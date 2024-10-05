« previous next »
elkun

What i've noticed with him is that he still has some of the old play of the Klopp style in him. Get the ball back and immediately start a attack or play a long ball. Where the others actually first get it and try to play it more calmly of the the back.
Giono

Quote from: elkun on October  5, 2024, 06:38:33 pm
What i've noticed with him is that he still has some of the old play of the Klopp style in him. Get the back and immediately start a attack or play a long ball. Where the others actually first get it and try to play it more calmly of the the back.

As good as he is, I'm not sure that he is an ideal fit for Slot's tactics.
Giono

Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  3, 2024, 09:20:02 am
He hasn't been in great form lately. We were pressed high and he tried to hit Salah a few times with long passes but that's not really Salah's game anymore.

Agree. Salah's decline with age is not suited to Trent's long balls out to him. Mo can't beat his man nor adjust for a misplaced pass like he used to. Quarterback Trent doesn't have the wide receivers he used to have.

Virgil used to ping lots of diagonal balls out to Mo. He still does at times, but he does it rarely now. Instead he is looking for a midfielder to pass it to. Trent needs to adjust his tactics too.
jepovic

He also used to make diagonal crosses to Robbo, but that option is more rare now. His role has been reduced a bit
rscanderlech

This may be considered controversial, but I am beginning to wonder whether he, like Coutinho under Klopp, is an exceptional talent who may all the same be replaced by other top players for the sake of greater tactical balance. Klopp did not want to sell Coutinho at all, but he was forced to, and the team was better as a result. This only makes sense if you get £100m for the player, of course. In truth, I am not sure if Real Madrid will even want him: they could get someone who is more of a right-back, i.e. who has that kind of pace and defensive nous on top of being good on the ball. TAA is unconventional.

That said, TAA, while his role may be reduced at the moment, is defending at a substantially higher level this season. I think he may have had maybe one game that was defensively weak. So actually he is providing improved balance.
killer-heels

Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 12:31:37 pm
This may be considered controversial, but I am beginning to wonder whether he, like Coutinho under Klopp, is an exceptional talent who may all the same be replaced by other top players for the sake of greater tactical balance. Klopp did not want to sell Coutinho at all, but he was forced to, and the team was better as a result. This only makes sense if you get £100m for the player, of course. In truth, I am not sure if Real Madrid will even want him: they could get someone who is more of a right-back, i.e. who has that kind of pace and defensive nous on top of being good on the ball. TAA is unconventional.

That said, TAA, while his role may be reduced at the moment, is defending at a substantially higher level this season. I think he may have had maybe one game that was defensively weak. So actually he is providing improved balance.

Coutinho was different in that we already had 3 world class attackers at the club.
MonsLibpool

Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:43:59 am
Agree. Salah's decline with age is not suited to Trent's long balls out to him. Mo can't beat his man nor adjust for a misplaced pass like he used to. Quarterback Trent doesn't have the wide receivers he used to have.

Virgil used to ping lots of diagonal balls out to Mo. He still does at times, but he does it rarely now. Instead he is looking for a midfielder to pass it to. Trent needs to adjust his tactics too.
For Trent, he generally has less flexibility in his passing options now.

Diagonals- in the past, there was more margin for error because of how quick the targets were (Salah, Mane and Robertson) so he could slighty overhit it and they'd still get there. Now, we have less top end pace (apart from Nunez) and he has to be almost perfect. It's a greater balance between hitting his target and the ball running through to the keeper.

Crosses- he gets fewers assists today because again there's less flexibility in how he can put it in. Mane was really good in the air so lifting crosses was more viable and it gave him more options. Jota is good in the air but he's usually up against taller centrebacks. Mane was a good target because fullbacks tend to be smaller. These days, he needs to use more precise, lower crosses. Nunez ' height helps but he doesn't score many headers.

Firmino was very good as well. Drop it on his head and he buries it. That flexibility helps because to defend low crosses, teams block the passing lanes in the near post and the centre. If there are players that are good aerially, they need to be man marked which ironically creates more space for cutbacks.
CraigDS

Hes world class imo. His game may change slightly under Slot but hes been very very good for the most part this season.
SamLad

Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:43:59 am
Agree. Salah's decline with age is not suited to Trent's long balls out to him. Mo can't beat his man nor adjust for a misplaced pass like he used to. Quarterback Trent doesn't have the wide receivers he used to have.

Virgil used to ping lots of diagonal balls out to Mo. He still does at times, but he does it rarely now. Instead he is looking for a midfielder to pass it to. Trent needs to adjust his tactics too.
pretty sure I saw him do that several times yesterday.  the usual 60-yard inch-perfect CB pass that the comms completely ignored.
WhereAngelsPlay

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:11:08 pm
pretty sure I saw him do that several times yesterday.  the usual 60-yard inch-perfect CB pass that the comms completely ignored.

And Trent out to Diaz, the one where he brought it down with his toe  ;D
Bennett

Quote from: elkun on October  5, 2024, 06:38:33 pm
What i've noticed with him is that he still has some of the old play of the Klopp style in him. Get the ball back and immediately start a attack or play a long ball. Where the others actually first get it and try to play it more calmly of the the back.

If you're not letting Arnold use his long-range passing in a game, you might as well not have him on the pitch.

There's tactics, and then there is utilising the skillset of the players at your disposal. It doesn't matter what your play style or 'philosophy' is, if you've got someone who can ping a crossfield ball to someone's feet or play a long pass to turn the opposition towards their own goal, you use it.
Bennett

I'm sensing a lot of cope in the event that he leaves here. We're fooling nobody. If he goes, it's a disaster from a football and business perspective. End of story.
Zlen

Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 01:21:47 pm
I'm sensing a lot of cope in the event that he leaves here. We're fooling nobody. If he goes, it's a disaster from a football and business perspective. End of story.

Its a blow - not a disaster.
Disaster is Manchester United, thats what a disaster looks like.
Nick110581

Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 01:21:47 pm
I'm sensing a lot of cope in the event that he leaves here. We're fooling nobody. If he goes, it's a disaster from a football and business perspective. End of story.

If he goes then we move on.

The Club is bigger than any player.
WhereAngelsPlay

Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 01:21:47 pm
I'm sensing a lot of cope in the event that he leaves here. We're fooling nobody. If he goes, it's a disaster from a football and business perspective. End of story.


Wouldn't be so bad if we had money to waste.
rscanderlech

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm
Coutinho was different in that we already had 3 world class attackers at the club.
For sure, we would have to spend money. I also think Real Madrid and other options might want someone with more conventional top-class RB attributes and therefore may not be super-desperate for TAA and willing to pay him huge wages, so he might actually stay.

If he left and we didn't spend money, that would be bad.
Bennett

Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 01:37:42 pm
If he goes then we move on.

The Club is bigger than any player.

Of course we do. But it doesn't change the fact that he's a £100m+ asset that we are potentially losing for nothing. It's not as if we're a club that regularly splashes the cash either.
newterp

Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 01:21:47 pm
I'm sensing a lot of cope in the event that he leaves here. We're fooling nobody. If he goes, it's a disaster from a football and business perspective. End of story.

It's not a disaster. But it is embarrassing and very poor optics.


Not getting a fee for him would be something if we were Wimbledon. Yes, yes in certain the jokes of our owners spending like we are. And from a footballing perspective, while he brings such unique traits, will find others to pick up that slack in different ways.

To me, the embarrassing part really is the fact that he's a scouter and literally should be the easiest of all the people that we need to re-sign. Could've offered him a contract anytime in the last couple of years and probably figured it out immediately but instead now we are left to guess. He came through the Academy, you don't wanna lose a talent like that that you developed.

Asam

Look if Man City were losing Dias, De Bruyne and Foden on free transfers it would impact the club at every level, the dressing room, the coaching staff and supporters would all be gutted, but its probably worse for us since our desire/ability to attract the top talent is already question after this summer as it is, Im not expecting us to retain all 3 but keeping VVD & Trent is necessary
TepidT2O

Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 02:46:19 pm

Look if Man City were losing Dias, De Bruyne and Foden on free transfers it would impact the club at every level, the dressing room, the coaching staff and supporters would all be gutted, but its probably worse for us since our desire/ability to attract the top talent is already question after this summer as it is, Im not expecting us to retain all 3 but keeping VVD & Trent is necessary
Although, city actually are loosing De Bruyne on a free contract .
Gainsbarre

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:37:15 pm
Although, city actually are loosing De Bruyne on a free contract .

...but he's 33 already.. unlike Trent..
jepovic

I think inverting less has helped his defense. He gets caught out of position a lot less.
Legs

Trent when inverting is following team instructions this is what I hate about the stick he gets he cant be in two places at the same time.

Yes at times he loses the ball and we are bang in trouble but when he doesnt lose the ball and plays a great pass or that run and dummy for Diaz goal the other week how many right backs can do that in the PL ? Very few can.

Its a British thing ALWAYS bang on about a players negative rather than what they are good at.

Trent is top class if and its a big IF Real Madrid want him and sign him then that is all the proof you need not that we need it here but to hear the media talk up the likes of Trippier over him is laughable.
WhereAngelsPlay

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:37:15 pm
Although, city actually are loosing De Bruyne on a free contract .


Why do people use City as a barometer ?
Bennett

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:02:22 pm

Why do people use City as a barometer ?

Probably something to do with the 4 titles in 5 years.
WhereAngelsPlay

Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:45:24 pm
Probably something to do with the 4 titles in 5 years.

Should start and end with 115+ charges and being state owned.


No ?
killer-heels

Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:45:24 pm
Probably something to do with the 4 titles in 5 years.

Thing is, City only let players go that they want to let go and we all know why.
Knight

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm
Should start and end with 115+ charges and being state owned.


No ?

Hopefully theyre thrown out of the league because of 115 but at the moment theyre the benchmark. If we want to win the league we need to beat their points total so I dont see why its a problem comparing the 2 clubs.
WhereAngelsPlay

Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:04:15 pm
Hopefully theyre thrown out of the league because of 115 but at the moment theyre the benchmark. If we want to win the league we need to beat their points total so I dont see why its a problem comparing the 2 clubs.

Not when it comes to talking about losing players on a free, they're about as far away from the bench as they could be.

The rest means fuck all.
Red-Soldier

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:47:43 pm

Wouldn't be so bad if we had money to waste.

That's the thing though, isn't it.  Wouldn't be so bad with a huge wedge in our pockets, instead of him leaving for nowt.
Knight

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:07:31 pm
Not when it comes to talking about losing players on a free, they're about as far away from the bench as they could be.

The rest means fuck all.

Yes thats fair. But replacing De Bruyne is going to be very hard, even with unlimited money (and its not clear theyre functioning with unlimited money these days). Same with Rodri - maybe theyll prove me wrong but apparently (according to Liverpool) there arent any game changer 6s out there which means whoever they get in January to cover the gap for the rest of the season is going to be a significant downgrade on Rodri.
mullyred94

Some players can't be replaced 1 for 1 at all to be honest

We'll never replace Mo for example with just one Right Winger its going to take at least 2 players.
clinical

Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:16:27 am
Some players can't be replaced 1 for 1 at all to be honest

We'll never replace Mo for example with just one Right Winger its going to take at least 2 players.

Trouble for us is we're limited to 10 outfield players.
mullyred94

Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:18:10 am
Trouble for us is we're limited to 10 outfield players.

 :P :P

Will take 2 forwards increasing their output to replace Mo, either 1 already taking more of the goal scoring burden and then the new signing also chipping in with 10-15.

No way in hell we sign a RW who scores 40+ in their debut season and then continues to hit 30+ for 7 years.
