So it begins. Next ill be sent a video showing Quansah and Chiesas best bits, claiming they are the replacements for Virgil and Salah.



Plus Trent is world class. We did well without Salah as well, is he not world class?



It's circular already. A world class player should be missed if he's out for so long. If he wasn't, maybe it's because the other player was you know, quite good as well?Again, other players sacrifice their game to make him shine so it's a team effort. If they didn't need to restrict themselves, they'd be better too. However, individuals are bigger than the team and even the club these days.