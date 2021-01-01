« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 398 399 400 401 402 [403]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1612536 times)

Offline Le Westalero

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • LFC LFC LFC
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16080 on: Yesterday at 08:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:35:29 pm
Bar that hockey assist I thought he was so poor on the ball, he breaks down so much of our control trying to force play. Weird because he wasnt doing that earlier in a season.

True, was pretty annoyed with his passing too. It worked once for the goal but when he wanted to do one of his famous long balls to Robbo, it was so bad that Arsenal had a good opportunity for a counter.

His passing was pretty bad against Leipzig too. Got to be better and he is!
Logged

Offline Canada Loves Anfield

  • Everything you do is a balloon
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
  • Born Under a Liverbird
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16081 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:32:08 pm
I knew he would get slaughtered today as soon as I read the Balon D'or and the greatest ever right back talk.

Stop the talk, drop the ego, stop the awkward public exchanges with our manager, get your head down, sign a contract, and leave Liverpool with a statue at Anfield instead of just being another player at Real Madrid.

This. The Ballon d'Or talk made me realize that he isn't signing a new contract cause his ego has gotten too big.
Logged
Quote from: rutlandred on October 19, 2010, 02:24:46 pm
If it acts like a cock and a banner appears on the kop with its name written down the shaft of a cock, it probably is...

Liverpool FC - Toronto Supporters Club: http://lfctoronto.com/

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16082 on: Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:32:08 pm
I knew he would get slaughtered today as soon as I read the Balon D'or and the greatest ever right back talk.

Stop the talk, drop the ego, stop the awkward public exchanges with our manager, get your head down, sign a contract, and leave Liverpool with a statue at Anfield instead of just being another player at Real Madrid.

Gerrard used to put in performances like that, remember when he scored that screamer against Portsmouth and ran toward to the Main Stand pointing at his chest?
Logged

Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16083 on: Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm »
The egotistical talk is very un-Liverpool like, especially from a right back ffs. Either sign the contract and tone it down, or get out.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16084 on: Yesterday at 09:30:32 pm »
I think Mr Milner don't stand for this big i am stuff. Real men are serious and very boring
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,464
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16085 on: Yesterday at 09:33:12 pm »
He was woeful today except for that one pass that made the difference. His attitude over the past few months is not something youd expect for a Liverpool player also. He has got too big for his boots.

I reckon hes off and I wont lose a moments sleep over it. The club goes on, as it always does.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16086 on: Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm »
Whats wrong with his attitude? Why shouldn't he have aspirations and ambitions to win the biggest trophies and accolades?
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,203
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16087 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm »
A fairly poor game by his usual standards, but still notches up 2 "pre-assists", so ultimately influential in us getting a positive result.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16088 on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm
Whats wrong with his attitude? Why shouldn't he have aspirations and ambitions to win the biggest trophies and accolades?

Agreed I am not liking the tone. Very much sounds like our fans saying "The guys a dickhead, let him go to Madrid with his dickhead mate"
Logged

Offline kingmonkey007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,164
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16089 on: Yesterday at 09:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm
Whats wrong with his attitude? Why shouldn't he have aspirations and ambitions to win the biggest trophies and accolades?

Strange isn't it, an home grown lad wanting to be the best and his own fans telling him to get out of the club for daring to want it.

I was shocked at the state of the half time thread today too, so much toxic shite from people (towards the players and other members on here), not sure what's happened really as this wasn't new members.
Logged

Offline PaulD

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 201
  • Some things are more important .......
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16090 on: Yesterday at 10:01:34 pm »
my sense is that he is seriously focussed on ....... him.

The fundamental core ethos of LFC is ........ team first ......... no matter who you are
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16091 on: Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Yesterday at 09:56:50 pm
Strange isn't it, an home grown lad wanting to be the best and his own fans telling him to get out of the club for daring to want it.

I was shocked at the state of the half time thread today too, so much toxic shite from people (towards the players and other members on here), not sure what's happened really as this wasn't new members.

Who's telling him to "Get out of the Club" you seem to be do the same extreme you are accusing some fans of?
Logged

Offline kingmonkey007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,164
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16092 on: Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm
Who's telling him to "Get out of the Club" you seem to be do the same extreme you are accusing some fans of?

Felt like I was having a stroke reading that bud.

read the state of people in here, slagging off his ego, slagging off his ambition to be the best, saying he's got "too big for his boots", "tone it down or get out", you probably feel the same too by the way you felt the need to attempt to accuse me of something (still cant work out what though as your comment is not exactly structured well)
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16093 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 pm »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm
Felt like I was having a stroke reading that bud.

read the state of people in here, slagging off his ego, slagging off his ambition to be the best, saying he's got "too big for his boots", "tone it down or get out", you probably feel the same too by the way you felt the need to attempt to accuse me of something (still cant work out what though as your comment is not exactly structured well)

Sorry I see that now I have dyslexia so agree it's not well structured. I personally think his ego has got too big but I still want him at the club
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16094 on: Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:07:07 pm
What you mean about Bellingham ?

Probably his big ego it has been well documented that the Dortmund players didnt all like him towards the end.

Bossing them about on the pitch and dressing room also trying to upstage everyone by going out on his own after the game to fans to get noticed more.

This doesnt surprise me either after watching him he seems a pr*ck to be honest.

Nothing has come out of our club though to say Trent is like that at all to be fair and for his career hed be better off staying here imo and look at Mbappe he is quality but does he fit in when they have Vinicius Jnr too ?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,668
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16095 on: Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm »
The one thing he needs to improve is hitting long balls, cross field from his own half vs a set defence/midfield .. he does it more away from home and it just seems to be a mental thing where he's trying to force it.
Must drive Slot crazy ... no reason why he still can't change it as its just decision making
Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,003
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16096 on: Today at 12:08:09 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm
Whats wrong with his attitude? Why shouldn't he have aspirations and ambitions to win the biggest trophies and accolades?
I agree with what you're implying here.

IMO, TAA has won everything there is to win with Liverpool. Our outlay in the summer doesn't really indicate a club aiming for a quadruple. He probably sees a bigger chance of additional Champions League's as well as being in the conversation of other accolades at Real Madrid, and I don't see nothing wrong with that: Real Madrid has 15 CL and it's pretty exclusively looking to add to that number every single year (unlike English clubs giving the PL the "bread-and-butter" status it has). He probably looks at Rudiger and Alaba and sees himself being able to be a part of that windfall, and he clearly has the ability for that.

I hate Real Madrid and it hurts badly every time we lose against them, but those are facts. If he stays here then great. If not, I'll be happy with his career at Liverpool.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #16097 on: Today at 12:35:18 am »
I dont think Trent is as good as he thinks he is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 398 399 400 401 402 [403]   Go Up
« previous next »
 