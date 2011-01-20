« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lucas  (Read 81404 times)

Offline testies

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #960 on: May 21, 2018, 06:24:40 PM »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,276
Re: Lucas
« Reply #961 on: May 22, 2018, 01:58:14 PM »
bet he's in attendance at the final - probably still has a bunch of close friends on the team
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
Re: Lucas
« Reply #962 on: May 22, 2018, 02:06:10 PM »
Quote from: testies on May 21, 2018, 06:24:40 PM
Seems like Lazio fans reeaally love him. Translate to english.

http://www.forumlazioultras.it/forum/viewtopic.php?f=4&t=27596&sid=826f2b4353a52cfe3105b1c17a95f347&start=1675

Always loved him personally. Would have come in very handy in these last few games but I understand why he chose to leave. He's a very important player for Lazio and as you can see on the forum almost all of them are rating him as their best player, above Ciro Immobile who almost was top scorer of the serie a.
Logged
My Betfair referral code: Y6R6JF3PG

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,147
Re: Lucas
« Reply #963 on: June 1, 2018, 07:19:42 PM »
Lucas, Lazio Player of the Year, after Liverpool supporters hijack the vote. ;D

Say what you want about that, but certainly made me smile.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fans-pay-unique-tribute-14733876
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,494
Re: Lucas
« Reply #964 on: June 22, 2018, 09:53:48 PM »
That prick Can got to wear the Captains armband while Lucas was fucked off to Rome. If anyone deserved a Champions league final, it was Lucas .
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,442
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Lucas
« Reply #965 on: June 22, 2018, 09:55:23 PM »
Quote from: only5times on June 22, 2018, 09:53:48 PM
That prick Can got to wear the Captains armband while Lucas was fucked off to Rome. If anyone deserved a Champions league final, it was Lucas .

He wasnt fucked off anywhere, he wanted to go
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #966 on: June 22, 2018, 10:00:37 PM »
Quote from: only5times on June 22, 2018, 09:53:48 PM
That prick Can got to wear the Captains armband while Lucas was fucked off to Rome. If anyone deserved a Champions league final, it was Lucas .

:lmao

It's also likely that we wouldn't have reached there if we had Lucas instead of Can?
Logged

Offline sms1986

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,722
Re: Lucas
« Reply #967 on: June 23, 2018, 10:23:37 AM »
Quote from: only5times on June 22, 2018, 09:53:48 PM
That prick Can got to wear the Captains armband while Lucas was fucked off to Rome. If anyone deserved a Champions league final, it was Lucas .

Why is Can a prick?

Lucas wanted to go, you're insulting both him and Klopp by saying he was "fucked off" to Rome.

Logged

Offline indianscouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #968 on: January 31, 2019, 10:55:13 PM »
Just scored the winning penalty for Lazio against Inter to send them to the Coppa semi final.  :wave

Its so good to see him doing well.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
  • Seis Veces
Re: Lucas
« Reply #969 on: February 1, 2019, 12:29:59 AM »
 :wave :wave :wave

Now go and win it big fella
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,011
    • @hartejack
Re: Lucas
« Reply #970 on: February 1, 2019, 11:28:47 AM »
Quote from: indianscouser on January 31, 2019, 10:55:13 PM
Just scored the winning penalty for Lazio against Inter to send them to the Coppa semi final.  :wave

Its so good to see him doing well.

Really absorbing match that - enjoyed it.

Was hoping Lucas was going to step up for the winner and wasn't disappointed.  Glad to see he's doing so well in Rome - hopefully he also gets a year with Gremio before becoming a permanent fixture in the Legends side ;D
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #971 on: February 1, 2019, 12:09:31 PM »
Great stuff, really pleased for the lad and sets up a good semi.
Logged

Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
Re: Lucas
« Reply #972 on: February 1, 2019, 10:53:55 PM »
Love Lucas, he still watches all our matches and is clearly a lifetime fan now just like Luis Garcia, Alonso,, Agger etc.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #973 on: May 16, 2019, 12:29:24 AM »
A big night and Well done lad - Welcome back to European football.





One of us, you know you're one of us.  :scarf
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,599
  • Yeah right..
Re: Lucas
« Reply #974 on: May 16, 2019, 07:38:54 AM »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on May 16, 2019, 12:29:24 AM
A big night and Well done lad - Welcome back to European football.





One of us, you know you're one of us.  :scarf

Great to see!

..and Luis Alberto too!
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Lucas
« Reply #975 on: May 16, 2019, 10:14:09 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on May 16, 2019, 07:38:54 AM
Great to see!

..and Luis Alberto too!
what happened?
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #976 on: May 16, 2019, 10:20:23 AM »
Man of the match performance and an assist (he's taking corners for them?!) in the Copa Italia final last night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxgDhmPo5al/?igshid=18mdlqsfp9t3q
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #977 on: May 16, 2019, 10:26:03 AM »
Still got a great defensive output this season - 3.5 tackles + 2 interceptions per game. Not as monstrous as his pre-ligament injury days for us (5.5 tackles + 2.5 interceptions!). But still not bad for a guy that can't sprint. Probably the best defensive reader of the game we've had until Van Dijk.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
Re: Lucas
« Reply #978 on: June 3, 2019, 04:03:28 AM »
Lucas Leiva
@LucasLeiva87
How much it means for him !!
@LFC
 #champions  #reds #YNWA

There is a brief video of his son running around wearing a Liverpool shirt celebrating our victory.  :)

https://mobile.twitter.com/LucasLeiva87/status/1134938579170484224
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,910
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Lucas
« Reply #979 on: June 3, 2019, 04:04:25 AM »
Quote from: soxfan on June  3, 2019, 04:03:28 AM
Lucas Leiva
@LucasLeiva87
How much it means for him !!
@LFC
 #champions  #reds #YNWA

There is a brief video of his son running around wearing a Liverpool shirt celebrating our victory.  :)

https://mobile.twitter.com/LucasLeiva87/status/1134938579170484224

Can't take the Scouser out of him  8)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,685
  • Dutch Class
Re: Lucas
« Reply #980 on: June 7, 2019, 10:22:56 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on June  3, 2019, 04:03:28 AM
Lucas Leiva
@LucasLeiva87
How much it means for him !!
@LFC
 #champions  #reds #YNWA

There is a brief video of his son running around wearing a Liverpool shirt celebrating our victory.  :)

https://mobile.twitter.com/LucasLeiva87/status/1134938579170484224

Great stuff !
Logged

Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
Re: Lucas
« Reply #981 on: June 8, 2019, 06:23:56 AM »
He's taught him well. Lucas will always be a much-loved Red, would love to see him back at Anfield if we have a charity game
Logged

Offline ChristChristMooseMooseMasMas

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Mazdamaniac? Mazdad? Mazduh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,519
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Lucas
« Reply #982 on: June 15, 2019, 03:54:12 AM »
https://twitter.com/OfficialSSLazio/status/1139222642073001985?s=19

Leading with a whopping 88% is our very own Lucas, for lazio's player of the season.

Luckeeeeeeeee.
Logged

Offline DanA

  • misses the Eurovision Glory Days.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #983 on: June 15, 2019, 05:26:56 AM »
From our perspective, I think Fabinho has been a major part of our improvement so the move has worked out best for everyone. Lucas has never been anything but professional and extremely likable. Glad he's had some success and become a top player at Lazio.
Logged
Quote from: hinesy
He hadn't played as if he was on fire, more the slight breeze cutting across New Brighton on a summer's day than El Nino, the force of nature.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #984 on: June 15, 2019, 12:40:37 PM »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on June 15, 2019, 03:54:12 AM
https://twitter.com/OfficialSSLazio/status/1139222642073001985?s=19

Leading with a whopping 88% is our very own Lucas, for lazio's player of the season.

Luckeeeeeeeee.

I'd imagine quite a few of those were from Liverpool fans. We're notoriously organised in support of our own.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for a League Championship
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,079
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Lucas
« Reply #985 on: June 15, 2019, 08:28:08 PM »
Quote from: DanA on June 15, 2019, 05:26:56 AM
From our perspective, I think Fabinho has been a major part of our improvement so the move has worked out best for everyone. Lucas has never been anything but professional and extremely likable. Glad he's had some success and become a top player at Lazio.

Obviously the lad wants to play, but I regret him leaving early last season when we were desperate for midfielders back end of the campaign - Lallana and Can coming on in the CL Final when Lucas would have been in a shoe-in. Totally different player to Chambo of course, but could have done what he does well releasing someone else eg Gini to get further forward. Could have been different, who knows?

Glad he's so popular at and loving Lazio, couldn't bear the thought of him not only missing out on an amazing CL campaign, but being at a shit club having a shit time  ;D
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,695
Re: Lucas
« Reply #986 on: June 18, 2019, 12:43:14 AM »
Currently just about beating Francesco Acerbi for Lazio's player of the year, 88% to 12%
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #987 on: December 23, 2019, 02:34:38 PM »
Well in lad

Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,586
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #988 on: December 23, 2019, 03:04:35 PM »


Well in, Lucas (and Luis Alberto too) :)

Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,341
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Lucas
« Reply #989 on: December 23, 2019, 09:22:44 PM »
Made up to see him winning a few trophies, fully deserves it. Even better when Juve are on the end of it!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
Re: Lucas
« Reply #990 on: December 26, 2019, 07:05:58 PM »
Just posted about him in the best Liverpool player of the decade thread. What a wonderful player he was for us, so intelligent. I remember he got a severe injury around Christmas in Kenny's last season here and our season went off a cliff afterwards, which was no coincidence in my opinion. Great to see him lifting trophies with Lazio.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #991 on: Today at 09:49:04 AM »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on December 26, 2019, 07:05:58 PM
Just posted about him in the best Liverpool player of the decade thread. What a wonderful player he was for us, so intelligent. I remember he got a severe injury around Christmas in Kenny's last season here and our season went off a cliff afterwards, which was no coincidence in my opinion. Great to see him lifting trophies with Lazio.

Nah. Forgotten player of the decade, underrated player of the decade, character of the decade, maybe (and even in the last instance, beyond my imagination, there are competitors, even from amongst people who were here when he was). Player of the decade? Forgottenly great for a sadly brief flash, then an injury washed it away. For nearly all of the last decade, he's been a pale shade of what he was at his peak. Astonishingly, that's still good enough to make him arguably the best DM Lazio ever had, ahead of their previous legend Almeyda.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 