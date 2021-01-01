I dont understand why we continue to press with a 4 man press. Szobozslai pushes up to make the four and they are so easily bypassed. It started with Chelsea and both Brighton and Arsenal have done it since. We are holding up to it well when they get to our final third but its a bit mad how we are just setting up the same way, inviting these openings to get through to our back line.



I'm guessing it what we planned on for this season and it had been working well. Guess the idea is you can effectively cover true back line and pivot(s) with 4 players when it works well, so you can keep more back if teams get through so you aren't giving up a lot on transitions. Plus with 4 in the front line you can have good numbers for transitions yourself. Problem is teams are just having their attacking mids drift wide and pull out pivots out to leave a massive gap. It's funny that it took a while for teams to do as it's not really new. I remember a game against City 22/23 away maybe where we did something similar and it worked quite well to start. Then Guardiola just sent de Bruyne way wide, we didn't adapt quickly/at all and got over ran. Don't think there's many new ideas or ways of pressing/beating it now. Just takes some time for teams to learn/adapt and the cycle starts again. Best managers will be the ones that react quickest to change things which is what Slot will need to do. Weirdly it looks like he does change it when it's not been working so he seems aware it's an issue