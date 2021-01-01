Could you imagine if in their era - the likes of Roberto Carlos or Cafu were available on a free?😮



They too would have a host of clubs wanting to speak with them.



Im pretty sure whilst well paid, there would have been a significant difference between what the likes of Zidane, Ronaldo, Totti, Batistuta, Raul, Figo etc were paid as a comparison (welcome to be proven wrong!)



Cafu moved on a free from Roma to Milan.He was 32 and no idea what wages he got.I doubt theres very few instances where elite teams have a full back as one of its highest paid players. Carlos, Cafu and Alves might be the only potential examples.I just dont think youve seen a full back being paid an elite wage very often. The challenge here though is that Trent is a relatively unique talent. Hes a bit of a unicorn in how effective he can play the position and how systems can and have been adapted to get the best of him.Trent is an elite midfielder, and has elite midfielder qualities, without really proving he can play in midfield. Thats been fine previously given the emphasis on our full back positions. If we want a more traditional fullback, no matter how good they are how do you justify them being your highest paid player?Its a massive conundrum for the club and player. A conundrum that I think has got harder given the way Slot has set us up in the 1st few months of his tenure.