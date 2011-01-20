From our perspective, I think Fabinho has been a major part of our improvement so the move has worked out best for everyone. Lucas has never been anything but professional and extremely likable. Glad he's had some success and become a top player at Lazio.



Obviously the lad wants to play, but I regret him leaving early last season when we were desperate for midfielders back end of the campaign - Lallana and Can coming on in the CL Final when Lucas would have been in a shoe-in. Totally different player to Chambo of course, but could have done what he does well releasing someone else eg Gini to get further forward. Could have been different, who knows?Glad he's so popular at and loving Lazio, couldn't bear the thought of him not only missing out on an amazing CL campaign, but being at a shit club having a shit time