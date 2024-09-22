They dont read like the words of someone who is necessarily planning on leaving to me, if he was he probably just wouldnt have given the interview at all, Im not really sure what benefit it would be to him to give the interview if that was the case.



It reads like the usual posturing to me, when he was asked what his motivation was and he said trophies, well he was hardly going to come out and say money, was he?



If the club offer him the right deal I suspect hell stay, thats the bit which concerns me as if they were going to do that its massively debatable as to why they have left it this long.