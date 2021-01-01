If he wants to win the Balon D'or he's never going to do it at Madrid. Mbappe, Jude, Vini are the faces of that project. If Madrid do well, they will get the plaudits.
With Salah and VVD winding down here, he has the opportunity to get individual plaudits here for team performance. Which is basically what wins you the Balon D'or.
He is not winning the Ballon D'Or at Liverpool, not at Real Madrid, not at Barcelona, not at Leeds, not at Al Ahli, not at LA Galaxy, not anywhere, unless an asteroid or virus wipes out the best attacking players in the world, and some non-attacking ones as well.
Steven Gerrard never won a Ballon D'Or despite being able to do literally everything TAA does at or near the same level, while additionally being faster, stronger, having more endurance, being better in the air, better defensively, and a major goalscorer, and having played before the Messi-Ronaldo era.
TAA needs to focus on removing his weaknesses, and making better decisions on the ball compared with yesterday, in order to be the best version of himself.