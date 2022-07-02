Yeah, saw this pop up on social media yesterday (at some point, I seem to have followed the Gremio account!) - no doubt he'd have liked to have won more during his career and represented his country more often (that 2011-12 injury really did seem to affect his career even if he continued to offer a lot of us & Lazio afterwards), but that's such a feel-good (presumably) final move for him. Slight shame to see that Gremio were relegated last year, as I thought they usually competed towards the sharp end - hopefully Lucas can help them secure a swift return.



Looking forward to seeing him back at Anfield representing the Legends side in the not too distant future.



Lucas could have a great career when he hangs his boots as an LFC ambassador imo.Great player and seems a lovely guy.