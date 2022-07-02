« previous next »
Lucas

Re: Lucas
Reply #1040 on: July 2, 2022, 05:02:23 pm
Quote from: jackh on June 28, 2022, 12:39:27 pm
Yeah, saw this pop up on social media yesterday (at some point, I seem to have followed the Gremio account!) - no doubt he'd have liked to have won more during his career and represented his country more often (that 2011-12 injury really did seem to affect his career even if he continued to offer a lot of us & Lazio afterwards), but that's such a feel-good (presumably) final move for him. Slight shame to see that Gremio were relegated last year, as I thought they usually competed towards the sharp end - hopefully Lucas can help them secure a swift return.

Looking forward to seeing him back at Anfield representing the Legends side in the not too distant future.

Lucas could have a great career when he hangs his boots as an LFC ambassador imo.

Great player and seems a lovely guy.
Re: Lucas
Reply #1041 on: Today at 01:15:32 pm

Decent piece up on This Is Anfield about Lucas (their article on Cally is well worth a read too - www.thisisanfield.com/liverpool-fc-features/)...


'Lucas Leiva: From Gremio to Liverpool and back again  the story of a cult hero':-

www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/lucas-leiva-from-gremio-to-liverpool-and-back-again-the-story-of-a-cult-hero

Last Edit: Today at 01:20:48 pm by oojason
