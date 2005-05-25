« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 391 392 393 394 395 [396]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1597723 times)

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,543
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15800 on: October 14, 2024, 03:40:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 14, 2024, 03:39:12 pm
How long did he have left in comparison to Trent though?  That's the biggest indicator for me, we're halfway through October and there's no noise about him re-signing.  Seems pretty obvious he's leaving at the end of this season.

We know from the usual journos conversations are still ongoing with all 3 of the players including Trent(After we went a long while hearing how the club hadn't even talked to VVD or Salah).

Tap-In Romano goes further by saying all of the players including Trent's preference is to stay.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,664
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15801 on: October 14, 2024, 03:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 14, 2024, 03:40:26 pm
We know from the usual journos conversations are still ongoing with all 3 of the players including Trent.

Tap-In Romano goes further by saying all of the players including Trent's preference is to stay.

Didn't he just say the players are giving Liverpool their priority?  Which could just mean they're happy to hear offers from the club until they can talk to other clubs in January.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15802 on: October 14, 2024, 03:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 14, 2024, 03:37:56 pm
Salah in 2022 was fairly similar in that there was lots of external noise about him potentially not renewing, fans losing their heads and suddenly signs a new deal without warning.

It wasnt similar at all, as he signed a new deal with a season left. The clamour was in the season before - were well, well past that point with Trent.

Said it before on here but its very rare for a player to allow their contract to run down to this stage and then sign a new deal. Think Ozil is the only notable one in recent years. Theres a clear reason he hasnt already signed, because there will have been dialogue with the club for a while.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,509
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15803 on: October 14, 2024, 04:06:49 pm »
Yeah he's signed up with us.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,887
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15804 on: October 14, 2024, 04:23:06 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,841
  • YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15805 on: October 14, 2024, 04:25:43 pm »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,887
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15806 on: October 14, 2024, 04:35:33 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15807 on: October 14, 2024, 05:18:38 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on October 14, 2024, 02:44:24 pm
If Real sign Porro think Jude will have a real huff. Do they want to be upsetting him🤔

As if Real Madrid are bothered about "upsetting" a 20 year old they're paying fortunes for. Small club behaviour to buy someone to appease a star.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,066
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15808 on: October 14, 2024, 05:46:05 pm »
Look at Mr Miyagi and Daniel Larusso.

Doc Brown and Marty
Robbie Williams and Matt Damon
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,647
  • Indefatigability
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15809 on: October 14, 2024, 07:08:04 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on October 14, 2024, 03:50:30 pm
It wasnt similar at all, as he signed a new deal with a season left. The clamour was in the season before - were well, well past that point with Trent.


There's an obvious distinction in terms of timeline but similarities in the sense that nobody knew what was going on until all was sorted. Radio silence seems to be interpreted as Trent leaving. Same with Salah in 2022. Just guesswork.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15810 on: October 14, 2024, 11:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 14, 2024, 05:46:05 pm
Look at Mr Miyagi and Daniel Larusso.

Doc Brown and Marty
Robbie Williams and Matt Damon
Robbie Williams 😂😂😂.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,066
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15811 on: October 15, 2024, 12:25:21 am »
Quote from: vblfc on October 14, 2024, 11:09:04 pm
Robbie Williams 😂😂😂.
Yup mate. Good Will Hunting. Cracking fleem

Also, not a lot of people know this but Gary Barlow was the guy in the Mini Driving scene from Italian Job regarding the liking of fruit in the bar

Matt Damon 'Do you Like apples?'
Gary Barlow 'Yes'
Matt Damon 'How do you like them apples? I got her number'
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15812 on: Yesterday at 06:41:12 pm »
Really solid defensively today. Kept Sancho very quiet in the first half and dealt with Neto effectively in the second half.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,077
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15813 on: Yesterday at 06:55:23 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 06:41:12 pm
Really solid defensively today. Kept Sancho very quiet in the first half and dealt with Neto effectively in the second half.
Yes, was excellent
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15814 on: Yesterday at 07:14:49 pm »
They targeted his wing and got little change. Very solid performance.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,416
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15815 on: Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 06:41:12 pm
Really solid defensively today. Kept Sancho very quiet in the first half and dealt with Neto effectively in the second half.

Yep he was immense, handled two pretty tricky players really well.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,093
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15816 on: Yesterday at 07:18:41 pm »
His been great defensively all season
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15817 on: Yesterday at 07:20:32 pm »
His defensive intensity this season is great, it needed to come back and it has. Best right back in the world both ways when he's like this.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,538
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15818 on: Yesterday at 07:20:46 pm »
His defensive work was excellent today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15819 on: Yesterday at 07:23:02 pm »
Very solid performance.

Really annoyed the commentary pair, who were determined to criticise his defence, but couldn't.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,368
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15820 on: Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:20:46 pm
His defensive work was excellent today.
There was a moment whe he got skinned 20-25 yards from our goal and didn't bother tracking back, but besides that, great defensive work indeed.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15821 on: Yesterday at 07:25:37 pm »
Pocketed Sancho for 45 minutes. Then pocketed Neto for 30 minutes before finally pocketing Nkunku.

Nothing will be said of course.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,139
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15822 on: Yesterday at 08:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:25:37 pm
Pocketed Sancho for 45 minutes. Then pocketed Neto for 30 minutes before finally pocketing Nkunku.

Nothing will be said of course.

Did he really play much against Nkuku?

And he helped defend Neto as needed - not sure pocketing him is fully accurate.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15823 on: Yesterday at 08:16:40 pm »
Was playing cheerleader with the supporters all game. He may well go, but he still clearly really f'n loves it and I'm edging towards thinking he'll extend.
Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15824 on: Yesterday at 08:18:46 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 07:18:41 pm
His been great defensively all season

Yep.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15825 on: Yesterday at 08:20:01 pm »
He was touch and go to play today, Slot said after the game but didn't specify the problem.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15826 on: Yesterday at 08:26:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:15:10 pm
Did he really play much against Nkuku?

And he helped defend Neto as needed - not sure pocketing him is fully accurate.

Turns out Trent and Nkunku only shared 6 minutes on the pitch today, so that's fair, felt like Nkunku came on earlier.

As for Neto, he was completely ineffective at LW, so I think I think it's absolutely accurate to say he got pocketed. The only joy he had was a bogus freekick given against Gravenberch and a cross in injury time when he got shifted to the right due to being in Trent's pocket all half.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,476
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15827 on: Yesterday at 08:46:57 pm »
Super work today, probably his best defensive game I remember.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15828 on: Yesterday at 09:54:07 pm »
It's the first time I have watched him and thought that he is a real defender. He did more work than anyone else today in terms of tackles and interceptions and so on. In 1v1's, it was probably the best performance by him that I can remember.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,833
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15829 on: Yesterday at 09:56:00 pm »
He seems to be embracing the defensive side of the game more this season. Really sprinting back and also positionally smarter when being faced up by a wide player.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,793
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15830 on: Yesterday at 11:57:36 pm »
Bad day for the Trent cant defend club. Kept two wingers some have wanted us to buy very quiet.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15831 on: Yesterday at 11:59:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:20:01 pm
He was touch and go to play today, Slot said after the game but didn't specify the problem.
Hopefully rested midweek for Arsenal next week. Bradley / Gomez more than capable replacements.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,793
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15832 on: Today at 12:00:28 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:59:15 pm
Hopefully rested midweek for Arsenal next week. Bradley / Gomez more than capable replacements.
Bradley also out today, so could be a good game for Joe to build on todays excellent cameo
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15833 on: Today at 12:32:05 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 09:54:07 pm
It's the first time I have watched him and thought that he is a real defender. He did more work than anyone else today in terms of tackles and interceptions and so on. In 1v1's, it was probably the best performance by him that I can remember.

Careful
Logged
YNWA - JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 391 392 393 394 395 [396]   Go Up
« previous next »
 