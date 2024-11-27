« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1660022 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16480 on: November 27, 2024, 10:30:33 pm »
Truely grateful tonight that the camera crew were obviously under instruction not to make this game about Trent sitting on the bench.  This game was about the likes of Kelleher,  Bradley, Jones, and the supporters.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16481 on: November 27, 2024, 11:26:06 pm »
Just one question for you Trent, if you are popping in here after the Madrid match:

How do you like them apples?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16482 on: November 27, 2024, 11:27:10 pm »
Just one question for you Trent, if you are popping in here after the Madrid match:

How excited are you to go against them next time and smashing them even more?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16483 on: November 27, 2024, 11:29:19 pm »
Well Trent, let's have a look at what you already have.

An adoring crowd, a feverous atmosphere, legendary status and a new manager coming to do new things.

And swap it for what? To go to Madrid, get spoilt ungrateful bastards as a fanbase at a dull stadium, and be just another player for them?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16484 on: Yesterday at 12:21:58 am »
Why would anyone want to go to the worse team is beyond me.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16485 on: Yesterday at 12:26:10 am »
Based on how Bellingham handled the Anfield crowd, I think it's Trent's friend who should want to come here, not the other way around.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16486 on: Yesterday at 01:07:55 am »
I'm not joining the Trent can't defend club but I am certain he would not have taken out Mbappe like Conor did
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16487 on: Yesterday at 02:05:42 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:07:55 am
I'm not joining the Trent can't defend club but I am certain he would not have taken out Mbappe like Conor did
Bradley is an expert tackler, and I have seen few players that good at tackling at Liverpool since I began watching in 2000-2001.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16488 on: Yesterday at 03:33:07 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:07:55 am
I'm not joining the Trent can't defend club but I am certain he would not have taken out Mbappe like Conor did

trent would have shephered him to a less threatening position or just nicked the ball off him like many times we have seen him done before

if we are into sliding fullbacks, lets just get wan bissaka. ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16489 on: Yesterday at 08:47:18 am »
If Trent wants to go to Madrid, fuck him silly boy. If Trent resigns with us good clever boy  ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16490 on: Yesterday at 09:07:00 am »
Is he up for the serious fight to keep his place in the first team?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16491 on: Yesterday at 10:04:29 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 12:26:10 am
Based on how Bellingham handled the Anfield crowd, I think it's Trent's friend who should want to come here, not the other way around.

This is kind of peculiar.

Quote
@footballontnt
Jude Bellingham was passed Trent Alexander-Arnold's shirt by Ryan Gravenberch after Real Madrid's defeat to Liverpool 👀

https://xcancel.com/footballontnt/status/1861918677601268191#m
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16492 on: Yesterday at 10:09:21 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 02:05:42 am
Bradley is an expert tackler, and I have seen few players that good at tackling at Liverpool since I began watching in 2000-2001.

Same. Grown up looking at tackles on TV and online and that was one of the best.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16493 on: Yesterday at 01:45:25 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 12:26:10 am
Based on how Bellingham handled the Anfield crowd, I think it's Trent's friend who should want to come here, not the other way around.

He can sit on our bench and watch Curtis show him how its done.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16494 on: Yesterday at 03:02:24 pm »
Over the past few weeks the media narrative has shifted quite heavily to him leaving which does surprise me. I genuinely thought that he might be the first ones to get sorted and done early and given the situation now, it seems likely that negotiations haven't progressed nearly as well. I just feel he will regret the move quite badly if he leaves. He wont get the same kind of support or protection that he gets here because he will have those games wherever he goes and if its one of the big ones, he'll get slaughtered like never before. Anyone else in the side, I can get myself to seeing how they might benefit from a move but Trent is a very unique player and we have built our side accounting for his strengths and protecting his deficiencies. Most teams/managers wont do that for him. I just don't think it's a wise decision for him, especially if they get him for free. He'll be sold again as quickly as a manager finds him too unorthodox for the way they want to play and he may live to regret it if it does happens. Here he is royalty, anywhere else, he'll be a tradeable asset, no more.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16495 on: Yesterday at 07:07:01 pm »
It`s the timing as well. At the moment we are a better team than Real Madrid as well.

At least when McMananman, Owen, Suarez etc went we weren`t the best team in Europe. Now we probably are and there`s no reason why we can`t win everything.

If he goes to Real I will have no sympathy for him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16496 on: Today at 12:43:10 am »
Just imagine Trent turning up in a white shirt next season up against Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16497 on: Today at 11:30:45 am »
He should have signed a long time ago. Very disappointing behaviour.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16498 on: Today at 11:32:47 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:30:45 am
He should have signed a long time ago. Very disappointing behaviour.

Don't care if he signs 1hr before his contract is up tbf, as long as he signs up.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16499 on: Today at 11:34:05 am »
He could do what so many other players have done. Sign a contract with a gentleman's agreement. Mac Allister did it. Olise did it. So many examples. And for him to purely want to benefit himself rather than "his" club is a disgrace. He will be veiwed similar to Mcmanaman

For people who says he owes us nothing. You're wrong. We're the ones who've backed him all the way during hard times. And he's had some shocking patches of form. He gets slated about his defending. Who are the ones who've supported him at all times? Us fans. He owes us and the club everything.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16500 on: Today at 11:38:59 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 11:32:47 am
Don't care if he signs 1hr before his contract is up tbf, as long as he signs up.

If it is like it`s written, unclear and it interrupts the club`s planning with finances for other things I have no sympathy.

For what it`s worth I think Trent is a great player, but he`s not Mo Salah and if he waits with the contract to see what Salah gets, I think that is a ridiculous position to take from him. Younger than Salah or not. I hope he signs a new deal, but he`s gone down a little bit in my estimations. "The local lad".   
