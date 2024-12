There was very little margin for error with that cross because of the angle of where he hit it from. Most players will overcompensate with a loopy cross because if you strike it hard, it is very easy to miss that window that Diaz heads it from.



Striking it with power made Diaz's job easier because he didn't need to generate all the power himself as would be the case with a loopy cross. Not only that, he also a crazy curl on it giving the defenders no chance. It was like a drone that was sent to Diaz.



Take nothing away from the finish too because gravity makes headers generally more difficult. Any slight miscalculation and Diaz does not score from there.



Great goal all round.