It depends though for me, Gabriel slipped, which can happen. Trents mistakes are mostly a lack of effort. For the Martinez goal e.g. he just joggs around and doesn't track anybody.
If i see Trent jumping into tackles or getting skinned by a great winger, i have no issue with that, but if he does not even try to challenge his man, it really pisses me off.
Agreed.
Its always frustrating when he doesnt look like hes busting a gut. I think playing with Virg might be a blessing and curse in that respect - Virgil also often looks calm and cool to the point of being aloof, and Trent has a touch of the same. Which is great when hes calmly intercepting and launching attacks, but infuriates at times like the Martinez goal.
I will say that weve conceded a few goals down that side recently where a defender (Martinez, Robinson for Fulham) has beaten Salah to the ball and rampaged forwards, not being tracked by Salah or any midfielder. Trent is poor on it, but so is Mo, Macca, Grav etc.
If theyre happy to leave Salah with no defensive duties, one of the midfielders needs to start tracking the rampaging full-backs (or third CB in this case) like Hendo used to.