Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 10:49:47 am
Quote from: jillc on October 29, 2024, 10:46:38 am
Or maybe pack in the interviews of this nature until it's been confirmed what is happening. That would be better the best thing.

The club is just as responsible for him doing these tbf. If "fans" could just stop being utter bellends then we'd be OK.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 10:51:55 am
Quote from: CraigDS on October 29, 2024, 10:44:43 am
I think youre right in that plenty of Liverpool fans wouldnt mind England winning the WC.

However look at the fallout from a player saying hed like to win the Ballon something which would mean he had to be fucking excellent at club level to do.

If people are twisting that than Als not wrong that him saying hed want to win something for England over those other options would have had the same ones picking apart his answer.

The reason its getting picked apart is mainly because he hasnt signed a contract.

If hed signed a contract Id personally not care which of those options he chose, Id obviously rather he said CL than WC but ultimately I can understand either.

We dont know the ins and out as to why he hasnt signed one, may not be his fault or whatever but the over analysing of every interview is an inevitable consequence of the contract negotiations getting this deep, always happens.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 10:54:32 am
Quote from: CraigDS on October 29, 2024, 10:49:47 am
The club is just as responsible for him doing these tbf. If "fans" could just stop being utter bellends then we'd be OK.

I get the point about the club, but as long as this carries on people will question everything I would say it's best for club and player to avoid this kind of interview. Concentrate on the important stuff.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 10:55:13 am
Quote from: Eeyore on October 28, 2024, 07:42:17 pm
Who is better than Trent as a right back in World Football?

'Better' is subjective, but I would say Kimmich, Carvajal, Kounde, Di Lorenzo are all good players. Then there's Geertruida and Frimpong, also talented. We have Gomez and Bradley who have both played well for us when Trent was unavailable.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 10:55:14 am
Quote from: Jm55 on October 29, 2024, 10:51:55 am
The reason its getting picked apart is mainly because he hasnt signed a contract.

If hed signed a contract Id personally not care which of those options he chose, Id obviously rather he said CL than WC but ultimately I can understand either.

We dont know the ins and out as to why he hasnt signed one, may not be his fault or whatever but the over analysing of every interview is an inevitable consequence of the contract negotiations getting this deep, always happens.

It doesn't need to happen though, we all have a choice to not over analyse every word he says. Plenty of us aren't.

It's not even like those who are doing so are being fair, between loads having not even bothered to watch the video themselves (they literally admit this too), others omitting what he was actually asked, or worse just ignoring other comments he made, such as "it would be immense to win that again" and "it's the best feeling I've ever had on a football pitch" when talking about winning the CL with us.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 11:00:50 am
Quote from: CraigDS on October 29, 2024, 10:55:14 am
It doesn't need to happen though, we all have a choice to not over analyse every word he says. Plenty of us aren't.

It's not even like those who are doing so are being fair, between loads having not even bothered to watch the video themselves (they literally admit this too), others omitting what he was actually asked, or worse just ignoring other comments he made, such as "it would be immense to win that again" and "it's the best feeling I've ever had on a football pitch" when talking about winning the CL with us.

Ive watched the video, I did also caveat it by saying perhaps Im being unfair.

Perhaps I should have rephrased it to something along the lines of in my opinion it tells you a bit about his mentality or something, Im also willing to admit that there may be a bit of confirmation bias in there from my side as Im getting flashbacks to Gerrard in 04, it seems really reminiscent of that in the kind of stuff hes saying and the way he seems on the pitch, I could be totally wrong on that of course.

I just personally feel that it was a bit odd to be referring to his own celebration as iconic the fact that he does it in the same interview as saying hed choose the Ballon Dor over a CL or WC seems to be hinting at a mindset. I accept that I may be overanalysing it but its hard not to at times when its thrust upon you everywhere you look, Ive now seen this interview discussed both in Sky and on The Late Challenge so it sits at the forefront of your mind which may distort your perception slightly.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 11:06:29 am
Quote from: jlb on October 29, 2024, 10:55:13 am
'Better' is subjective, but I would say Kimmich, Carvajal, Kounde, Di Lorenzo are all good players. Then there's Geertruida and Frimpong, also talented. We have Gomez and Bradley who have both played well for us when Trent was unavailable.

But again, none are better. So we would be replacing him with a poorer player.

Lets not forget this is a club that didn't want to buy players because there isn't any good enough players out there. Yet now people are putting up all sorts of names and even naming youngsters with half a seasons worth of football that are good enough.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 11:07:15 am
Quote from: jillc on October 29, 2024, 09:53:18 am
It's Mo who is our most creative player this season strangely enough and a lot of people seem very happy with us letting him go. Trent isn't used in the same way now. We need more creativity from our other forwards and midfielders generally whatever happens with Trent. As I said before he hasn't gone yet so let's wait and see.

Trent is up there. Hell we could lose both of them, would love to know who is then picking up their creative input from the side.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 11:24:49 am
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on October 28, 2024, 12:08:09 am
I hate Real Madrid and it hurts badly every time we lose against them, but those are facts. If he stays here then great. If not, I'll be happy with his career at Liverpool.

This is where I'm at too.

Up to a few years ago, my local TV provider bundled LFC TV with the package I subscribed to. It was lovely to (re)watch footage of our past greats, but I admit it was bitter sweet to watch compilations of Torres, Suarez etc knowing that they (along others like Lucas, Mascherano etc) never won anything with us.*

When we fell short in the CL in 2018 and in the league in 2019, I was gutted at the thought that another crop of brilliant players would win nothing in our shirt. So for me, the 2018-2020 group are all legends for what they've won for us, and I don't begrudge any of them who wish to move on. I was of the same opinion when Mane left, and when we thought Salah was going to leave in 2022.

Keegan, Souness, Rush left, as did Owen, Sterling, Coutinho. We moved on.

* I know that Suarez and Lucas won the League Cup with us, but the point still stands.
 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 11:39:43 am
Quote from: Eeyore on October 29, 2024, 10:28:43 am
He probably doesn't. Imagine the reaction on here and on social media though if Trent had said he was more interested in winning the WC with England than winning something with Liverpool. It was a silly question with no right answer and I can't believe the shitstorm it has kicked up.
This.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 11:44:19 am
Quote from: Eeyore on October 29, 2024, 10:28:43 am
He probably doesn't. Imagine the reaction on here and on social media though if Trent had said he was more interested in winning the WC with England than winning something with Liverpool. It was a silly question with no right answer and I can't believe the shitstorm it has kicked up.

The right answer would probably have been the Ballon Dor and he could have then said that winning the Ballon Dor would almost certainly mean that hed won either the CL or WC that season as the winner almost always does (or the Euros I suppose but there isnt one for 4 years now).

That would have been the best way of answering it but you cant blame him for not saying that given he was put on the spot.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 11:49:00 am
The club definitely let him do a bunch of things ahead of the Arsenal game. He did the thing for Sky Sports, on Bein Sports he was talking about what it means to play for Liverpool and for Scandinavian Viaplay je was talking about Slot's impact on the team so far.

Hes also used in a lot of the clubs promotions like the upcoming Christmas merch and did a lot of stuff last week when it was the anniversary of his debut back in 2016.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 12:35:50 pm
I don't think there was anything new in what he said in that interview.

He's always been this way - always talking about improving himself. But it's not just talk. He also works incredibly hard towards this aim of being the best in the world. We've also heard this season about him wanting Slot to push him harder to be a better defender.

Maybe winning the Ballon d'Or is an unrealistic ambition for a player in his position but I didn't take it as egoism and a desire for personal reward, more a reflection of the incredibly high targets he sets for himself as a player.

What he needs is for Slot to harness that drive and ambition and channel it into his performances to help him achieve the consistency he needs to be regarded as the best in the world in his position, which will be to the benefit of the whole team, not just him as an individual.

I remain confident that his preference is to do all this as a Liverpool player, not a Real Madrid player. That's obviously no guarantee of anything regarding his future, but it looks to me that nothing is yet decided on that front, and people are definitely reading too much into his words.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 12:49:14 pm
Going to catch up on this thread in a bit so sorry if I'm reiterating anything, but have been reading discussion of that interview elsewhere and found it pretty exhausting. Calls that he should be benched, sold in January, banished to the U18s; never welcome in the city again, all the contributions to the club irrelevant. The performance on Sunday being poor because he's already imagining himself in a Real shirt, clinking cocktails somewhere nice and sunny with Jude rather than getting the coach back from the Emirates. For all the speculation or whatever can be read into the contract situation being where it is now  - and maybe I'm being naive - there is nothing to say he is absolutely going at the end of the season, nobody other than journalists have said he is considering a move to RM or elsewhere, and even so what would be the value of not giving a shit about the team you currently play for when you're not in a position of needing to dick around to force a move. We don't know what his intentions are or what he thinks but we do know he's a professional.

By the same token, the interview might read as disrespectful of what LFC fans want but I feel like if either he or his people felt it came across that way after the event there would have been edits demanded, it would seem odd for me for someone generally quite thoughtful and diplomatic in interviews to say anything that he felt threw his club/fans under the bus.

I just...I dunno, if you're someone online (not here, but on Reddit/Twitter/comment sections) getting so angry at a player for getting to the midway point in their career, having won everything possible with us, and potentially/reportedly considering what comes next, maybe football isn't something you actually enjoy. And I say that as someone who had   :o feelings :o about the Jordan Henderson departure.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 12:52:48 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on October 28, 2024, 02:21:51 pm
You make a good general point.

Specifically in this case, TAA had a choice between another CL title, a World Cup or EURO with England, liverpool captaincy, or Ballon D'Or. He picked the Ballon D'Or. His explanation was that at the end of one's career one must really ask, not whether they won trophies, but whether they gave it their all. Except that the Ballon D'Or is also a trophy, but an individual one determined by some journalists, whereas the other trophies are for winning. His explanation doesn't really make sense, and he really just chose the Ballon D'Or over the World Cup, Euros and Champions League.

Is the argument not that, in order to win the Ballon D'Or, you've probably won a few of those other things on the way? I mean, Emi Martinez wasn't nominated for getting Villa to 4th in the table (if he was John McGinn and his powerful backside strength were robbed)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 12:52:53 pm
What was his pointing to the ground after the goal, all about and in what direction was he looking ?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 12:56:59 pm
Quote from: fridgepants on October 29, 2024, 12:52:48 pm
Is the argument not that, in order to win the Ballon D'Or, you've probably won a few of those other things on the way? I mean, Emi Martinez wasn't nominated for getting Villa to 4th in the table (if he was John McGinn and his powerful backside strength were robbed)

Exactly, and anyone with half a brain (or who isn't clouded by "knowing" he is leaving so wanting to be a dick) know this. It's a none story but that doesn't stop some from reading into every single thing and finding the worst.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 01:15:27 pm
Quote from: Elzar on October 29, 2024, 12:52:53 pm
What was his pointing to the ground after the goal, all about and in what direction was he looking ?

I was wondering what he was saying (to the Arsenal fans?) during Virgil's celebration - camera seemed to cut away quickly.

Oh no, I'm doing it now. Subsumed into the over-analysing of everything. What does it mean?? I saw a fraction of an omelette on a plate in a photo taken during training - could it be SPANISH??? What is the MESSAGE?? *calls Fabrizio Romano*
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 01:34:00 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on October 28, 2024, 09:51:53 pm
Bradleys last appearance was a poor cameo vs Forest which basically lost us the game. He has a long way to go before we can call him a replacement for someone like Trent. 

This would be great and all if erm he wasnt able to sign a contract with another club in 8 weeks. The meme of the dog sitting in a room on fire comes to mind.

I dont think the club would know where hes off to either (if he is).

Unfair to pick one poor showing and totally ignore the good performances. He came on cold as a sub against a fresh Hudson-Odoi. It wasn't easy and Trent would have struggled in similar circumstances.

You could easily do the same with Trent. Ignore the better performances this season and look to his poor showing at Everton back in April.

In Bradley's 9 league starts last season he didn't once look out of his depth. Ironically he dealt with Hudson-Odoi last season as a starter. The likes of Alvarez, Sterling, Adingra and Rashford got absolutely nothing out of him either.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 02:40:54 pm
Quote from: Andar on October 29, 2024, 01:34:00 pm
Unfair to pick one poor showing and totally ignore the good performances. He came on cold as a sub against a fresh Hudson-Odoi. It wasn't easy and Trent would have struggled in similar circumstances.

You could easily do the same with Trent. Ignore the better performances this season and look to his poor showing at Everton back in April.

In Bradley's 9 league starts last season he didn't once look out of his depth. Ironically he dealt with Hudson-Odoi last season as a starter. The likes of Alvarez, Sterling, Adingra and Rashford got absolutely nothing out of him either.

Trent is a better player, Trent at 21 was already the best right back in the world, Bradley looks a great talent but he hasnt been putting consistent performances season after season for you to put him up there with arguably the best full back around.

Only a couple seasons ago the likes of Livramento and Lamptey were getting talked of in the same manner.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 03:26:56 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on October 29, 2024, 02:40:54 pm
Trent is a better player, Trent at 21 was already the best right back in the world, Bradley looks a great talent but he hasnt been putting consistent performances season after season for you to put him up there with arguably the best full back around.

Only a couple seasons ago the likes of Livramento and Lamptey were getting talked of in the same manner.

Still not as good as Reece James though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 29, 2024, 10:39:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on October 28, 2024, 09:16:55 pm
According to the BBC Trent is our fastest player this season with a top speed of 34.7 KMH. At the moment he is carrying an injury.

Hmm that's curious. Seen all of him / us this season, off the eye test he has mainly kept up with the quicker players in straight line recovery running , and his longer supporting runs into the box. Maybe it was timed then. Will check that.
Agility, shorter distance sprints with changes of direction, 1 v 1 defending, turning his opponent back, cutting out crosses it still looks like the same Trent to me ie can be got at, put under pressure, but as a collective we are very coherent, reflected in the goals against.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:01:35 am
Quote from: jlb on October 29, 2024, 10:55:13 am
'Better' is subjective, but I would say Kimmich, Carvajal, Kounde, Di Lorenzo are all good players. Then there's Geertruida and Frimpong, also talented. We have Gomez and Bradley who have both played well for us when Trent was unavailable.

Putting some of those players in the same sentence as Trent is just insulting.  ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:02:10 am
I agree he looks much more athletic this season (in terms of power, strength and sprint speed). But I do still feel he lacks agility and nimbleness for a player who is so determined to receive the ball in the tight half-spaces these days.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:08:44 am
All-in-all, we've got eight months left of Trent in a Liverpool shirt. He is one of the most extraordinary players I have ever seen. I will try to enjoy the remaining months of him playing for us, and appreciate him more instead of being so critical.

There has never been another right-back like him in world football. He won a Premier League and a Champions League with his hometown club. Lets be grateful it happened, and not bitter it ended.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:36:25 am
Enjoy Trent while we have him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:59:18 am
Still think he signs, all the blether just part of the contract negotiations I reckon.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:11:17 am
Please stay, my babe
Who knows when we'll dance again?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:20:44 pm
Think I heard on one of the pods that theres talk he might be carrying a bit of an injury? Any further info?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:24:40 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:20:44 pm
Think I heard on one of the pods that theres talk he might be carrying a bit of an injury? Any further info?

Slot confirmed that after the Chelsea game - he wasn't a doubt but definitely had to be managed.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:46:50 pm
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 07:59:18 am
Still think he signs, all the blether just part of the contract negotiations I reckon.

Not a chance. Do you ever remember one single top player (at his peak) who ran his contract down to 6 months and then suddenly re-signed? Like ever?  For anyone?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:17:55 pm
I thought a lot of the delays were likely to be Jurgen leaving - you have one manager all your career, then he's gone, and you don't know what the new one's going to be like or where he'll use you or who else is going to leave. You look at what happened to other clubs - there's a good example just down the road - and wonder what it means for you.

There could have been negotiations going on late in 2023 that got put on hold as a result.

Or maybe I just don't pay enough attention to how these things work in practice. I guess both Adam Wharton and Mac Allister extended before they made moves, whether with the intention to stay or knowing they were going to leave but wanting to get Blackburn/Brighton a decent payday out of it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:38:09 pm
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Yesterday at 12:46:50 pm
Not a chance. Do you ever remember one single top player (at his peak) who ran his contract down to 6 months and then suddenly re-signed? Like ever?  For anyone?

Rashford entered his final year at United, Ozil signed a new deal at Arsenal at the end of the January window before the summer he was a free agent.

Closer to home Salah signed his last deal with us with only 12 months remaining.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:42:24 pm
Quote from: fridgepants on Yesterday at 01:17:55 pm
I thought a lot of the delays were likely to be Jurgen leaving - you have one manager all your career, then he's gone, and you don't know what the new one's going to be like or where he'll use you or who else is going to leave. You look at what happened to other clubs - there's a good example just down the road - and wonder what it means for you.

There could have been negotiations going on late in 2023 that got put on hold as a result.

Or maybe I just don't pay enough attention to how these things work in practice. I guess both Adam Wharton and Mac Allister extended before they made moves, whether with the intention to stay or knowing they were going to leave but wanting to get Blackburn/Brighton a decent payday out of it.
So your are saying if Trent signs a new contract he is potentially leaving??? (Im Joking btw)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:51:50 pm
I think with Mac Allister he had offers that summer (probably us) but Brighton convinced him remaining with them and playing regular football would be his best way into the Argentina squad (they were bang on), he got himself a little pay rise out of it and Brighton got themselves a decent enough fee considering he was walking for nothing before he signed that deal, their hands were tied with the clause.

I seem to remember it being a big thing with us that we wouldnt include a clause in Emre Cans contract and preferred to let him walk and set a precedent rather than succumb to unrealistic demands. I wouldnt be shocked if that position hasnt changed, even with Trent, so I cant imagine that signing a new deal with the idea we still sell him is on the table. He either commits his future properly or he leaves, which is fair enough.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 05:04:11 pm
Quote from: danm77 on October 28, 2024, 12:55:12 pm
Yes, Madrid are the biggest club in the world, he will win more there than he will here, but Liverpool is his boyhood club and we are still competing at the top end. This isn't even a case of Liverpool in 2010 when Torres left when we were way off being able to compete for the league and the Champions League. Trent will become a small fish in a big pond over there.

I hope he sees some sense and signs a contract.

Yet as I said on a previous post, Trent could also see Alaba and Rudiger also leaving their respective Champions League winning clubs and simply kicking on at sunny Spain with winning a CL being the one thing RM aims for every single year.

There's also benefits to staying, of course, but I think those depend on being offered an amount of money that I think he may actually not be worth, as good as I think he is.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:26:55 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:36:25 am
Enjoy Trent while we have him.

Nah. He should enjoy us and appreciate the platform weve given him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:55:19 am
AS have said Madrid will go for Porro if they cant get Trent. Maybe a likelihood that thry are worried that Trent will stay?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:37:43 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:55:19 am
AS have said Madrid will go for Porro if they cant get Trent. Maybe a likelihood that thry are worried that Trent will stay?

I'd rather go for porridge or a porpoise before porro. But hey - if it means Trent stays then that's cool too.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:46:16 am
Madrid self combusting this season will hopefully make Trent think twice. If hes got as big an ego as some of you here think he does, no way hes going to Madrid where theres already Jude, Vinicius, Mbappe ahead of him in the Ballon dor queue.
