Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15880 on: Today at 02:35:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:33:12 pm
The club may not have messed up this season but it has to get to this situation. I dont accept the notion that there is nothing that could be done. In two years a club thats competent at these things sorts it out.

Now we risk losing a huge asset and the idea that losing that money is fine is laughable, considering the summer we just experienced and how the cost of players is something the club puts out as a restrictive issue.

You are guessing that nothing has been done though, isn't that the point, whilst also ignoring we've had 12 months of incredible change top to bottom at the club.

Offering Trent a contract now or 12 months ago does that change his desires? No. Does Klopp leaving make him consider his future? Maybe.. Yet it's all theory and opinion, Trent himself has specifically said he's not discussing anything around his contract in public.

The club historically has been fine with players leaving on a free, not that I agree with it on all the players we've lost but history has shown in most occasions they have been right.

Your Chiesa point is daft sorry, we had 5 elite forwards, we added a potential 6th elite one at low risk. Nothing in that deal was bad, stop believing the negative posters on here who keep posting aggregate clickbait lies about him being injured, he's not.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15881 on: Today at 02:36:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:34:53 pm
Yet you don't have all the facts for any of this? How can you be so sure?


According to every source the only time the club has put a contract in front of Virgil, Salah and Trent is right now.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15882 on: Today at 02:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:35:52 pm
You are guessing that nothing has been done though, isn't that the point, whilst also ignoring we've had 12 months of incredible change top to bottom at the club.

Offering Trent a contract now or 12 months ago does that change his desires? No. Does Klopp leaving make him consider his future? Maybe.. Yet it's all theory and opinion, Trent himself has specifically said he's not discussing anything around his contract in public.

The club historically has been fine with players leaving on a free, not that I agree with it on all the players we've lost but history has shown in most occasions they have been right.

I am not guessing, every source has said right now is the first contract been offered to these players. Its people at the opposite end of the debate doubting these reports and stating that cant be true and these sources know nothing.

Also we went close to 18 months without a proper sporting director. Thats on the club.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15883 on: Today at 02:40:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:37:58 pm
I am not guessing, every source has said right now is the first contract been offered to these players. Its people at the opposite end of the debate doubting these reports and stating that cant be true and these sources know nothing.

Also we went close to 18 months without a proper sporting director. Thats on the club.

Come on KH you can't actually believe that we don't informally talk to agents before entering into formal talks right? Like we only start talking to transfer targets once a bid goes in yeah?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15884 on: Today at 02:42:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:24:38 pm
Where has this dream about winning the Ballon dOr come from all of a sudden?

From the land of Narnia I would imagine as thats the only place where theres a realistic chance of it happening.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15885 on: Today at 02:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:40:20 pm
Come on KH you can't actually believe that we don't informally talk to agents before entering into formal talks right? Like we only start talking to transfer targets once a bid goes in yeah?

Yes but we are linked in those instances with footballers. You hear news about these things, even though you may not know the timeline. But Salah said himself after the United game about what was and what wasnt happening.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15886 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:35:32 pm
Then we sell him.
Still living in the 1980s?

You can't "sell" a player any more. You can only politely mention to him, and his agent, that you won't stand in their way if he wants to leave. If the player, and his agent, decide to see out the contract then it's tough titties
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15887 on: Today at 02:48:13 pm »
Has anyone got the transcript of the actual interview he gave to Sky?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15888 on: Today at 02:49:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:42:30 pm
Yes but we are linked in those instances with footballers. You hear news about these things, even though you may not know the timeline. But Salah said himself after the United game about what was and what wasnt happening.

We're talking about Trent though, you have no proof we've not been talking to him informally or formally.

My personal opinion was talks had informally started, then Klopp announced he was leaving, it went on hold then got picked up once Slot/Hughes got in position.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15889 on: Today at 02:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:48:13 pm
Has anyone got the transcript of the actual interview he gave to Sky?

It's not really an interview, it's some fun thing where he picks between some options - favourite away stadium between OT, Goodison, Etihad and Emirates, favourite moment of his career between a few options, etc etc. It's on their Youtube channel.

Was fuck all in there to even hint he wants away, but then some on here could see him blink 1 extra time in a minute and think the worst.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15890 on: Today at 02:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:48:13 pm
Has anyone got the transcript of the actual interview he gave to Sky?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thZzcK5tgyM  :thumbsup
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15891 on: Today at 02:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:42:44 pm
Still living in the 1980s?

You can't "sell" a player any more. You can only politely mention to him, and his agent, that you won't stand in their way if he wants to leave. If the player, and his agent, decide to see out the contract then it's tough titties
Exactly, he made the plan to run down his contract TOGETHER with Madrid.

It's astonishing that the club who is unable to do absolutely anything in this situation is gonna receive all the anger while player who thinks the club is beneath him will walk scot free. On a second thought that's some fine PR work by his team.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15892 on: Today at 02:52:46 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 02:51:30 pm
Exactly, he made the plan to run down his contract TOGETHER with Madrid.

You don't half love to post opinion as fact.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15893 on: Today at 02:55:53 pm »
I honestly see this playing out where he goes to madrid and ends up wishing he hadn't after one season.
There is a long list of former players who thought the grass was greener and much more often than not found out it wasnt.
Alot of established bigger named players in that team and i think tta could be a little out if his depth there
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15894 on: Today at 02:55:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:52:46 pm
You don't half love to post opinion as fact.
Fucking hell it'd be really tiresome if I have to write "imo" at the end of every sentence. It's fucking understood, ok Craig?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15895 on: Today at 02:58:23 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 02:17:45 pm
They could have easily sold him but then the same fans who are lambasting the club for letting him go on the free would be screaming from top of the lungs how we are an incompetent, unambitious, selling club. It's beyond hypocritical.


Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 02:51:30 pm
Exactly, he made the plan to run down his contract TOGETHER with Madrid.


Which one is it? You laud the club for not selling him like we "could have easily done" then say we couldn't have sold him as he's running his contract down on purpose?  ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15896 on: Today at 03:01:25 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 02:55:53 pm
I honestly see this playing out where he goes to madrid and ends up wishing he hadn't after one season.
There is a long list of former players who thought the grass was greener and much more often than not found out it wasnt.
Alot of established bigger named players in that team and i think tta could be a little out if his depth there

He'd defo win more trophies at Real Madrid, depends how much more they actually mean v's ones under us.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15897 on: Today at 03:02:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:58:23 pm
Which one is it? You laud the club for not selling him like we "could have easily done" then say we couldn't have sold him as he's running his contract down on purpose?  ;D

We could have easily sold him if we wanted to but if we knew he's running down the contract what's the point?

Bottom line is : IF A PLAYER WANTS TO RUN DOWN HIS CONTRACT, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY FUCKING NOTHING CLUB CAN DO ABOUT IT!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15898 on: Today at 03:02:50 pm »
Never a good look talking about personal accolades.

We'll be absolutely fine without him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15899 on: Today at 03:03:02 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 03:02:15 pm


Bottom line is : IF A PLAYER WANTS TO RUN DOWN HIS CONTRACT, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY FUCKING NOTHING CLUB CAN DO ABOUT IT!


Cool, so can you stop saying "we could easily have sold him" then when it's complete bollocks?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15900 on: Today at 03:10:38 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 02:55:55 pm
Fucking hell it'd be really tiresome if I have to write "imo" at the end of every sentence. It's fucking understood, ok Craig?

So how do you express something, or how are we to know, when you post something which is factual?

It's fairly given that if you're posting an opinion, esp something as "factual" as what I pulled you up on, then express it as an opinion and not fact.

OK, SerbianScouser?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15901 on: Today at 03:11:05 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 03:02:50 pm
Never a good look talking about personal accolades.

We'll be absolutely fine without him.

Agreed. Love everything that Trent has done for the club, but he came across as very ego-centric in that interview. Clearly Jude I write my own scripts Bellingham has rubbed off on him.

Well be fine.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15902 on: Today at 03:17:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:10:38 pm
Your bff is the only super human on here who knows for a fact what people are thinking or planning.

All of us others are regular humans who give their interpretations of information available. I thought you knew that by now.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15903 on: Today at 03:17:24 pm »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 02:50:40 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thZzcK5tgyM  :thumbsup

Thanks, which bit of that is it that people are worrying about?

The Liverpool captaincy thing?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15904 on: Today at 03:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:17:24 pm
Thanks, which bit of that is it that people are worrying about?

The Liverpool captaincy thing?

Who you picking, you can only keep one, Van Dijk or Trent as they become/stay captain.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15905 on: Today at 03:19:21 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 03:17:05 pm
Your bff is the only super human on here who knows for a fact what people are thinking or planning.

All of us others are regular humans who give their interpretations of information available. I thought you knew that by now.

Post how you want mate, but given the replies your posts get I'm clearly not the only one who thinks the same.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15906 on: Today at 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:18:55 pm
Who you picking, you can only keep one, Van Dijk or Trent as they become/stay captain.

Sorry whats the question, if I can only keep one of the two players or if I can only keep Trent on the proviso he becomes captain?

Either way if I was pushed Id keep Trent purely on account of his age. I think at present Van Dijk is our more important player (quite comfortably to be honest) but hes probably got 3 years at this level left whereas Trent has probably a lot more.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15907 on: Today at 03:49:53 pm »
Can't wait to read the PR statement when/if he goes on a free, his agent better be fucking Don Draper to sell it without him being forgiven by the majority for it. The club have definitely made mistakes in it but at the end of the day he'll have made the decision and this is following the Madrid transfer plan to a tee in regards to the media. McManaman and Owen have never lived it down. Just going to have to win it all this season to make it even harder for them to spin it 😁
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15908 on: Today at 03:51:12 pm »
Look we'll survive if he leaves, yes he's a local lad and no fee will sting but at the end of the day he's a right back and his world passing range is a luxury in that position so it's very much replaceable with affecting the team.
