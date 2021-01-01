People will say Im a shill for saying this but Im genuinely not sure what you can reasonably expect of Hughes regarding this. Hes inherited a situation where the players entering the final year of his deal, its not a situation of his making and ultimately you can point your finger at previous directors/leadership and fairly accuse them, but I think Hughes probably deserves minimal criticism for it. Im not sure when hes started working for the club, officially it was the summer but hes obviously led the Slot recruitment before that point. Ultimately, if the player wants to leave on a free transfer, hes pretty much powerless to stop it.
Yeah Trents not really in his hands, not sure what exactly was going on at the club in the two years before him. But its safe to say that he will have been trying to address this matter as soon as he was appointed. And youd expect that all avenues have been explored by now in terms of compromise, salary, contractual terms etc
Its absolutely not in the clubs interests to allow your most valuable player to run their contract down to this level. Its not really in the players interest either (if he wants to stay). What if Trent (or VVD/Salah) pick up a significant injury a la Matip or Thiago? With just a few months on their contract left, it puts them in a very uncertain situation. Do they go into each game giving their all, knowing the implications an injury could have?
RE: Hughes, whilst the Trent situation is out of his hands, it must be said that he has done nothing else of note since joining. Konate has a year left in the summer, thats another growing elephant in the room that we should be addressing.