Whats wrong with his attitude? Why shouldn't he have aspirations and ambitions to win the biggest trophies and accolades?



I agree with what you're implying here.IMO, TAA has won everything there is to win with Liverpool. Our outlay in the summer doesn't really indicate a club aiming for a quadruple. He probably sees a bigger chance of additional Champions League's as well as being in the conversation of other accolades at Real Madrid, and I don't see nothing wrong with that: Real Madrid has 15 CL and it's pretty exclusively looking to add to that number every single year (unlike English clubs giving the PL the "bread-and-butter" status it has). He probably looks at Rudiger and Alaba and sees himself being able to be a part of that windfall, and he clearly has the ability for that.I hate Real Madrid and it hurts badly every time we lose against them, but those are facts. If he stays here then great. If not, I'll be happy with his career at Liverpool.