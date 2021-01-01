« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:16:05 pm
Not sure whats to be gained by putting stuff like that in public with regards to the players agents. If theyve been at a negotiating table with them, Im pretty sure a lack of suitable offer being made will be a clearer message than anything in the telegraph. Id argue that being put out is probably the beginning of the process to try and win some type of PR battle that will inevitably unfold when they allow all three to leave. The November international break was seen as pivotal during this process, if this point was passed without ink touching paper it was generally seen as the point that the club would start the process of planning for next season. Nothings been signed, I imagine theyre now looking at replacements and the narrative control will be put in place. The team going well on the field may delay the hysteria but only to a certain point, I doubt very much theyre arsed about hysterics within the fan base, theyve never allowed that to cloud their decisions with any of their sports teams, for better or worse.

They have no affiliation to the sport, to the city, to the people that have gone to the game week in week out for decades (or "legacy fans").

The people running this club are parasites. Their sole aim is to milk as much money out of us and sell on (which they have already looked into once) for the maximum return on their opportune investment from another group of carpet-baggers.

The march against ticket price increases that Gareth Roberts publicised earlier this month, did the current lot who own us take any heed? Did they fuck.



Liverpool FC: Michaela McAreavey's husband feels 'sick' over Mauritius deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-53497206

A man whose wife was murdered on honeymoon in Mauritius has said he is "sickened" by a deal between the country's tourism authorities and Liverpool FC.

On Twitter, Mr McAreavey wrote: "I have huge respect for @LFC as a club, for everything they stand for and how they have pursued justice for their own people for so long. Seeing this makes me feel sick."

Speaking to the BBC's Talkback programme, he said he understood how "these deals come about" but that his "problem is with how Mauritius markets" itself.

He said that he had not got "justice" and outlined his issues with how the case had been handled.

"Liverpool has campaigned long and hard for their own injustices - they are a club that seek out truth and justice," he said referring to the Hillsborough disaster.

"The way the people of Liverpool held themselves during that awful time time was very inspiring," he added.


So when this man asked Liverpool FC to reconsider promoting a country who had swept his wife's murder under the carpet so as it give the facade their country was just, did they listen? Cue Mauritius advertisements plastered over the official website and Anfield on matchdays.


Forget the 39th game or the European Super League, If they could transport the club to Dubai (the same way they move around "franchises", businesses not sports clubs, to bigger (more lucrative) markets, uprooting teams without batting an eyelid as the fans there are customers rather than supporters, they would do it.

These carpet-baggers know nothing about football, the culture, or the people who follow it. Never mind Ian Rush they had no clue who Steven Gerrard was when they arrived. The Spirit of Shankly? "At a football club, there's a holy trinity  the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques." They are the antithesis of Shankly. They come from an alien culture where fans are transient; they have to be transient given the fact teams are moved around from one location to another, an anathema here where the club is intrinsic to the community. We saw the backlash when this cold, clinical, money hungry franchise style move happpened here for the only time when the group who owned Wimbledon uprooted to Milton Keynes; at least AFC Wimbledon got to take the stolen club's history unlike the franchises. Have not watched gridiron in donkeys years but the Los Angeles Chargers? What San Diego wasn't making enough money for the franchise owners to line their pockets? And it's the owners of course who get to take centre stage over there and lift the bleedin trophy while listening to players and coaches laud the franchise....seeing that feller and his wife (oh she is in red) trying to barge in on the podium celebrations with the players and manager (people who matter) in Madrid. I have to fast foward that bit.

There are shills in the media (see telegraph article on player contracts). And there are shills on here (usual suspects). Whilst we are winning many will turn a blind eye to the owners. Their behaviour is disgusting.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:40:24 pm
How do you know we haven't?

If we had and he had turned it down then the usual journalists would have already told us about it.
I guess Trent is also interning in the commercial partnerships department too. Hes a busy lad.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:58:05 pm
I guess Trent is also interning in the commercial partnerships department too. Hes a busy lad.

Get him to get Noz Hyde back designing our kits. Nike and Adidas have been shit.
https://xcancel.com/ptgorst/status/1859601128595304504

Quote
Former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has claimed club owners Fenway Sports Group are "working feverishly" to secure Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to new contracts at Anfield.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:11:07 pm
https://xcancel.com/ptgorst/status/1859601128595304504

Theyve prob got Trent working on the negotiations, when hes not doing the accounts or commercial deals anyway.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:58:06 pm
You dont have to have assists attributed to you to be considered a playmaker. Neither goal at Arsenal happens without Trent, his corner gets flicked on for Virgil to score and his ball to Darwin was outrageous.

Jota vs Ipswich too.
I think hes gone, it wouldnt have gotten to this stage otherwise.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:11:07 pm
https://xcancel.com/ptgorst/status/1859601128595304504


Love the way he contradicts himself.

"So come January, particularly in Trent's case, we'll see what happens but I know that ownership is talking with their respective agents, I am sure feverishly. But it won't be cheap."

Anyway, I am looking forward to tomorrow and they roll out the big guns.





« Last Edit: Today at 09:28:35 pm by Eeyore »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:22:41 pm
I think hes gone, it wouldnt have gotten to this stage otherwise.

Why would he still be in contract talks though if he's set on leaving. Plus it seems he's not told the club he's off either. I think he's keep his options open if the club doesn't give him what he wants.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:22:41 pm
I think hes gone, it wouldnt have gotten to this stage otherwise.

Yep, no need for it to be at this stage for either party now, if it's not signed next week to troll Real Madrid then I'd imagine that will be that. People talk about leverage for him but not sure I really buy that. Prime age players don't usually run their contracts down just to re-sign at the last second.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:31:50 pm
Why would he still be in contract talks though if he's set on leaving. Plus it seems he's not told the club he's off either. I think he's keep his options open if the club doesn't give him what he wants.

Hes in contract talks in the same way that Can, Firmino and Wijnaldum were.

Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:31:50 pm
Why would he still be in contract talks though if he's set on leaving. Plus it seems he's not told the club he's off either. I think he's keep his options open if the club doesn't give him what he wants.

Im sure there is a figure that gets him to sign and he would be silly to not listen to that. Also, he will know that the second there are leaks about him likely leaving, the fans will very well turn on him. They are doing everything to make it feel like Trent is giving us priority, and that to me feels like a PR exercise by his team.
