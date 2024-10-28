Going to catch up on this thread in a bit so sorry if I'm reiterating anything, but have been reading discussion of that interview elsewhere and found it pretty exhausting. Calls that he should be benched, sold in January, banished to the U18s; never welcome in the city again, all the contributions to the club irrelevant. The performance on Sunday being poor because he's already imagining himself in a Real shirt, clinking cocktails somewhere nice and sunny with Jude rather than getting the coach back from the Emirates. For all the speculation or whatever can be read into the contract situation being where it is now - and maybe I'm being naive - there is nothing to say he is absolutely going at the end of the season, nobody other than journalists have said he is considering a move to RM or elsewhere, and even so what would be the value of not giving a shit about the team you currently play for when you're not in a position of needing to dick around to force a move. We don't know what his intentions are or what he thinks but we do know he's a professional.By the same token, the interview might read as disrespectful of what LFC fans want but I feel like if either he or his people felt it came across that way after the event there would have been edits demanded, it would seem odd for me for someone generally quite thoughtful and diplomatic in interviews to say anything that he felt threw his club/fans under the bus.I just...I dunno, if you're someone online (not here, but on Reddit/Twitter/comment sections) getting so angry at a player for getting to the midway point in their career, having won everything possible with us, and potentially/reportedly considering what comes next, maybe football isn't something you actually enjoy. And I say that as someone who hadfeelingsabout the Jordan Henderson departure.