Just posted about him in the best Liverpool player of the decade thread. What a wonderful player he was for us, so intelligent. I remember he got a severe injury around Christmas in Kenny's last season here and our season went off a cliff afterwards, which was no coincidence in my opinion. Great to see him lifting trophies with Lazio.
Nah. Forgotten player of the decade, underrated player of the decade, character of the decade, maybe (and even in the last instance, beyond my imagination, there are competitors, even from amongst people who were here when he was). Player of the decade? Forgottenly great for a sadly brief flash, then an injury washed it away. For nearly all of the last decade, he's been a pale shade of what he was at his peak. Astonishingly, that's still good enough to make him arguably the best DM Lazio ever had, ahead of their previous legend Almeyda.