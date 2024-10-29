I hate Real Madrid and it hurts badly every time we lose against them, but those are facts. If he stays here then great. If not, I'll be happy with his career at Liverpool.
This is where I'm at too.
Up to a few years ago, my local TV provider bundled LFC TV with the package I subscribed to. It was lovely to (re)watch footage of our past greats, but I admit it was bitter sweet to watch compilations of Torres, Suarez etc knowing that they (along others like Lucas, Mascherano etc) never won anything with us.*
When we fell short in the CL in 2018 and in the league in 2019, I was gutted at the thought that another crop of brilliant players would win nothing in our shirt. So for me, the 2018-2020 group are all legends for what they've won for us, and I don't begrudge any of them who wish to move on. I was of the same opinion when Mane left, and when we thought Salah was going to leave in 2022.
Keegan, Souness, Rush left, as did Owen, Sterling, Coutinho. We moved on.
* I know that Suarez and Lucas won the League Cup with us, but the point still stands.