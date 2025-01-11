I love Trent and always thought the noise about his defending was miles off base back in the day. His being caught out of position was often due to being license to go forward and so it was by design rather than some issue with Trent. And he was never peak Wan-Bissaka (who has always been a very poor footballer but was a brilliant 1v1 defender for a while) but he was always pretty decent defending 1v1. But something has definitely changed because he regularly gets dribbled past now, and in situations where the consequences are, potentially, really serious. Theres the times when the attacker is running into a blind alley and the fact that he goes past you is neither here nor there even if it does appear on a dribbled past stat line. But then there are the times where it means the attacker gets to the byline behind your whole defence and can pick out a teammate with a relatively straightforward low cross - the latter seems to be happening every game with Trent right now. Im desperate for him to be here next season, albeit long resigned to him leaving, but I wont miss his current defending level if he does go.