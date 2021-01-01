I dont understand why we continue to press with a 4 man press. Szobozslai pushes up to make the four and they are so easily bypassed. It started with Chelsea and both Brighton and Arsenal have done it since. We are holding up to it well when they get to our final third but its a bit mad how we are just setting up the same way, inviting these openings to get through to our back line.
I think it is just a case of being caught between two stools. Slot wants to keep the full-backs deep to protect the centrebacks. So when we pressed first half it was a bit half arsed. We were trying to do two different things press Brighton with the front four but also protect the centrebacks. It didn't work we ended up with a 4-2-4 shape and massive gaps.
Second half the press was far more committed. We played a higher defensive line, Trent inverted and Tsimikas pushed higher up the pitch. It was more of a 3-3-4 or a 2-4-4 and crucially it was far more compact from front to back. We shut down the half-spaces in the wide midfield areas and were much harder to play through.