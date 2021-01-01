« previous next »
Ultimate Jackal and Hyde performance today. You'd tear your hair out looking at him at times and then he does something unbelievable to redeem himself to you.

Come on, dont set my ocd off like that.

Its Jekyll, not Jackal  either your auto correct fucked you over or you had one of those special moments.

Made me a remember a Seinfeld episode where Kramer asks Jerry is it statue or statute? 😁
Come on, dont set my ocd off like that.

Its Jekyll, not Jackal  either your auto correct fucked you over or you had one of those special moments.

Made me a remember a Seinfeld episode where Kramer asks Jerry is it statue or statute? 😁

Everyone has the occasional day of the Jekyll...
To be honest though our pressing shape was terrible first half, front 4 than a massive gap, they just go through time and time again.
Same thing happened vs Chelsea. The efficacy of our pressing and its consistency is probably the only thing Slot has to figure out this season. All other areas are almost flawless imo.
Same thing happened vs Chelsea. The efficacy of our pressing and its consistency is probably the only thing Slot has to figure out this season. All other areas are almost flawless imo.

I dont understand why we continue to press with a 4 man press. Szobozslai pushes up to make the four and they are so easily bypassed. It started with Chelsea and both Brighton and Arsenal have done it since. We are holding up to it well when they get to our final third but its a bit mad how we are just setting up the same way, inviting these openings to get through to our back line.
I dont understand why we continue to press with a 4 man press. Szobozslai pushes up to make the four and they are so easily bypassed. It started with Chelsea and both Brighton and Arsenal have done it since. We are holding up to it well when they get to our final third but its a bit mad how we are just setting up the same way, inviting these openings to get through to our back line.
I'm guessing it what we planned on for this season and it had been working well. Guess the idea is you can effectively cover true back line and pivot(s) with 4 players when it works well, so you can keep more back if teams get through so you aren't giving up a lot on transitions. Plus with 4 in the front line you can have good numbers for transitions yourself. Problem is teams are just having their attacking mids drift wide and  pull out pivots out to leave a massive gap. It's funny that it took a while for teams to do as it's not really new. I remember a game against City 22/23 away maybe where we did something similar and it worked quite well to start. Then Guardiola just sent de Bruyne way wide, we didn't adapt quickly/at all and got over ran. Don't think there's many new ideas or ways of pressing/beating it now. Just takes some time for teams to learn/adapt and the cycle starts again. Best managers will be the ones that react quickest to change things which is what Slot will need to do. Weirdly it looks like he does change it when it's not been working so he seems aware it's an issue
I dont understand why we continue to press with a 4 man press. Szobozslai pushes up to make the four and they are so easily bypassed. It started with Chelsea and both Brighton and Arsenal have done it since. We are holding up to it well when they get to our final third but its a bit mad how we are just setting up the same way, inviting these openings to get through to our back line.

I think it is just a case of being caught between two stools. Slot wants to keep the full-backs deep to protect the centrebacks. So when we pressed first half it was a bit half arsed. We were trying to do two different things press Brighton with the front four but also protect the centrebacks. It didn't work we ended up with a 4-2-4 shape and massive gaps.

Second half the press was far more committed. We played a higher defensive line, Trent inverted and Tsimikas pushed higher up the pitch. It was more of a 3-3-4 or a 2-4-4 and crucially it was far more compact from front to back. We shut down the half-spaces in the wide midfield areas and were much harder to play through.
Same thing happened vs Chelsea. The efficacy of our pressing and its consistency is probably the only thing Slot has to figure out this season. All other areas are almost flawless imo.

Nah, our ability to play through a press has been a significant weakness. Some of our passing has been awful, it starts during the oppositions press then eventually seems like they dont even need to be pressing for us to misplace passes and just lump it anywhere
Excellent performance today. What a player he is.
Excellent performance today. What a player he is.

Excellent? Maybe the 2nd half but some of his passing was shitful and he definitely wasn't doing much right in the 1st half. I'd give him a 6.5 at a push.

Excellent? Maybe the 2nd half but some of his passing was shitful and he definitely wasn't doing much right in the 1st half. I'd give him a 6.5 at a push.

8.34 for me.
8.34 for me.

Hope you have Tsimikas 11.
Hope you have Tsimikas 11.

Indeed, christ knows what that makes Jones as well.
Hope you have Tsimikas 11.

These Tsimikases go to 11...
Nah, our ability to play through a press has been a significant weakness. Some of our passing has been awful, it starts during the oppositions press then eventually seems like they dont even need to be pressing for us to misplace passes and just lump it anywhere

The interplay and pace in the pass has to be quicker, sharper if the idea is to play through the press centrally. Sarri's Napoli near perfected it. We do it too slowly. In the beginning of the season, when we did it at the back with Alisson it was clear we wanted to invite the pressure on to bypass it. It worked ok. In this period we have dropped our level there for whatever reason, the pace in the pass and interplay is neither quick enough to bypass, nor strategically slow enough to invite on and bypass. Bit purposeless for now, but it's straightforward to work on. Very coachable aspect.
Different player second half. I reckon Arne had some words half time. He was taking the piss first half but came out hungry in the second.
Seems he was being interviewed by Carra at the Football For Change gala

Guess we'll see if any quotes or something comes out from it.
