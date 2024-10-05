Agree. Salah's decline with age is not suited to Trent's long balls out to him. Mo can't beat his man nor adjust for a misplaced pass like he used to. Quarterback Trent doesn't have the wide receivers he used to have.



Virgil used to ping lots of diagonal balls out to Mo. He still does at times, but he does it rarely now. Instead he is looking for a midfielder to pass it to. Trent needs to adjust his tactics too.



For Trent, he generally has less flexibility in his passing options now.- in the past, there was more margin for error because of how quick the targets were (Salah, Mane and Robertson) so he could slighty overhit it and they'd still get there. Now, we have less top end pace (apart from Nunez) and he has to be almost perfect. It's a greater balance between hitting his target and the ball running through to the keeper.he gets fewers assists today because again there's less flexibility in how he can put it in. Mane was really good in the air so lifting crosses was more viable and it gave him more options. Jota is good in the air but he's usually up against taller centrebacks. Mane was a good target because fullbacks tend to be smaller. These days, he needs to use more precise, lower crosses. Nunez ' height helps but he doesn't score many headers.Firmino was very good as well. Drop it on his head and he buries it. That flexibility helps because to defend low crosses, teams block the passing lanes in the near post and the centre. If there are players that are good aerially, they need to be man marked which ironically creates more space for cutbacks.