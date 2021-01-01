The club may not have messed up this season but it has to get to this situation. I dont accept the notion that there is nothing that could be done. In two years a club thats competent at these things sorts it out.



Now we risk losing a huge asset and the idea that losing that money is fine is laughable, considering the summer we just experienced and how the cost of players is something the club puts out as a restrictive issue.



You are guessing that nothing has been done though, isn't that the point, whilst also ignoring we've had 12 months of incredible change top to bottom at the club.Offering Trent a contract now or 12 months ago does that change his desires? No. Does Klopp leaving make him consider his future? Maybe.. Yet it's all theory and opinion, Trent himself has specifically said he's not discussing anything around his contract in public.The club historically has been fine with players leaving on a free, not that I agree with it on all the players we've lost but history has shown in most occasions they have been right.Your Chiesa point is daft sorry, we had 5 elite forwards, we added a potential 6th elite one at low risk. Nothing in that deal was bad, stop believing the negative posters on here who keep posting aggregate clickbait lies about him being injured, he's not.