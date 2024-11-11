The issue isn't capital appreciation it is that we only posted a loss because we paid off a huge chunk of the cost of the ARE. Unlike the Main Stand FSG didn't provide inter-company loans for the AXA or ARE. Essentially we paid cash for both of them.
Instead of paying for capital expenditure over the useful life of the facilities. We have instead paid them off in a ridiculously short period of time and then made a loss. The club has been busy buying FSG assets that they ultimately own.
As for income we will have a massive uplift from the corporate facilities in the ARE at £600 a pop for a ticket and few addons. Qualification for an extended CL, a huge decrease in the wage bill with the majority of our big earners offloaded. A rise in commercial deals. An injection of funds from the Dynasty investment that will reduce interest payments on debt and we made a player trading profit.
At a time when we will smash our record for revenues, we are still being told we are skint and must watch every penny. It is nauseating.
Capitalised expenditure on assets is always expensed across the useful economic life which is determined by accounting policy, not the clubs own discretion.
Theres a note in the clubs last full set of accounts which states that we depreciate stands, fixtures, fittings and equipment at 2-33% (this would include the new stand). Im guessing the 33% figure is whats causing you concern? Although it doesnt specify that this is the policy being applied to the new ARE stand.
For freehold/leasehold buildings, which would include the AXA - its stated at 2% which is negligible.
Where are you seeing that the club paid down the loan for the ARE ahead of time? According to the last set of accounts (the cash flow statement), the clubs bank borrowing increased by £38m, not decreased, which suggests the opposite.
Another point is that the club state they are not depreciating assets under construction. The ARE was only completed in 2024; considering the most recent accounts are to May 2023, its safe to say the conversation around useful economic life or what weve paid down for the ARE is redundant with regards to the most recent filing from the club.