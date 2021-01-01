People will say Im a shill for saying this but Im genuinely not sure what you can reasonably expect of Hughes regarding this. Hes inherited a situation where the players entering the final year of his deal, its not a situation of his making and ultimately you can point your finger at previous directors/leadership and fairly accuse them, but I think Hughes probably deserves minimal criticism for it. Im not sure when hes started working for the club, officially it was the summer but hes obviously led the Slot recruitment before that point. Ultimately, if the player wants to leave on a free transfer, hes pretty much powerless to stop it.



Yeah Trents not really in his hands, not sure what exactly was going on at the club in the two years before him. But its safe to say that he will have been trying to address this matter as soon as he was appointed. And youd expect that all avenues have been explored by now in terms of compromise, salary, contractual terms etcIts absolutely not in the clubs interests to allow your most valuable player to run their contract down to this level. Its not really in the players interest either (if he wants to stay). What if Trent (or VVD/Salah) pick up a significant injury a la Matip or Thiago? With just a few months on their contract left, it puts them in a very uncertain situation. Do they go into each game giving their all, knowing the implications an injury could have?RE: Hughes, whilst the Trent situation is out of his hands, it must be said that he has done nothing else of note since joining. Konate has a year left in the summer, thats another growing elephant in the room that we should be addressing.