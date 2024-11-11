Theyre completely different subjects to recruitment and team/roster construction. Lets be serious, the Mookie Betts trade in baseball was every Boston supporters worst nightmare, every single supporter in Boston wouldve given him the contract, he is and was one of the very best players in the league, they’d drafted him and developed him, it was a disastrous decision from the off and they essentially threw away the goodwill of winning four World Series (most in the league since they took over) by sticking to their principles. Theyll have no qualms about allowing two players in the twilight of their career leave. Trent will be difficult to digest as hes in his prime, but ultimately plays a position I dont believe they value that highly, so wont break their wage structure to pay a right back, even though Id argue hes a playmaker and should be paid as such.



Good post.Edwards, Hughes, Gordon, they've not been hired to do the obvious things, they've been brought in to do the smart things even if they're difficult.It was smart to let Slot see his squad this past summer, and allow Hughes to see how he used them this first half of the season, before spending any significant amount of capital that might then be wasted... But it wasn't easy to do that smart thing because the entire fanbase almost was looking for investment and signs of life post Klopp. They were right to hold off.The smart thing to do is to not give these 3 lads whatever they want. Salah and Virgil are aging out, these contracts will be in place when they're 35 years old (probably) paying them whatever they want isn't prudent. But holding back is difficult isnt it? Because again everyone wants them around next year. And they're making it known they want to be here too. But it doesn't make it any smarter to simply submit to that.Trent like you say, is a fullback. It isn't smart to offer a fullback the sort of wages you're paying a forward scoring 30 goals a season. There's a mismatch there. One is worth it, one isn't. Especially when you have another, younger, fullback already at the club who *might* be absolutely good enough to play in the PL title winning team and would cost about 1/3 of the wages. But again, it's difficult to do that. Because Trent is a generational talent and a home town boy.We'll see how it all shakes out, but I won't be shocked nor appalled at any sort of combination of these lads walking out of the door. There's logic behind every possible scenario for letting them do so when you're sober and detatched from the emotion of it. Which is what the people running things from upstairs are required to be.