Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold*  (Read 1722670 times)

Online spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16800 on: January 11, 2025, 05:26:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 11, 2025, 05:08:05 pm
Pipe and slippers stuff for him today.  Away at Forest with their counter attacking style and flying wingers is going to be a tough gig.

Trent should defend a little deeper in the Forest game. If he pushes up that will pump the ball into the space he leaves. We know where Forests threats are so dont play into their hands.
Online tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16801 on: January 11, 2025, 05:26:58 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 11, 2025, 05:26:00 pm
Trent should defend a little deeper in the Forest game. If he pushes up that will pump the ball into the space he leaves. We know where Forests threats are so dont play into their hands.

Yep agree with this.  Might be a game where he doesn't invert at all.
Online duvva

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16802 on: January 11, 2025, 05:31:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 11, 2025, 05:26:00 pm
Trent should defend a little deeper in the Forest game. If he pushes up that will pump the ball into the space he leaves. We know where Forests threats are so dont play into their hands.
Arnes got this. Hes been working on this particular gameplan for 4 months
Offline Alf

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16803 on: January 11, 2025, 05:36:41 pm »
Cracking strike from Trent today, worth the price of admission alone.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16804 on: January 11, 2025, 05:50:22 pm »
Oh, his thread is open today ;)

Postage stamp goal from the skipper. He will be key in the 2nd half of the season (obviously).
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16805 on: January 11, 2025, 06:09:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva on January 11, 2025, 05:31:39 pm
Arnes got this. Hes been working on this particular gameplan for 4 months

Yep. The boss has some unfinished business with Nuno. Can't wait
Offline kevlumley

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16806 on: January 12, 2025, 04:04:48 pm »
Worldy from the scouser in our team, more strings to his bow, love him
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16807 on: January 12, 2025, 04:13:01 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on January 12, 2025, 04:04:48 pm
Worldy from the scouser in our team, more strings to Trent's bow, love him

philanthropist...
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16808 on: Yesterday at 03:33:13 pm »
Offline Red Wanderer

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16809 on: Yesterday at 04:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:33:13 pm
https://xcancel.com/redRiveraa/status/1879188776200941858

˄

Kloppo defending ( 8)) his boy Trent!

Klopp knows.

As an aside, Gabriel gave United a goal at the weekend in a tie Arsenal lost (as opposed to our drawer).

Its a good reminder that top defenders have bad games, but most of the time it doesnt lead to discussions about their overall defensive competence as it does for Trent.

For example, the player with most PL errors leading to goals is John Stones with 9. John Terry has 6. Virgil has 5. Trent has 4.

Players can have bad games - Trent will come back better and will be massive for the rest of the season, as stated above. 
Offline ByrdmanLFC

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16810 on: Yesterday at 04:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 04:44:41 pm
Klopp knows.

As an aside, Gabriel gave United a goal at the weekend in a tie Arsenal lost (as opposed to our drawer).

Its a good reminder that top defenders have bad games, but most of the time it doesnt lead to discussions about their overall defensive competence as it doesnt for Trent.

For example, the player with most PL errors leading to goals is John Stones with 9. John Terry has 6. Virgil has 5. Trent has 4.

Players can have bad games - Trent will come back better and will be massive for the rest of the season, as stated above.

It depends though for me, Gabriel slipped, which can happen. Trents mistakes are mostly a lack of effort. For the Martinez goal e.g. he just joggs around and doesn't track anybody.

If i see Trent jumping into tackles or getting skinned by a great winger, i have no issue with that, but if he does not even try to challenge his man, it really pisses me off.
Offline Red Wanderer

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16811 on: Yesterday at 05:03:47 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 04:48:28 pm
It depends though for me, Gabriel slipped, which can happen. Trents mistakes are mostly a lack of effort. For the Martinez goal e.g. he just joggs around and doesn't track anybody.

If i see Trent jumping into tackles or getting skinned by a great winger, i have no issue with that, but if he does not even try to challenge his man, it really pisses me off.

Agreed.

Its always frustrating when he doesnt look like hes busting a gut. I think playing with Virg might be a blessing and curse in that respect - Virgil also often looks calm and cool to the point of being aloof, and Trent has a touch of the same. Which is great when hes calmly intercepting and launching attacks, but infuriates at times like the Martinez goal.

I will say that weve conceded a few goals down that side recently where a defender (Martinez, Robinson for Fulham) has beaten Salah to the ball and rampaged forwards, not being tracked by Salah or any midfielder. Trent is poor on it, but so is Mo, Macca, Grav etc.

If theyre happy to leave Salah with no defensive duties, one of the midfielders needs to start tracking the rampaging full-backs (or third CB in this case) like Hendo used to.
Online Coolie High

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16812 on: Yesterday at 07:31:01 pm »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16813 on: Yesterday at 09:58:35 pm »
Off it all night. Petulant and just aimless with his passing
Online Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16814 on: Today at 08:47:00 am »
I love Trent and always thought the noise about his defending was miles off base back in the day. His being caught out of position was often due to being license to go forward and so it was by design rather than some issue with Trent. And he was never peak Wan-Bissaka (who has always been a very poor footballer but was a brilliant 1v1 defender for a while) but he was always pretty decent defending 1v1. But something has definitely changed because he regularly gets dribbled past now, and in situations where the consequences are, potentially, really serious. Theres the times when the attacker is running into a blind alley and the fact that he goes past you is neither here nor there even if it does appear on a dribbled past stat line. But then there are the times where it means the attacker gets to the byline behind your whole defence and can pick out a teammate with a relatively straightforward low cross - the latter seems to be happening every game with Trent right now. Im desperate for him to be here next season, albeit long resigned to him leaving, but I wont miss his current defending level if he does go.
