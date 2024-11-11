Liverpools last set of accounts showed a pre-tax loss of £9 million, despite overall revenues of £594 million. Even when considering the next broadcast deal, which kicks in at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, the club will not be self-sustaining if the starting XI tilts towards players expecting the biggest wages paid by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City. Hence why the club are always striving to maintain a healthy balance between the high-salaried established superstars and those on incrementally rising deals.



Is there some sort of court order I can take out on all LFC journos who parrot the 'club needs to be self sustaining' line



Jesus fucking christ.. the club's appreciated somewhere between 10 and 15 X since FSG bought it ... - they could lose 200 million down the back of the canteen sofa and it would still be in ridiculous financial health



For the 800th time a years income / outgoings are not the measure of the financial health or sustainability of a business they are a snap shot in time.



This is not an arugement for paying the same salaries as state backed clubs.. just please stop fucking using the phrase 'sustainable' to describe our financial position as if its at risk when you've made 3+ billion in capital appreciation

