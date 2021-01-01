« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold*

Offline amir87

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16720 on: Today at 12:26:57 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:11:51 am
nope, but if you remember any goals we've conceded that you think we can blame on him or use to call him lazy that'd be great! (doesnt have to be within this decade)

Cool, let me give it a go.

I remember there was a game in 2014 when one of our players had an unfortunate slip and let the opposition player run clean through to score. An alert ball boy that was less lazy would have thrown another ball onto the pitch in that moment to stop the play continuing. Probably cost us the title to be honest. Dont know how he sleeps at night.
Offline classycarra

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16721 on: Today at 12:39:23 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:26:57 am
Cool, let me give it a go.

I remember there was a game in 2014 when one of our players had an unfortunate slip and let the opposition player run clean through to score. An alert ball boy that was less lazy would have thrown another ball onto the pitch in that moment to stop the play continuing. Probably cost us the title to be honest. Dont know how he sleeps at night.
great shout, what a bastard of a child he was! was obvious since then that he "never really belonged at LFC" (can't believe that's an actual quote from Mac ;D)
Online Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16722 on: Today at 12:40:09 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:22:49 am
All of this should be applied to Trent's free kicks, which have a really low success rate but which he still gets to take every time, even though the likes of Dom and Mac (and even Virj) have proven capable in the past.


The average xG for a direct free kick is 0.06.

Given the number of free kicks, 5 all over the pitch at home to Leicester we get. How many direct free kicks do you expect us to score?

Trent has scored 6 free kicks in the Premier League. Gerrard scored 8 in his entire career.
Online luchodiaz

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16723 on: Today at 03:09:05 am
I love you Trent if you are reading this you are simply the best and I think you could go up so much levels with Slot. All this wing back stuff you will be doing at Madrid is old news. You been running games from rb since 2019. The way people say silly stuff like if we dont sign by such and such time we should play Bradley ahead of him is insane. You wouldnt think we was top of the league. Imagine cutting off your nose to spite your face. People say hes lazy and stuff but me I dont believe in a metronome such as Trent running. Most people are unfit and couldnt run the length of the pitch once let alone loads of times and defend. YNWA my boy. Proud of your progression into the greatest of all time. One of our own.
