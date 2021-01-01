« previous next »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:35:05 am
The problem is we'd never sell him for 100m.

He was always going to sign or leave on a free no in between.
Except for the sportswashers nobody would pay that fee either.  Real's interest seems primarily because they can get another very good player on a free transfer.  If they had £100m to spend then I doubt right back is where they'd be spending it.

Real could potentially have over a third of their team made up with free transfers if rumours are to be believed.  Rudiger, Mbappe, Trent and Alphonso Davies for no fees would be some business (albeit they'll have spent hundreds of millions on signing fees and salaries but that's not money their rivals can spend to improve themselves!).  I'm not sure Alaba will play for Real again after his injury but he's another they scalped for nothing.
If he wants to win the Balon D'or he's never going to do it at Madrid. Mbappe, Jude, Vini are the faces of that project. If Madrid do well, they will get the plaudits.

With Salah and VVD winding down here, he has the opportunity to get individual plaudits here for team performance. Which is basically what wins you the Balon D'or.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:53:01 am
Except for the sportswashers nobody would pay that fee either.  Real's interest seems primarily because they can get another very good player on a free transfer.  If they had £100m to spend then I doubt right back is where they'd be spending it.

Real could potentially have over a third of their team made up with free transfers if rumours are to be believed.  Rudiger, Mbappe, Trent and Alphonso Davies for no fees would be some business (albeit they'll have spent hundreds of millions on signing fees and salaries but that's not money their rivals can spend to improve themselves!).  I'm not sure Alaba will play for Real again after his injury but he's another they scalped for nothing.

Yeh theres not a chance they are bidding 100m for Trent, this is what they do.

Identify players and run their contracts down its almost asif this hasn't happened before.
You have to wonder if it really is the case that we hadn't started contract negotiations with Trent a year or two ago and left it this late. Maybe Real have been buttering him up over that time and Trent decided to stall any negotiations?

I think it would be absolutely terrible to lose him on a free. Yes, we never paid a transfer fee for him as he's an academy graduate, but he's also one of our biggest assets.

I don't begrudge someone that wants a new challenge, and going to Spain is not the same as Torres going to Chelsea, Gerrard nearly going to Chelsea, Sterling going to City or Suarez nearly going to Arsenal. However, there is a way to do things and I reckon if he left on a free it would leave a really bitter taste for most fans.

Yes, Madrid are the biggest club in the world, he will win more there than he will here, but Liverpool is his boyhood club and we are still competing at the top end. This isn't even a case of Liverpool in 2010 when Torres left when we were way off being able to compete for the league and the Champions League. Trent will become a small fish in a big pond over there.

I hope he sees some sense and signs a contract.
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:55:44 am
If he wants to win the Balon D'or he's never going to do it at Madrid. Mbappe, Jude, Vini are the faces of that project. If Madrid do well, they will get the plaudits.

With Salah and VVD winding down here, he has the opportunity to get individual plaudits here for team performance. Which is basically what wins you the Balon D'or.
He is not winning the Ballon D'Or at Liverpool, not at Real Madrid, not at Barcelona, not at Leeds, not at Al Ahli, not at LA Galaxy, not anywhere, unless an asteroid or virus wipes out the best attacking players in the world, and some non-attacking ones as well.

Steven Gerrard never won a Ballon D'Or despite being able to do literally everything TAA does at or near the same level, while additionally being faster, stronger, having more endurance, being better in the air, better defensively, and a major goalscorer, and having played before the Messi-Ronaldo era.

TAA needs to focus on removing his weaknesses, and making better decisions on the ball compared with yesterday, in order to be the best version of himself.
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 01:09:58 pm
He is not winning the Ballon D'Or at Liverpool, not at Real Madrid, not at Barcelona, not at Leeds, not at Al Ahli, not at LA Galaxy, not anywhere, unless an asteroid or virus wipes out the best attacking players in the world, and some non-attacking ones as well.

Steven Gerrard never won a Ballon D'Or despite being able to do literally everything TAA does at or near the same level, while additionally being faster, stronger, having more endurance, being better in the air, better defensively, and a major goalscorer, and having played before the Messi-Ronaldo era.

TAA needs to focus on removing his weaknesses, and making better decisions on the ball compared with yesterday, in order to be the best version of himself.

He might not ever be able to win it, but why the fuck shouldn't he have that aim? Heaven forbid a top top level footballer wishes to strive for greatness.

He knows that to do that is means he needs to "remove any weaknesses", he's not an idiot thinking he's at that level now and nor does he suggest he is in the interview.
Am I the only one who could live with Trent moving on?

Okay, the club miss out on a transfer fee, but the team and the club will not collapse without TAA.

We could bring in a solid RB who can defend much better than Trent - yes we would lose Trent's passing & set piece ability, but I think losing a top GK, CB or CF is much more detrimental to the team.

Plus, if Trent was to go to Real and sign a 3 or 4 year deal, he could return to LFC when he reaches 30.

If he stays, fantastic, but personally I think if he decides to go, then thanks for everything and lets move on.
Trent cost us nothing .......
if he wants to leave us with nothing .......
then he goes as a diminished version of a club legend
The club is definitely using him a bunch in social media and marketing.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:15:08 pm
He might not ever be able to win it, but why the fuck shouldn't he have that aim? Heaven forbid a top top level footballer wishes to strive for greatness.

He knows that to do that is means he needs to "remove any weaknesses", he's not an idiot thinking he's at that level now and nor does he suggest he is in the interview.
You make a good general point.

Specifically in this case, TAA had a choice between another CL title, a World Cup or EURO with England, liverpool captaincy, or Ballon D'Or. He picked the Ballon D'Or. His explanation was that at the end of one's career one must really ask, not whether they won trophies, but whether they gave it their all. Except that the Ballon D'Or is also a trophy, but an individual one determined by some journalists, whereas the other trophies are for winning. His explanation doesn't really make sense, and he really just chose the Ballon D'Or over the World Cup, Euros and Champions League.
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 02:21:51 pm
You make a good general point.

Specifically in this case, TAA had a choice between another CL title, a World Cup or EURO with England, liverpool captaincy, or Ballon D'Or. He picked the Ballon D'Or. His explanation was that at the end of one's career one must really ask, not whether they won trophies, but whether they gave it their all. Except that the Ballon D'Or is also a trophy, but an individual one determined by some journalists, whereas the other trophies are for winning. His explanation doesn't really make sense, and he really just chose the Ballon D'Or over the World Cup, Euros and Champions League.

World cup surely is the top. Just look at Messi. I'm sure he would say the world cup win is his best
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 02:21:51 pm
You make a good general point.

Specifically in this case, TAA had a choice between another CL title, a World Cup or EURO with England, liverpool captaincy, or Ballon D'Or. He picked the Ballon D'Or. His explanation was that at the end of one's career one must really ask, not whether they won trophies, but whether they gave it their all. Except that the Ballon D'Or is also a trophy, but an individual one determined by some journalists, whereas the other trophies are for winning. His explanation doesn't really make sense, and he really just chose the Ballon D'Or over the World Cup, Euros and Champions League.

I think it may just have been a case of Trent giving the most diplomatic answer. If he picks winning a trophy with either Liverpool or England then it would get it in the neck from fans of the other team. Then if he says Liverpool Captain then he is basically canvassing for VVD's job.

For me, he went for the most diplomatic answer and is still getting grief over it. 
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 09:33:12 pm
He was woeful today except for that one pass that made the difference. His attitude over the past few months is not something youd expect for a Liverpool player also. He has got too big for his boots.

I reckon hes off and I wont lose a moments sleep over it. The club goes on, as it always does.

His passing was way off usual standards, but considering he is constantly slaughtered for his defending, he didn't do much wrong against a lightning-fast winger in Martinelli and one of the best attacks in the country. I certainly wouldn't say he was woeful.

Even Robbo or MacAllister, who had worse games, I wouldn't say were woeful. None of them were at their best, certainly, but we got a point away at one of our main rivals, and that takes a decent level of performance across the board.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:26:59 pm
World cup surely is the top. Just look at Messi. I'm sure he would say the world cup win is his best

Imagine the reaction from some Liverpool fans though if he had said the World Cup. ;D ;D
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 09:33:12 pm
He was woeful today except for that one pass that made the difference. His attitude over the past few months is not something youd expect for a Liverpool player also. He has got too big for his boots.

I reckon hes off and I wont lose a moments sleep over it. The club goes on, as it always does.

He played the pass before the assist for both goals.
