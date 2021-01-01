He had more chance of the Balon DOr when he was staying out wide and assisting for fun. Nowhere near the same with all this moving into the middle inverting stuff. Salah has had to stick to the touchline more because of it as well with nobody overlapping. Wed never have started it either if it wasnt for Guardiola and his gang of cheats doing it.



Cruyff was using an inverted fullback 30 years ago. We started using it because we were getting outgunned in midfield.If you are going to use a 4-3-3 then at times you are going to need to get an extra body into midfield or you will get overrun. We used to do that by using Firmino as a false 9. When he was no longer first choice and the midfield was running out of legs then we pretty much had to invert Trent.The irony is that against both Arsenal and Brighton we wrestled back control of the game by inverting Trent and getting more control in midfield.