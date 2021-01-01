« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:08:12 pm
Could you imagine if in their era - the likes of Roberto Carlos or Cafu were available on a free?😮

They too would have a host of clubs wanting to speak with them.

Im pretty sure whilst well paid, there would have been a significant difference between what the likes of Zidane, Ronaldo, Totti, Batistuta, Raul, Figo etc were paid as a comparison (welcome to be proven wrong!)

It's a good point, did Cafu, Zanetti, Carlos etc. Get paid the top wage at their retrospective clubs when at their peak.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:18:45 pm
If him and his agent sit down and ask for parity with Mo Salah then that should be the shortest contract discussion in club history
All of our players can earn more elsewhere... that's never not been true
Maybe it was and this is all just posturing and PR? Also, who's to say that is parity with what Salah wants now I guess.  It's rare that wages haven't just gone up as a whole for a while now
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:03:04 pm
If he's not his agent needs firing. Madrid are interested and reportedly  pay that for players like Alaba.
His agent is his brother so I can't see that happening :D

The thing with leaving on a free is Trent will get a huge signing on fee so RM could offer him less wages than us but financially it's still better for him.

The Anfield Wrap had the best idea. Stick Mo, Virgil and Trent in a room with a million quid and tell them to distribute it between them. There's your weekly wage. Sorted.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:19:07 pm
he's a right back

who thinks he's a midfielder.

which probably informs the decisions of his demands to the club.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:08:12 pm
Could you imagine if in their era - the likes of Roberto Carlos or Cafu were available on a free?😮

They too would have a host of clubs wanting to speak with them.

Im pretty sure whilst well paid, there would have been a significant difference between what the likes of Zidane, Ronaldo, Totti, Batistuta, Raul, Figo etc were paid as a comparison (welcome to be proven wrong!)

Cafu moved on a free from Roma to Milan.

He was 32 and no idea what wages he got.

I doubt theres very few instances where elite teams have a full back as one of its highest paid players. Carlos, Cafu and Alves might be the only potential examples.


I just dont think youve seen a full back being paid an elite wage very often. The challenge here though is that Trent is a relatively unique talent. Hes a bit of a unicorn in how effective he can play the position and how systems can and have been adapted to get the best of him.


Trent is an elite midfielder, and has elite midfielder qualities,  without really proving he can play in midfield. Thats been fine previously given the emphasis on our full back positions. If we want a more traditional fullback, no matter how good they are how do you justify them being your highest paid player?

Its a massive conundrum for the club and player. A conundrum that I think has got harder given the way Slot has set us up in the 1st few months of his tenure.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:26:56 am
The three of them will be announced on Christmas morning.

Gold, Frankincense and Mo.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 04:17:03 pm
Gold, Frankincense and Mo.

Not bad... ;)
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:01:39 pm
Cafu moved on a free from Roma to Milan.

He was 32 and no idea what wages he got.

I doubt theres very few instances where elite teams have a full back as one of its highest paid players. Carlos, Cafu and Alves might be the only potential examples.


I just dont think youve seen a full back being paid an elite wage very often. The challenge here though is that Trent is a relatively unique talent. Hes a bit of a unicorn in how effective he can play the position and how systems can and have been adapted to get the best of him.


Trent is an elite midfielder, and has elite midfielder qualities,  without really proving he can play in midfield. Thats been fine previously given the emphasis on our full back positions. If we want a more traditional fullback, no matter how good they are how do you justify them being your highest paid player?

Its a massive conundrum for the club and player. A conundrum that I think has got harder given the way Slot has set us up in the 1st few months of his tenure.

Isn't that indicative of a race to the bottom though?

Trent's wages would only look high because we probably won't have any other players on elite wages at all. As it stands next year are highest earner would probably be Ali unless we offload him as well. What we should be doing is comparing Trent's salary to players at our rivals.

Compare Trent to Rodri, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Jack Grealish or Bernardo Silva at City. Compare him to Havertz, Jesus, Rice, Odegaard, Partey or Saka. At United compare him to Casemiro, Fernandes, Rashford or Mount.

That is that is the going rate for players at the top clubs.
Using Man City, who are bank rolled by a nation state and break every financial rule possible, and Man United, who have completely fucked up their wage structure, as examples to follow is quite a move but I'm here for it.

Genuine question but are any full backs at any of our rivals earning more than Trent currently is? Kyle Walker is the only one who I guess could be? Luke Shaw? Reece James? Chilwell?

I mean a lot of the names mentioned are reasons not to "pay him what he wants" as much as to argue that we should.
Fucking hell, using what the two fucked up Manc clubs pay as the going rate, seriously? :lmao
This is getting hilarious now. It is as if a whole section of our fan base has been brainwashed.

This season we will be looking at Revenues around the £700m mark. We will have similar revenues to City and United. So please explain why we wouldn't be able to pay similar wages to those two.

Revenue is revenue so why have a section of our fan base been convinced that we can't compete with City, United and Arsenal in term of transfer fees and wages?

Given we have a new training ground and a ground that has been redeveloped what exactly do you lot propose we spend the surplus revenues on?

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:07:20 pm
This is getting hilarious now. It is as if a whole section of our fan base has been brainwashed.

This season we will be looking at Revenues around the £700m mark. We will have similar revenues to City and United. So please explain why we wouldn't be able to pay similar wages to those two.

Revenue is revenue so why have a section of our fan base been convinced that we can't compete with City, United and Arsenal in term of transfer fees and wages?

Given we have a new training ground and a ground that has been redeveloped what exactly do you lot propose we spend the surplus revenues on?

Literally no one has said anything close to what you're implying.

Saying Trent might not be worth X amount a week* isn't the same as saying we shouldn't pay anyone X amount a week. It's like someone saying I wouldn't spend £100 million on Adama Traore and you losing your shit because you somehow think it means we shouldn't spend £100 million full stop.

*I haven't said anything like this and remain of the opinion that Trent will leave regardless of how much we chuck at him.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:07:20 pm
This is getting hilarious now. It is as if a whole section of our fan base has been brainwashed.

This season we will be looking at Revenues around the £700m mark. We will have similar revenues to City and United. So please explain why we wouldn't be able to pay similar wages to those two.

Revenue is revenue so why have a section of our fan base been convinced that we can't compete with City, United and Arsenal in term of transfer fees and wages?

Given we have a new training ground and a ground that has been redeveloped what exactly do you lot propose we spend the surplus revenues on?
It's really circular. Like I said in the contracts thread:
1. Our wage bill is up there with the highest. Publicly available wages are underestimated.

2. The revenue is already maxed out with most of it going towards the squad. That's why we don't make a lot of profit. We lose money in some years.

If we were to spend more and make large losses that the club needs loans to fund, I know some will still point it out and say the club is borrowing too much.

Imagine meeting John Henry in the boardroom and telling him that we need to spend more despite maxing out our revenue. He'd give you a puzzled look. Anyone that's engaged in any form of business would understand.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:15:46 pm
It's really circular. Like I said in the contracts thread:
1. Our wage bill is up there with the highest. Publicly available wages are underestimated.

2. The revenue is already maxed out with most of it going towards the squad. That's why we don't make a lot of profit. We lose money in some years.

If we were to spend more and make large losses that the club needs loans to funds, I know some will still point it out and say the club is borrowing too much.

Imagine meeting John Henry in the boardroom and telling him that we need to spend more despite maxing out our revenue. He'd give you a puzzled look. Anyone that's engaged in any form of business would understand.

Our revenues are going up massively. The Dynasty investment paid down debt. As it stands we will have removed pretty much every high earner of the books. As for debt you do realise that the debt is what has been loaded onto the club to pay for one-off infrastructure costs.

As for maxing out our revenues, are you kidding?

We have the ARE corporate seats increasing match day revenues, higher commercial revenues, a bigger TV deal, a massive uplift for qualifying for an extended CL and the Premier League are looking to bring future media rights in-house. Then on the horizon you have the potential of live streaming of games.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:21:38 pm
Our revenues are going up massively. The Dynasty investment paid down debt. As it stands we will have removed pretty much every high earner of the books. As for debt you do realise that the debt is what has been loaded onto the club to pay for one-off infrastructure costs.

As for maxing out our revenues, are you kidding?

We have the ARE corporate seats increasing match day revenues, higher commercial revenues, a bigger TV deal, a massive uplift for qualifying for an extended CL and the Premier League are looking to bring future media rights in-house. Then on the horizon you have the potential of live streaming of games.
Refer to the contracts thread LOL.

I remember you using the Coutinho as evidence that we make big profits :D. That's not even mentioning the squad cost rule. Anyway, I hope nobody runs their business with this mindset.
