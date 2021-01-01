« previous next »
Offline Le Westalero

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16080 on: Yesterday at 08:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:35:29 pm
Bar that hockey assist I thought he was so poor on the ball, he breaks down so much of our control trying to force play. Weird because he wasnt doing that earlier in a season.

True, was pretty annoyed with his passing too. It worked once for the goal but when he wanted to do one of his famous long balls to Robbo, it was so bad that Arsenal had a good opportunity for a counter.

His passing was pretty bad against Leipzig too. Got to be better and he is!
Offline Canada Loves Anfield

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16081 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:32:08 pm
I knew he would get slaughtered today as soon as I read the Balon D'or and the greatest ever right back talk.

Stop the talk, drop the ego, stop the awkward public exchanges with our manager, get your head down, sign a contract, and leave Liverpool with a statue at Anfield instead of just being another player at Real Madrid.

This. The Ballon d'Or talk made me realize that he isn't signing a new contract cause his ego has gotten too big.
Online Jm55

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16082 on: Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:32:08 pm
I knew he would get slaughtered today as soon as I read the Balon D'or and the greatest ever right back talk.

Stop the talk, drop the ego, stop the awkward public exchanges with our manager, get your head down, sign a contract, and leave Liverpool with a statue at Anfield instead of just being another player at Real Madrid.

Gerrard used to put in performances like that, remember when he scored that screamer against Portsmouth and ran toward to the Main Stand pointing at his chest?
Offline 6BigCups

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16083 on: Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm »
The egotistical talk is very un-Liverpool like, especially from a right back ffs. Either sign the contract and tone it down, or get out.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16084 on: Yesterday at 09:30:32 pm »
I think Mr Milner don't stand for this big i am stuff. Real men are serious and very boring
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16085 on: Yesterday at 09:33:12 pm »
He was woeful today except for that one pass that made the difference. His attitude over the past few months is not something youd expect for a Liverpool player also. He has got too big for his boots.

I reckon hes off and I wont lose a moments sleep over it. The club goes on, as it always does.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16086 on: Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm »
Whats wrong with his attitude? Why shouldn't he have aspirations and ambitions to win the biggest trophies and accolades?
Offline Bread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16087 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm »
A fairly poor game by his usual standards, but still notches up 2 "pre-assists", so ultimately influential in us getting a positive result.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16088 on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm
Whats wrong with his attitude? Why shouldn't he have aspirations and ambitions to win the biggest trophies and accolades?

Agreed I am not liking the tone. Very much sounds like our fans saying "The guys a dickhead, let him go to Madrid with his dickhead mate"
Offline kingmonkey007

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16089 on: Yesterday at 09:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm
Whats wrong with his attitude? Why shouldn't he have aspirations and ambitions to win the biggest trophies and accolades?

Strange isn't it, an home grown lad wanting to be the best and his own fans telling him to get out of the club for daring to want it.

I was shocked at the state of the half time thread today too, so much toxic shite from people (towards the players and other members on here), not sure what's happened really as this wasn't new members.
Online PaulD

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16090 on: Yesterday at 10:01:34 pm »
my sense is that he is seriously focussed on ....... him.

The fundamental core ethos of LFC is ........ team first ......... no matter who you are
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16091 on: Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Yesterday at 09:56:50 pm
Strange isn't it, an home grown lad wanting to be the best and his own fans telling him to get out of the club for daring to want it.

I was shocked at the state of the half time thread today too, so much toxic shite from people (towards the players and other members on here), not sure what's happened really as this wasn't new members.

Who's telling him to "Get out of the Club" you seem to be do the same extreme you are accusing some fans of?
Offline kingmonkey007

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16092 on: Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm
Who's telling him to "Get out of the Club" you seem to be do the same extreme you are accusing some fans of?

Felt like I was having a stroke reading that bud.

read the state of people in here, slagging off his ego, slagging off his ambition to be the best, saying he's got "too big for his boots", "tone it down or get out", you probably feel the same too by the way you felt the need to attempt to accuse me of something (still cant work out what though as your comment is not exactly structured well)
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16093 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm
Felt like I was having a stroke reading that bud.

read the state of people in here, slagging off his ego, slagging off his ambition to be the best, saying he's got "too big for his boots", "tone it down or get out", you probably feel the same too by the way you felt the need to attempt to accuse me of something (still cant work out what though as your comment is not exactly structured well)

Sorry I see that now I have dyslexia so agree it's not well structured. I personally think his ego has got too big but I still want him at the club
Offline Legs

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16094 on: Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:07:07 pm
What you mean about Bellingham ?

Probably his big ego it has been well documented that the Dortmund players didnt all like him towards the end.

Bossing them about on the pitch and dressing room also trying to upstage everyone by going out on his own after the game to fans to get noticed more.

This doesnt surprise me either after watching him he seems a pr*ck to be honest.

Nothing has come out of our club though to say Trent is like that at all to be fair and for his career hed be better off staying here imo and look at Mbappe he is quality but does he fit in when they have Vinicius Jnr too ?
Offline JackWard33

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16095 on: Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm »
The one thing he needs to improve is hitting long balls, cross field from his own half vs a set defence/midfield .. he does it more away from home and it just seems to be a mental thing where he's trying to force it.
Must drive Slot crazy ... no reason why he still can't change it as its just decision making
Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16096 on: Today at 12:08:09 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm
Whats wrong with his attitude? Why shouldn't he have aspirations and ambitions to win the biggest trophies and accolades?
I agree with what you're implying here.

IMO, TAA has won everything there is to win with Liverpool. Our outlay in the summer doesn't really indicate a club aiming for a quadruple. He probably sees a bigger chance of additional Champions League's as well as being in the conversation of other accolades at Real Madrid, and I don't see nothing wrong with that: Real Madrid has 15 CL and it's pretty exclusively looking to add to that number every single year (unlike English clubs giving the PL the "bread-and-butter" status it has). He probably looks at Rudiger and Alaba and sees himself being able to be a part of that windfall, and he clearly has the ability for that.

I hate Real Madrid and it hurts badly every time we lose against them, but those are facts. If he stays here then great. If not, I'll be happy with his career at Liverpool.
Online A-Bomb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16097 on: Today at 12:35:18 am »
I dont think Trent is as good as he thinks he is.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16098 on: Today at 12:46:31 am »
There goes his Ballon D'or for this year then
Offline Kalito

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16099 on: Today at 12:46:47 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:35:18 am
I dont think Trent is as good as he thinks he is.
And I'm sure Trent gives a shit about what you think.  :)
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16100 on: Today at 01:10:47 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm
A fairly poor game by his usual standards, but still notches up 2 "pre-assists", so ultimately influential in us getting a positive result.
Is there any data on how much the opposition gains from him constantly giving the ball away?
Offline harleydanger

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16101 on: Today at 01:12:46 am »
He had a shit game. He then produced one pass that got us equal.

Thats what world class players do. I remember Gerrard stinking out games then banging one from 40 in the 85th.
Offline Nick @ TorchTriathlon

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16102 on: Today at 01:20:27 am »
Gets asked in a Sky Sports fluff piece whether hed rather win the World Cup or a Balloon DOr, he goes with the latter so now we want to bin him off to Madrid tout de suite?
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16103 on: Today at 02:28:57 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:35:18 am
I dont think Trent is as good as he thinks he is.


Probably not in a Slot side, unfortunatley.

He's an unreal talent but going forward he's always going to be a more traditional right back for us. Klopp almost built the team around him.

Not saying either is better, just the reality he's facing.
Online Geezer08

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16104 on: Today at 08:01:03 am »
Quote from: Nick @ TorchTriathlon on Today at 01:20:27 am
Gets asked in a Sky Sports fluff piece whether hed rather win the World Cup or a Balloon DOr, he goes with the latter so now we want to bin him off to Madrid tout de suite?

If he wants to win Balon D'or, then he is off to Madrid. Next to impossible to win that award in an english side.
Online spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16105 on: Today at 08:05:35 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 08:01:03 am
If he wants to win Balon D'or, then he is off to Madrid. Next to impossible to win that award in an english side.

That's how I took it.
Online Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16106 on: Today at 08:11:58 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 08:01:03 am
If he wants to win Balon D'or, then he is off to Madrid. Next to impossible to win that award in an english side.

Then we continue as a side and move on.

Hes not bigger than the Club.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16107 on: Today at 08:12:57 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 08:01:03 am
If he wants to win Balon D'or, then he is off to Madrid. Next to impossible to win that award in an english side.
He's not winning it at Madrid either when they have Mbappe,  Vinicius and Bellingham.

It boils down to his role as a vice captain (a good leader would never say that) and the fact that he requires support to play his primary role. It's disrespectful to his teammates. If he wants to win, should Konate clone himself so that Trent has zero positional responsibility? Or should Szoboszlai run 3 times as hard.

It's a lack of self awareness and poor leadership.  That's it.
Online spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16108 on: Today at 08:13:41 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:11:58 am
Then we continue as a side and move on.

Hes not bigger than the Club.

But we would be a massive loss with no money from a sale to reinvest into the squad. Top to bottom a horrible turn of events.
Online Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16109 on: Today at 08:16:21 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:13:41 am
But we would be a massive loss with no money from a sale to reinvest into the squad. Top to bottom a horrible turn of events.

The lack of funds would be a sickener.

Mons sums it up really well in above post. Hes said he will not talk about the contract but seems to be doing some promo piece every other week. He might not directly talk about contract but his contradictory answers are ill advised.
Online spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16110 on: Today at 08:20:13 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:16:21 am
The lack of funds would be a sickener.

Mons sums it up really well in above post. Hes said he will not talk about the contract but seems to be doing some promo piece every other week. He might not directly talk about contract but his contradictory answers are ill advised.

The nearer we get to Trent's exit the spin will start because a local lad leaving on a free for the team that gave him his opportunity is not a good look. Owen and McMoneyman still haven't been forgiven.
Online Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16111 on: Today at 08:24:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:20:13 am
The nearer we get to Trent's exit the spin will start because a local lad leaving on a free for the team that gave him his opportunity is not a good look. Owen and McMoneyman still haven't been forgiven.

He wont care if thats his decision though.

It could hugely disrupt our season the longer it goes on.
