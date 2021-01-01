« previous next »
How do you know we haven't?

If we had and he had turned it down then the usual journalists would have already told us about it.
I guess Trent is also interning in the commercial partnerships department too. Hes a busy lad.
I guess Trent is also interning in the commercial partnerships department too. Hes a busy lad.

Get him to get Noz Hyde back designing our kits. Nike and Adidas have been shit.
https://xcancel.com/ptgorst/status/1859601128595304504

Quote
Former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has claimed club owners Fenway Sports Group are "working feverishly" to secure Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to new contracts at Anfield.
Theyve prob got Trent working on the negotiations, when hes not doing the accounts or commercial deals anyway.
You dont have to have assists attributed to you to be considered a playmaker. Neither goal at Arsenal happens without Trent, his corner gets flicked on for Virgil to score and his ball to Darwin was outrageous.

Jota vs Ipswich too.
I think hes gone, it wouldnt have gotten to this stage otherwise.
Love the way he contradicts himself.

"So come January, particularly in Trent's case, we'll see what happens but I know that ownership is talking with their respective agents, I am sure feverishly. But it won't be cheap."

Anyway, I am looking forward to tomorrow and they roll out the big guns.





I think hes gone, it wouldnt have gotten to this stage otherwise.

Why would he still be in contract talks though if he's set on leaving. Plus it seems he's not told the club he's off either. I think he's keep his options open if the club doesn't give him what he wants.
I think hes gone, it wouldnt have gotten to this stage otherwise.

Yep, no need for it to be at this stage for either party now, if it's not signed next week to troll Real Madrid then I'd imagine that will be that. People talk about leverage for him but not sure I really buy that. Prime age players don't usually run their contracts down just to re-sign at the last second.
Why would he still be in contract talks though if he's set on leaving. Plus it seems he's not told the club he's off either. I think he's keep his options open if the club doesn't give him what he wants.

Hes in contract talks in the same way that Can, Firmino and Wijnaldum were.

Why would he still be in contract talks though if he's set on leaving. Plus it seems he's not told the club he's off either. I think he's keep his options open if the club doesn't give him what he wants.

Im sure there is a figure that gets him to sign and he would be silly to not listen to that. Also, he will know that the second there are leaks about him likely leaving, the fans will very well turn on him. They are doing everything to make it feel like Trent is giving us priority, and that to me feels like a PR exercise by his team.
Why would he still be in contract talks though if he's set on leaving. Plus it seems he's not told the club he's off either. I think he's keep his options open if the club doesn't give him what he wants.

It does absolutely nobody any favours for it to be out there that negotiations arent ongoing. If its out that Trents not willing to negotiate, the fans turn on him, if its out there the owners wont give him what he wants, the fans turn on them, if its out there that hes decided to leave before he can technically speak to clubs, the headlines write themselves if the wheels of our season fall off.

Sometimes, you dont need to read the headlines, the opinion pieces or anything else, just simply look at the situation for what it is and ask yourself how normal it is and how often big players in Trents situation end up renewing with months left on their deal? 26 year old world class players dont enter the final six months of their deal unless theyre running it down. Everything else is just optics from all parties to reduce the potential damage.
It does absolutely nobody any favours for it to be out there that negotiations arent ongoing. If its out that Trents not willing to negotiate, the fans turn on him, if its out there the owners wont give him what he wants, the fans turn on them, if its out there that hes decided to leave before he can technically speak to clubs, the headlines write themselves if the wheels of our season fall off.

Sometimes, you dont need to read the headlines, the opinion pieces or anything else, just simply look at the situation for what it is and ask yourself how normal it is and how often big players in Trents situation end up renewing with months left on their deal? 26 year old world class players dont enter the final six months of their deal unless theyre running it down. Everything else is just optics from all parties to reduce the potential damage.

Hughes has been in the post 9 months? This will have been the first thing in his in tray. That its not resolved says all that needs to be said really. Occams razor.
Hughes has been in the post 9 months? This will have been the first thing in his in tray. That its not resolved says all that needs to be said really. Occams razor.

People will say Im a shill for saying this but Im genuinely not sure what you can reasonably expect of Hughes regarding this. Hes inherited a situation where the players entering the final year of his deal, its not a situation of his making and ultimately you can point your finger at previous directors/leadership and fairly accuse them, but I think Hughes probably deserves minimal criticism for it. Im not sure when hes started working for the club, officially it was the summer but hes obviously led the Slot recruitment before that point. Ultimately, if the player wants to leave on a free transfer, hes pretty much powerless to stop it.
People will say I’m a shill for saying this but I’m genuinely not sure what you can reasonably expect of Hughes regarding this. He’s inherited a situation where the player’s entering the final year of his deal, it’s not a situation of his making and ultimately you can point your finger at previous directors/leadership and fairly accuse them, but I think Hughes probably deserves minimal criticism for it. I’m not sure when he’s started working for the club, officially it was the summer but he’s obviously led the Slot recruitment before that point. Ultimately, if the player wants to leave on a free transfer, he’s pretty much powerless to stop it.

Think most of the comments are that the club are to blame for this rather than Hughes specifically. This all happened when the club dicked around when Ward left.

Its ok, we have Virgil, Salah and Trents replacements in Doak, Quansah and Bradley.
People will say Im a shill for saying this but Im genuinely not sure what you can reasonably expect of Hughes regarding this. Hes inherited a situation where the players entering the final year of his deal, its not a situation of his making and ultimately you can point your finger at previous directors/leadership and fairly accuse them, but I think Hughes probably deserves minimal criticism for it. Im not sure when hes started working for the club, officially it was the summer but hes obviously led the Slot recruitment before that point. Ultimately, if the player wants to leave on a free transfer, hes pretty much powerless to stop it.

Yeah Trents not really in his hands, not sure what exactly was going on at the club in the two years before him. But its safe to say that he will have been trying to address this matter as soon as he was appointed. And youd expect that all avenues have been explored by now in terms of compromise, salary, contractual terms etc

Its absolutely not in the clubs interests to allow your most valuable player to run their contract down to this level. Its not really in the players interest either (if he wants to stay). What if Trent (or VVD/Salah) pick up a significant injury a la Matip or Thiago? With just a few months on their contract left, it puts them in a very uncertain situation. Do they go into each game giving their all, knowing the implications an injury could have?

RE: Hughes, whilst the Trent situation is out of his hands, it must be said that he has done nothing else of note since joining. Konate has a year left in the summer, thats another growing elephant in the room that we should be addressing.
Yeah Trents not really in his hands, not sure what exactly was going on at the club in the two years before him. But its safe to say that he will have been trying to address this matter as soon as he was appointed. And youd expect that all avenues have been explored by now in terms of compromise, salary, contractual terms etc

Its absolutely not in the clubs interests to allow your most valuable player to run their contract down to this level. Its not really in the players interest either (if he wants to stay). What if Trent (or VVD/Salah) pick up a significant injury a la Matip or Thiago? With just a few months on their contract left, it puts them in a very uncertain situation. Do they go into each game giving their all, knowing the implications an injury could have?

RE: Hughes, whilst the Trent situation is out of his hands, it must be said that he has done nothing else of note since joining. Konate has a year left in the summer, thats another growing elephant in the room that we should be addressing.

You have to give him credit for getting Quansah to sign. It must have taken a lot of his time. Plus Chiesa.
TBF the biggest task Hughes was set when coming in was to sort out the manager situation and try to minimise any potential drop off post Jurgen, I think so far that looks to be an inspired appointment and should receive credit for that.

There are plenty of players that require new deals to reward their status/form. Konates obviously a big one, Curtis and Bradley will be due new deals whilst Im fairly sure Diaz would like one too. I imagine theyre a bit simpler to sort out than the big three though.
