-liverpool-was-toughest-decision-ive-ever-had-make

Lucas Leiva: a role model who is leaving Liverpool after 10 rollercoaster years: www.theguardian.com/football/2017/jul/18/lucas-leiva-liverpool-role-model-leaving

Liverpool fans love Lucas's brilliant reply to club's Instagram post about Brazilian: www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-lucas-leiva-instagram-post-24092712

I was sure a great moment was coming under Klopp (2020) : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/411575-lucas-leiva-i-was-sure-a-great-moment-was-coming-under-klopp

No regrets over missing Liverpool success, says Reds fan Lucas: www.fotmob.com/news/1ejw3ao4vr0101rggphcarff04/no-regrets-over-missing-liverpool-success-says-reds-fan-lucas

Watch free today - Lucas: 10 Years a Red: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/397469-watch-free-today-lucas-10-years-a-red


CONFIRMED: Lucas Leiva completes £5 million move to Lazio: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/confirmed-lucas-leiva-completes-5-million-move-lazio

Lucas Leiva lifts first major trophy in first Lazio game: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-lucas-leiva-lazio-juventus-13473070

Liverpool fans help give Lucas Leiva Player of the Year award at Lazio: https://playingfor90.com/2019/06/18/liverpool-fans-help-give-lucas-leiva-player-year-award-lazio

Lucas leaves Lazio with love of Lazio fans: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/22/leiva-leaves-lazio-with-love

Lucas reflects on 5 great years with Lazio: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/31/leiva-reflects-five-years-lazio


Lucas agrees Gremio return (2022): https://thelaziali.com/2022/06/20/lucas-leiva-agrees-gremio-return

Liverpool cult hero returns to boyhood club: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/liverpool-cult-hero-returns-to-boyhood-club-in-brazil-after-15-years-away

Lucas at Gremio: https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/27/lucas-leiva-is-introduced-at-gremio-and-explains-his-desire-to-return-to-the-club-it-doesnt-matter-where-he-is-guild


Lucas player profile in detail: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/lucas-leiva/profil/spieler/41414

Lucas fan site: www.lucasleivafan.net

Lucas official social media: https://twitter.com/LucasLeiva87 & www.instagram.com/leivalucas . Gremio: https://twitter.com/Gremio




















-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clemence : Neal : Thompson : Hansen : A. Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : R. Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : Hughes : Smith : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Toshack : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson

Grobbelaar : Molby : McMahon : Beardsley : Aldridge. | McManaman : Fowler : Berger : Carragher : Owen : Gerrard : Smicer : Hyypia : Heskey : Biscan : Riise : Baros.

Cisse : Garcia : Alonso : Reina : Crouch : Agger : Aurelio : Sissoko : Kuyt : Lucas : Mascherano : Torres : Suarez : Sturridge : Coutinho : Henderson : Origi : Firmino.

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

« Last Edit: October 8, 2022, 04:14:21 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,674
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1042 on: September 21, 2022, 12:35:28 am »

Lucas just scored for Gremio - https://twitter.com/sbtrs/status/1572369103741935618https://twitter.com/gremiosincero_/status/1572366061034504192

^ some 16 years to the day since his last league goal for Gremio (in a 4-0 win vs Ponte Preta) ;D

« Last Edit: September 21, 2022, 12:37:16 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline daggerdoo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1043 on: September 21, 2022, 10:07:33 am »
What an epic celebration after the goal. Really good to see. Thanks for that mate, cheered me up
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,674
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 09:31:43 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 