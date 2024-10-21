« previous next »
rscanderlech

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 21, 2024, 01:10:54 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 21, 2024, 12:57:00 pm
No, I was just surprised that was the first time you've watched Alexander-Arnold and thought "that's a real defender."
The criticism that you were trying to makewithout attempting to have it clarified what I meant by real defenderhad nothing to do with what you are now claiming:

Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 21, 2024, 10:58:04 am
What the hell was a "real defender" - especially a real right back - doing in the inside left position to help set up Jones's goal? Can't be having that. Hope Slot has a word with him.

For me to have said it was the first time I had felt I was watching a real defenderby which I meant a specialist at an elite levelmay be a bit of an exaggeration, but its still one of the best performances Ive seen from him in terms of one v ones. Its also not crazy to say a less exaggerated version of this when TAA quite obviously did not forge his career at RB at one of the best teams because he was a world class defender but because he is lethal on the ball from that position.
SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 21, 2024, 02:09:42 pm
Quote from: keano7 on October 20, 2024, 11:59:15 pm
Hopefully rested midweek for Arsenal next week. Bradley / Gomez more than capable replacements.
100%.
Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 21, 2024, 02:18:59 pm
Noticed last couple of games he's all smiling and being the first one to join the goalscorer after goals. Early games vs like Ipswich and Brentford he didnt look that arsed when we scored. Perhaps edging closer to a new deal? :)
Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 21, 2024, 02:28:16 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 21, 2024, 02:18:59 pm
Noticed last couple of games he's all smiling and being the first one to join the goalscorer after goals. Early games vs like Ipswich and Brentford he didnt look that arsed when we scored. Perhaps edging closer to a new deal? :)

I think Trent is possibly the one player who took Klopp leaving the hardest, he's basically been his all and everything in football since he was a kid, especially as a mentor.

Slot's proabably had to earn his trust and respect, feels a little bit like he's now enjoying life under Slot and that's taken time, the whole Slot is going to make me a better defender is a challenge I imagine Trent loves, he's wants to be the very best.
CraigDS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 21, 2024, 02:31:48 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 21, 2024, 02:18:59 pm
Noticed last couple of games he's all smiling and being the first one to join the goalscorer after goals. Early games vs like Ipswich and Brentford he didnt look that arsed when we scored. Perhaps edging closer to a new deal? :)

Prob happy knowing itll be the last season he plays with that shower of shite and will be celebrating with his bezzie mate in Madrid next season.
rscanderlech

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 21, 2024, 02:36:30 pm
Quote from: Draex on October 21, 2024, 02:28:16 pm
I think Trent is possibly the one player who took Klopp leaving the hardest, he's basically been his all and everything in football since he was a kid, especially as a mentor.

Slot's proabably had to earn his trust and respect, feels a little bit like he's now enjoying life under Slot and that's taken time, the whole Slot is going to make me a better defender is a challenge I imagine Trent loves, he's wants to be the very best.
This displays a level of psychological and even psychic ability only matched in modern times by Guillem Balague.  ;)
Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 21, 2024, 02:41:10 pm
Quote from: Draex on October 21, 2024, 02:28:16 pm
I think Trent is possibly the one player who took Klopp leaving the hardest, he's basically been his all and everything in football since he was a kid, especially as a mentor.

Slot's proabably had to earn his trust and respect, feels a little bit like he's now enjoying life under Slot and that's taken time, the whole Slot is going to make me a better defender is a challenge I imagine Trent loves, he's wants to be the very best.

IIRC think he was going through a breakup at the time too.
bornandbRED

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
October 21, 2024, 02:44:40 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 21, 2024, 02:18:59 pm
Noticed last couple of games he's all smiling and being the first one to join the goalscorer after goals. Early games vs like Ipswich and Brentford he didnt look that arsed when we scored. Perhaps edging closer to a new deal? :)

He was the last of the players to walk around the pitch and clap the fans yesterday. With the Kop being last - he also threw in a few fist pumps for good measure.
crewlove

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:21:00 am
His most recent interview with Sky Sports (from yesterday I believe) not exactly promising in terms of potential extension. Very careful to speak about Liverpool in past and not future tense.
robertobaggio37

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:53:17 am
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 11:21:00 am
His most recent interview with Sky Sports (from yesterday I believe) not exactly promising in terms of potential extension. Very careful to speak about Liverpool in past and not future tense.

Yeah he gone. To make it worst, hell be leaving on a free. Oh well.
S

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:59:58 am
Hes definitely going. As brilliant as he is, weve replaced far better. Its the lack of any compensation which is going to hurt.
CraigDS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:04:49 pm
Lets not all suddenly become language and body language experts and concoct some outcome which we've no idea is true or not but leads to tens of pages of sky is falling posts.
JackWard33

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:16:00 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 11:59:58 am
Hes definitely going. As brilliant as he is, weve replaced far better. Its the lack of any compensation which is going to hurt.

Would be the biggest fuck up of its kind in the clubs history, and one of the biggest by any club 
Its the loss of probably the best player in his position in football at his peak and about 80 - 100 million quid   okay weve lost better players but not on a free in their prime (macmanaman is the only comp)

Heads should roll over if it happens but they obviously wont because all the club ever does is shrug and wheel out the manager to try and explain the inexplicable and fans will excuse it because no player is bigger than the club etc etc

From a footballing point of view its easier to buy a fullback or develop one to a level that means you dont lose too much from the team compared to some positions (though him leaving still makes us worse) but from a football operations and ability to compete point of view it would be horrific
jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:24:38 pm
Where has this dream about winning the Ballon dOr come from all of a sudden?
bornandbRED

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:39:40 pm
Yeah the answer to whether hed want to be LFC captain: Ive already done that.

Putting the armband on for ten mins at the end of a game isnt being captain, and he knows that.

Goes on to say hed like to be remembered as the best right back ever and someone who changed the game exactly the things youd expect Madrid are pitching to him.
robertobaggio37

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:54:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:24:38 pm
Where has this dream about winning the Ballon dOr come from all of a sudden?

From his best pal who happen to play for Madrid and whos probably been in his ear all the time. Fucking us again over again.
Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:54:51 pm
Hes definitely being coy. But eh the Balon d'or stuff ultimately if he wants to win that hes gonna have to win the CL or a World Cup like the other options were. The captain stuff perhaps he doesnt wanna come across as disrespectful to Van Dijk who if he signs a new contract obviously gonna be the captain for 2-3 years.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:56:43 pm
Its utter shite if he goes and the main worry of all this is the fact that we are so spending shy when it comes to transfers. Lose Trent on a free and you know there will be stories claiming we lost a load of money and therefore money is tight for any replacement.
PhiLFC#1

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:36:44 pm
Wow, his ego is unbelievable. I made peace with him leaving a while ago, he wants to be a superstar/celebrity.

Says it all that he says he doesn't have trophies as his priority, it's not about the team it's all about him

He's also not as good as he thinks he is  :duh we'll replace him and be fine as usual, just a shame it's on a free. Could have at least signed so we could sell him.
SerbianScouser

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:48:07 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 01:36:44 pm
He's also not as good as he thinks he is  :duh we'll replace him and be fine as usual, just a shame it's on a free. Could have at least signed so we could sell him.
Yeah, I'm glad we're perfectly functioning team without building it around him. In Slot's system he's practically just a fullback whose main job is defending. That's much easier to replace than a player who's your main source of creativity.

There's nobody on this planet who could convince me that LFC doesn't offer their players all they need financially and competitively in this moment in time. Like Klopp said if somebody doesn't want to be here he'll drive them to the airport himself.

If we win one or two big trophies this season and Trent contributes to it club will have done the right thing imo not cashing in on him but using his qualities to achieve success.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:05 pm by SerbianScouser »
So Howard Philips

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:51:32 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:54:35 pm
From his best pal who happen to play for Madrid and whos probably been in his ear all the time. Fucking us again over again.

You mean the best pal we were all hoping Trent was in his ear to sign for us?

Tapping up goes two ways, unfortunately.
CraigDS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:56:46 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 01:36:44 pm
Wow, his ego is unbelievable. I made peace with him leaving a while ago, he wants to be a superstar/celebrity.

Says it all that he says he doesn't have trophies as his priority, it's not about the team it's all about him

He's also not as good as he thinks he is  :duh we'll replace him and be fine as usual, just a shame it's on a free. Could have at least signed so we could sell him.

This is harsh.

I've just listened to it all and he speaks about talking to all the younger players and helping them, talks with massive admiration about both VVD and Salah, about how winning the CL was the best feeling he's ever had on the pitch. He also doesn't say trophies aren't his priority, he's said in another interview he wants to win things, and he said in this one about winning the CL again "that would be immense".

There was no ego there at all but there is massive belief that he can be one of the best players in his position there has ever been, and you know what, I'd rather he have that so it gives him the drive to keep on improving than to just say "Meh, I've won it all, I'll float along where I am banking millions upon millions".
Mighty_Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:09:09 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 01:48:07 pm
If we win one or two big trophies this season and Trent contributes to it club will have done the right thing imo not cashing in on him but using his qualities to achieve success.
That would only be based on the club having a choice in the matter - the fact is we lost any kind of control a year ago and it would've been too late this summer to even try to sell him. We can't dress this up as anything other than a fuck up by the club.

It is one thing to delay giving large contracts to players in their thirties but to allow a potential future captain to have his head turned in such a way that they are prepared to leave in their prime for nothing is an astonishing level of incompetence.

I've defended the club on many things and in general most decisions on players have been perfectly acceptable, but this will hurt both the club and the fanbase.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:09:47 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 01:36:44 pm
He's also not as good as he thinks he is  :duh
He is.
Red-4-Ever

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:10:55 pm
I really hope he stays and would like to believe his career aspirations can be met at Liverpool. But a player's career is short and it's not hard to put yourself in his shoes and think going somewhere like Madrid could be good for him.

The massive bonus to that is he gets away from the constant scrutiny he's under in England from agenda driven cocks like Gary Fucking Neville and all the knuckle draggers who hang on his every word as the Oracle of football analysis :wanker
Bennett

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:12:46 pm
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Today at 02:10:55 pm
I really hope he stays and would like to believe his career aspirations can be met at Liverpool. But a player's career is short and it's not hard to put yourself in his shoes and think going somewhere like Madrid could be good for him.

The massive bonus to that is he gets away from the constant scrutiny he's under in England from agenda driven cocks like Gary Fucking Neville and all the knuckle draggers who hang on his every word as the Oracle of football analysis :wanker

Don't disagree with your first point. But the second is naive if that's truly in his thought process. The Spanish media is the world's worst. Especially under the Madrid and/or Barcelona spotlight.

There was some big brained moron complaining about Madrid's double last season because it wasn't done playing beautiful football. The biggest cryarses on the planet.
CraigDS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:14:18 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:12:46 pm
Don't disagree with your first point. But the second is naive if that's truly in his thought process. The Spanish media is the world's worst. Especially under the Madrid and/or Barcelona spotlight.

There was some big brained moron complaining about Madrid's double last season because it wasn't done playing beautiful football. The biggest cryarses on the planet.

Some of the rags are shit over here, but in general it's no where near as bad as in England, and most fans (inc fans of other teams) don't hang on every word said by a small number of peddle bullshit due to their own agendas.

This whole bollocks that Trent can't defend would never have become "fact" if he was Spanish playing in Spain. In fact, he'd probably have 75+ caps now compared to the 33 he does have.
afc tukrish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:15:57 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:12:46 pm
Don't disagree with your first point. But the second is naive if that's truly in his thought process. The Spanish media is the world's worst. Especially under the Madrid and/or Barcelona spotlight.

There was some big brained moron complaining about Madrid's double last season because it wasn't done playing beautiful football. The biggest cryarses on the planet.

Far easier to ignore the Spanish media if you don't readily read or speak Spanish...
SerbianScouser

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:17:45 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:09:09 pm
It is not a fuck up by the club.

They had a decision to make with two years to go as they do with any player and they decided they'd rather have this player for two years instead of money. They could have easily sold him but then the same fans who are lambasting the club for letting him go on the free would be screaming from top of the lungs how we are an incompetent, unambitious, selling club. It's beyond hypocritical.

If we win something big and Trent contributes like he always does the decision to let him run down the contract would have been the right one for me.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:20:39 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 02:17:45 pm
It is not a fuck up by the club.

They had a decision to make with two years to go as they do with any player and they decided they'd rather have this player for two years instead of money. They could have easily sold him but then the same fans who are lambasting the club for letting him go on the free would be screaming from top of the lungs how we are an incompetent, unambitious, selling club. It's beyond hypocritical.

If we win something big and Trent contributes like he always does the decision to let him run down the contract would have been the right one for me.

If thats all true then it makes your point contradictory. You say that he can be replaced and he isnt essential, and yet here you say that the club may have kept him because doing so gives us the best chance of winning things.

Clubs dont write off £70-80m for a player who isnt absolutely essential to success. So if we do in this case then it will be us losing a vital footballer for this side.

The club fucked up. Maybe you cant blame Hughes, but the club itself chose to wait for certain directors of football and as a result contracts for key players lapsed. They will be scrambling around now and will either have to pay more or lose more.
DelTrotter

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:23:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:20:39 pm
If thats all true then it makes your point contradictory. You say that he can be replaced and he isnt essential, and yet here you say that the club may have kept him because doing so gives us the best chance of winning things.

Clubs dont write off £70-80m for a player who isnt absolutely essential to success. So if we do in this case then it will be us losing a vital footballer for this side.

Yeah he firmly covers every base, the other week he was a 150m player in one sentence then easily replaced in another!

Shit situation that is hopefully sorted soon but weve been hoping that for months.
SerbianScouser

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:23:52 pm
We don't need the money. We need players. If we needed the money we would have sold him like we did with players when we didn't have the money.
Schmidt

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:25:39 pm
Yeah he's gone.
