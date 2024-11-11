« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1650074 times)

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16440 on: November 11, 2024, 11:35:01 am »
He was injured on the previous international duty, so hoping this break can help him recover properly.

Hopefully he is fully fit for City and Real (and to sign a new contract on the pitch before the game)
Logged

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16441 on: November 11, 2024, 12:32:58 pm »
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/bukayo-saka-and-declan-rice-join-list-of-injury-doubts-for-england-0r8b29cd7

Quote

Trent Alexander-Arnold out for two weeks with hamstring injury
Defender in race to be fit for Real Madrid and Manchester City clashes, while Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice could follow him in withdrawing from Lee Carsleys England squad
updated
Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the first half of Liverpools win over Villa
Paul Joyce | Gary Jacob
Monday November 11 2024, 11.40am, The Times

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be sidelined for about two weeks and will face a battle to prove his fitness before Liverpools heavyweight clashes with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The right back will withdraw from England duty after suffering a hamstring strain in Saturdays win over Aston Villa. England play Nations League matches against Greece, on Thursday, and Republic of Ireland, on Sunday, and the interim head coach Lee Carsley was braced for a spate of likely withdrawals from his squad on Monday, including from the Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

Alexander-Arnold was replaced in the 25th minute of the 2-0 victory by Conor Bradley after signalling to Liverpools medical staff that he was experiencing discomfort. By coming off early he avoided a more serious injury and will begin his rehabilitation immediately.

Liverpool will not take any risks, however, especially as Alexander-Arnold was already playing through the pain barrier due to a side strain sustained playing for England against Finland last month.

The Premier League leaders travel to Southampton on November 24 before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League three days later at Anfield. City then head to Merseyside on December 1 for what has the makings of a pivotal game in the title race.

City, the defending champions, are five points adrift of Liverpool and host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad before heading to Merseyside.

If Alexander-Arnold, 26, is unable to return to fitness in time to make the starting line-up at St Marys that would make his participation from the outset against Real Madrid more unlikely.

He has been linked with a move to the Spanish side next summer, when he could leave Liverpool on a free transfer. Liverpool are continuing discussions with Alexander-Arnold, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, whose present deals all expire at the end of the season. All three can discuss moves to foreign clubs from January 1 and agree a pre-contract.

Bradley, who caught the eye last season when deputising for Alexander-Arnold and has impressed head coach Arne Slot, will be in action with Northern Ireland against Belarus and Luxembourg during the international break.

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16442 on: November 11, 2024, 12:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 11, 2024, 11:17:33 am
@_pauljoyce

Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Avoided more serious damage by coming off early against Aston Villa. Not ruled out of Southampton on Nov 24 ahead of Real Madrid [Nov 27] and Man City [Dec 1] games. More @TimesSport
Good news. There is no need to rush him, Bradley and Gomez can step in for now.
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,772
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16443 on: November 11, 2024, 01:17:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 11, 2024, 12:53:59 pm
Good news. There is no need to rush him, Bradley and Gomez can step in for now.

Totally agree.
Logged

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16444 on: Today at 01:28:19 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/11/21/liverpool-salah-van-dijk-alexander-arnold-ticket-prices/

Quote
Why Liverpool cannot afford to give big three whatever they want
Cost of keeping Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold may be incompatible with FSGs Moneyball strategy

Chris Bascombe

Liverpool FC, Premier League, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
21 November 2024 12:21pm GMT

Consecutive Liverpool Premier League home games have witnessed the unfurling of two emotive banners.

He fires the bow, now give him the dough, adorned the Kop before victory over Aston Villa, the first open demand on the famous stand for Liverpools owners to meet Mohamed Salahs contractual expectations.

There is broad approval for the sentiment from those perplexed by the impasse in negotiations, although many will acknowledge the caveat that it would be instructive to know exactly what is needed to keep Salah beyond this season, the fair assumption being it will not be a reduction on the two-year deal worth an estimated £40 million he signed in 2022.

Liverpool have adopted a determined stance not to privately divulge what Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are asking for, while the trio know that the longer the situation drags amid stellar performances, the greater the external calls to just give them whatever they want.

Stop exploiting loyalty
Another Kop message was dispatched to Liverpools hierarchy before Octobers win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Stop exploiting loyalty, it read, spectators rightly backing the essential Football Supporter Association campaign protesting against rising ticket prices.

There has been an eye-watering and depressing 873 per cent ticket price increase at Anfield since 1992. Citing Liverpool as an example, the FSA uses the Bank of Englands inflation calculator to show that a ticket costing £4 in 1990 ought to be £9.59 in 2024. The cheapest ticket on the Kop today is £39, although that is still less than many Premier League rivals.

The link between inflation-busting ticket price increases and mega-inflation-busting players salaries does not attract a flurry of intrepid investigators, and it is understandable that the greatest performers are considered blameless for seeking maximum reward for their contribution.

It can be justifiably argued that Liverpools recent two per cent ticket rise barely makes a dent in the salary bill.

Liverpool made £80 million from match-day revenues in their last accounts, so their latest increase will earn them another £1.6 million year upon year. That is a months pay for Salah when he is collecting his bonuses on top of flat wage. Is the hassle and the risk of alienating the core fanbase worth it? Definitely not. The profits of the next sponsorship deal could cover the costs so commercially it shows a lack of ingenuity

But when assessing why any club, even one of Liverpools status, is hesitant before increasing its administrative costs of £562 million a year, it is myopic to disassociate one aspect of a clubs budget from another.

A 2021 study undertaken by the European research group Frontier Economics showed that Premier League wages increased by 2,811 per cent since the formation of the league. It will be more in 2024. No sooner are broadcast revenues for the top flight rising to £6.7 billion, salaries of £350,000 a week for top earners are considered the going rate, while agents fees across the Premier League are swelling to £400 million a year. Club executives yearn for salary controls and some want a wage cap. While the status quo remains, the only guarantee for every football supporter is that administrative costs will trickle down eventually, whether via ticket prices or Sky, TNT and Amazon subscriptions.

The unpalatable truth
If Liverpool are to increase the salary ceiling of their oldest players beyond £20 million a year while needing to renew the terms of players in their early and mid-20s to market value, where is the money coming from? Or perhaps more pertinently, what will be the knock-on impact? How much will be left for future squad rebuilding if those heading towards their mid-30s suddenly drop off and can no longer deliver over 60 matches a season?

The unpalatable truth is while Liverpool obviously want to keep Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, they operate in a world in which they cannot afford to give all three of their soon-to-be-out-of-contract stars whatever they want without veering from a successful financial plan. Cautious voices will warn of a risk in overstretching resources and limiting the funds required to bid for those in the 20-26 age bracket, which has always been the preferred profile.

Right now, aged 33 and 32, Van Dijk and Salah are as good as ever. Liverpools analytics department must risk-assess if the same will be true when they are nearer to 35 and 34. Those over 32 who previously renewed  most notably James Milner  did so on reduced terms in the knowledge that they were not guaranteed starters. With respect to Milner, there was more room to manoeuvre because he was not producing the weekly level of Salah and Van Dijk and was prepared to sign a one-year extension, insuring the club against any dramatic performance dip.

In essence, Salah and Van Dijks enduring greatness has made the deliberations much tougher. In the fickle football world, todays financial no-brainers are next seasons expensive mistakes.

Liverpool have recently excelled at taking the emotion out of such consequential decisions, even if every opinion poll will give the club a 100 per cent approval rating should they announce three new deals in the near future. But Fenway Sports Groups (FSG) current dilemma is as complex as any during its Anfield reign and the economic reasons for the stalemate are no mystery.

Liverpools last set of accounts showed a pre-tax loss of £9 million, despite overall revenues of £594 million. Even when considering the next broadcast deal, which kicks in at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, the club will not be self-sustaining if the starting XI tilts towards players expecting the biggest wages paid by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City. Hence why the club are always striving to maintain a healthy balance between the high-salaried established superstars and those on incrementally rising deals.

This has triggered an enduring fan debate  usually on social media  because there are those who equate ambition with spending. They believe that their club should be pushing the profit and sustainability rules to the same limits as others, some still seemingly under the mistaken belief that salaries and transfer fees are subsidised by the principal owners private fortune and all can be fixed with the whimsical signing of a cheque. FSG said on the day it bought the club in 2011 that it would never willingly overspend and declared the days of players being handed costly, long-term contracts when their best years were behind them were over. Joe Coles four-year deal worth £4.8 million a season in 2010 was cited as the biggest example of wastage after FSG completed its due diligence.

Inconceivable all three will leave
The argument as to whether Liverpool need a different strategy in the era of nation states bankrolling rivals always seems one bad season from being reignited, but for all the criticism the club have continued to compete for top honours following the moneyball way. When Liverpool have won big that has been a badge of honour. When they have fallen narrowly short, it has provoked laments for what might have been with more investment.

Even at this late stage, it seems inconceivable that Liverpool will be arranging a guard of honour for all three superstars at the end of their final Anfield game of this season. Given the enduring contribution of the legendary trio in helping Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and Champions League, it would feel like the ultimate act of self-sabotage for Arne Slot heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool waited 20 years for a centre-back of Van Dijks class, for example. It will require another John W Henry open letter to explain the logic behind letting the captain go while he is still playing as well as any defender in Europe and his positive influence on younger defenders Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah is immeasurable.

For an imminent solution there must be compromise. A prolonged brinkmanship phase of negotiations has been ongoing since last summer. Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, 26, have intermittently dispatched messages making it sound obvious they want to stay and may feel  as has been the case previously  the club will eventually recognise the cost of losing them is too much, especially if the gaping holes left by their exit costs Champions League qualification 18 months from now.

Liverpool will feel Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold are well rewarded for their elevated status on and off the pitch and even if others can offer better terms, they may not experience such worship, comfort, influence and success elsewhere. The players need only ask Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane or Jordan Henderson about that, although they may get a different answer about the joys of a post-Anfield career if they speak to Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano or Luis Suarez.

There are conundrums on all sides of a delicately poised issue as Liverpool and the trio edge ever closer to ending an era for three of their greatest ever players, or ensuring they persevere in inspiring a new one under Slot.

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,438
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16445 on: Today at 01:30:22 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 01:28:19 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/11/21/liverpool-salah-van-dijk-alexander-arnold-ticket-prices/


This author is an FSG shill.

Indeed, he's laptop Eddie's friend.

Also, he hates Klopp.

Also, why have they all signed yet.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,764
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16446 on: Today at 03:00:54 pm »
Liverpools last set of accounts showed a pre-tax loss of £9 million, despite overall revenues of £594 million. Even when considering the next broadcast deal, which kicks in at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, the club will not be self-sustaining if the starting XI tilts towards players expecting the biggest wages paid by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City. Hence why the club are always striving to maintain a healthy balance between the high-salaried established superstars and those on incrementally rising deals.

-

Is there some sort of court order I can take out on all LFC journos who parrot the 'club needs to be self sustaining' line

Jesus fucking christ.. the club's appreciated somewhere between 10 and 15 X since FSG bought it ... - they could lose 200 million down the back of the canteen sofa and it would still be in ridiculous financial health

For the 800th time a years income / outgoings are not the measure of the financial health or sustainability of a business they are a snap shot in time.

This is not an arugement for paying the same salaries as state backed clubs.. just please stop fucking using the phrase 'sustainable' to describe our financial position as if its at risk when you've made 3+ billion in capital appreciation
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:54 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,679
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16447 on: Today at 03:30:40 pm »
Oooh... 9 million.
Sounds dangerous.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16448 on: Today at 04:08:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:00:54 pm
Liverpools last set of accounts showed a pre-tax loss of £9 million, despite overall revenues of £594 million. Even when considering the next broadcast deal, which kicks in at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, the club will not be self-sustaining if the starting XI tilts towards players expecting the biggest wages paid by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City. Hence why the club are always striving to maintain a healthy balance between the high-salaried established superstars and those on incrementally rising deals.

-

Is there some sort of court order I can take out on all LFC journos who parrot the 'club needs to be self sustaining' line

Jesus fucking christ.. the club's appreciated somewhere between 10 and 15 X since FSG bought it ... - they could lose 200 million down the back of the canteen sofa and it would still be in ridiculous financial health

For the 800th time a years income / outgoings are not the measure of the financial health or sustainability of a business they are a snap shot in time.

This is not an arugement for paying the same salaries as state backed clubs.. just please stop fucking using the phrase 'sustainable' to describe our financial position as if its at risk when you've made 3+ billion in capital appreciation

But capital appreciation/what the club is worth upon sale has 0 impact on day to day costs of running the club. Its not real money and doesnt exist until the club is sold.

Its also not a good indicator of financial health. Many organisations worth millions or billions of pounds have been in a dire state, or in heaps of debt which keeps increasing because they cant afford it. Man Utd or Barcelona being good recent examples.

If we lost £200m the club would be in £200m more of debt, which it would have to pay through its revenue. The same way it pays wages and all other costs through revenue.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,820
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16449 on: Today at 04:49:12 pm »
If wages were an issue, then why go for someone like Chiesa, who must be on at least £100k a week surely?
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16450 on: Today at 05:13:50 pm »
Assuming people are right that Bascombe is getting fed by the club: It looks like a negotiation tactic to me. They want to show the players' agents that they aren't bluffing. Maybe they are bluffing, and the agents will call their bluff. Maybe they aren't bluffing. We won't know from this article.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,820
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16451 on: Today at 05:20:52 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 05:13:50 pm
Assuming people are right that Bascombe is getting fed by the club: It looks like a negotiation tactic to me. They want to show the players' agents that they aren't bluffing. Maybe they are bluffing, and the agents will call their bluff. Maybe they aren't bluffing. We won't know from this article.

Yep, you would look at any angle to gain some leverage i guess. The issue with all this is just the stakes and timing, particularly in a summer where we spent fuck all.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,420
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16452 on: Today at 05:49:51 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:08:11 pm
But capital appreciation/what the club is worth upon sale has 0 impact on day to day costs of running the club. Its not real money and doesnt exist until the club is sold.

Its also not a good indicator of financial health. Many organisations worth millions or billions of pounds have been in a dire state, or in heaps of debt which keeps increasing because they cant afford it. Man Utd or Barcelona being good recent examples.

If we lost £200m the club would be in £200m more of debt, which it would have to pay through its revenue. The same way it pays wages and all other costs through revenue.

The issue isn't capital appreciation it is that we only posted a loss because we paid off a huge chunk of the cost of the ARE. Unlike the Main Stand FSG didn't provide inter-company loans for the AXA or ARE. Essentially we paid cash for both of them.

Instead of paying for capital expenditure over the useful life of the facilities. We have instead paid them off in a ridiculously short period of time and then made a loss. The club has been busy buying FSG assets that they ultimately own.

As for income we will have a massive uplift from the corporate facilities in the ARE at £600 a pop for a ticket and few addons. Qualification for an extended CL, a huge decrease in the wage bill with the majority of our big earners offloaded. A rise in commercial deals. An injection of funds from the Dynasty investment that will reduce interest payments on debt and we made a player trading profit.

At a time when we will smash our record for revenues, we are still being told we are skint and must watch every penny. It is nauseating.
 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16453 on: Today at 05:52:43 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:08:11 pm
But capital appreciation/what the club is worth upon sale has 0 impact on day to day costs of running the club. Its not real money and doesnt exist until the club is sold.

Its also not a good indicator of financial health. Many organisations worth millions or billions of pounds have been in a dire state, or in heaps of debt which keeps increasing because they cant afford it. Man Utd or Barcelona being good recent examples.

If we lost £200m the club would be in £200m more of debt, which it would have to pay through its revenue. The same way it pays wages and all other costs through revenue.
exactly. like saying "Your house has really gone up in value, why aren't you flying first class everywhere you go"?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,420
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16454 on: Today at 06:00:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:52:43 pm
exactly. like saying "Your house has really gone up in value, why aren't you flying first class everywhere you go"?

Revenues have gone up, wages have come down plus we had an injection of money from Dynasty. Yet we are still skint.

We can't even afford to CONTINUE to pay Trent, Salah and VV what we have already been paying them.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:26 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16455 on: Today at 06:16:05 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 05:13:50 pm
Assuming people are right that Bascombe is getting fed by the club: It looks like a negotiation tactic to me. They want to show the players' agents that they aren't bluffing. Maybe they are bluffing, and the agents will call their bluff. Maybe they aren't bluffing. We won't know from this article.

Not sure whats to be gained by putting stuff like that in public with regards to the players agents. If theyve been at a negotiating table with them, Im pretty sure a lack of suitable offer being made will be a clearer message than anything in the telegraph. Id argue that being put out is probably the beginning of the process to try and win some type of PR battle that will inevitably unfold when they allow all three to leave. The November international break was seen as pivotal during this process, if this point was passed without ink touching paper it was generally seen as the point that the club would start the process of planning for next season. Nothings been signed, I imagine theyre now looking at replacements and the narrative control will be put in place. The team going well on the field may delay the hysteria but only to a certain point, I doubt very much theyre arsed about hysterics within the fan base, theyve never allowed that to cloud their decisions with any of their sports teams, for better or worse.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,420
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16456 on: Today at 06:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:16:05 pm
Not sure whats to be gained by putting stuff like that in public with regards to the players agents. If theyve been at a negotiating table with them, Im pretty sure a lack of suitable offer being made will be a clearer message than anything in the telegraph. Id argue that being put out is probably the beginning of the process to try and win some type of PR battle that will inevitably unfold when they allow all three to leave. The November international break was seen as pivotal during this process, if this point was passed without ink touching paper it was generally seen as the point that the club would start the process of planning for next season. Nothings been signed, I imagine theyre now looking at replacements and the narrative control will be put in place. The team going well on the field may delay the hysteria but only to a certain point, I doubt very much theyre arsed about hysterics within the fan base, theyve never allowed that to cloud their decisions with any of their sports teams, for better or worse.

So the 39th game, the U-turn over £77 tickets, Pulling out of the ESL and attempts to trademark the word Liverpool never happened then?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,438
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16457 on: Today at 06:22:28 pm »
YES!!!!!!!! So much new information!
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16458 on: Today at 06:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:49:51 pm
The issue isn't capital appreciation it is that we only posted a loss because we paid off a huge chunk of the cost of the ARE. Unlike the Main Stand FSG didn't provide inter-company loans for the AXA or ARE. Essentially we paid cash for both of them.

Instead of paying for capital expenditure over the useful life of the facilities. We have instead paid them off in a ridiculously short period of time and then made a loss. The club has been busy buying FSG assets that they ultimately own.

As for income we will have a massive uplift from the corporate facilities in the ARE at £600 a pop for a ticket and few addons. Qualification for an extended CL, a huge decrease in the wage bill with the majority of our big earners offloaded. A rise in commercial deals. An injection of funds from the Dynasty investment that will reduce interest payments on debt and we made a player trading profit.

At a time when we will smash our record for revenues, we are still being told we are skint and must watch every penny. It is nauseating.

Capitalised expenditure on assets is always expensed across the useful economic life which is determined by accounting policy, not the clubs own discretion.

Theres a note in the clubs last full set of accounts which states that we depreciate stands, fixtures, fittings and equipment at 2-33% (this would include the new stand). Im guessing the 33% figure is whats causing you concern? Although it doesnt specify that this is the policy being applied to the new ARE stand. 

For freehold/leasehold buildings, which would include the AXA - its stated at 2% which is negligible.

Where are you seeing that the club paid down the loan for the ARE ahead of time? According to the last set of accounts (the cash flow statement), the clubs bank borrowing increased by £38m, not decreased, which suggests the opposite.

Another point is that the club state they are not depreciating assets under construction. The ARE was only completed in 2024; considering the most recent accounts are to May 2023, its safe to say the conversation around useful economic life or what weve paid down for the ARE is redundant with regards to the most recent filing from the club.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16459 on: Today at 06:28:47 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:08:11 pm
But capital appreciation/what the club is worth upon sale has 0 impact on day to day costs of running the club. Its not real money and doesnt exist until the club is sold.


Not quite true. The owners can sell minority holdings, and they have done. They've probably already recouped a not inconsiderable portion of their original investment.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,196
  • YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16460 on: Today at 06:31:01 pm »
Is Trent interning as FSG's junior accountant during his injury?
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16461 on: Today at 06:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:28:47 pm
Not quite true. The owners can sell minority holdings, and they have done. They've probably already recouped a not inconsiderable portion of their original investment.

Thats akin to selling 20% of your house to re-do the kitchen. It isnt income.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16462 on: Today at 06:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:20:29 pm
So the 39th game, the U-turn over £77 tickets, Pulling out of the ESL and attempts to trademark the word Liverpool never happened then?

Theyre completely different subjects to recruitment and team/roster construction. Lets be serious, the Mookie Betts trade in baseball was every Boston supporters worst nightmare, every single supporter in Boston wouldve given him the contract, he is and was one of the very best players in the league, theyd drafted him and developed him, it was a disastrous decision from the off and they essentially threw away the goodwill of winning four World Series (most in the league since they took over) by sticking to their principles. Theyll have no qualms about allowing two players in the twilight of their careers to leave. Trent will be difficult to digest as hes in his prime, but ultimately plays a position I dont believe they value that highly, so wont break their wage structure to pay a right back, even though Id argue hes a playmaker and should be paid as such.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:36:09 pm by Garlic Red »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Up
« previous next »
 