Trent Alexander-Arnold

mullyred94

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 22, 2024, 11:07:17 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September 22, 2024, 11:05:03 pm
Why give Madrid the opportunity to be in his ear for a year though? Why not just get it done last summer?

I am just bringing up other points for discussion as we have no clue what is going on, having the answers is your job mate  :)
MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 22, 2024, 11:07:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September 22, 2024, 10:56:04 pm
We hardly sign players, i wouldnt bet on the money being used elsewhere. Also it wont be long before Salah and Van Dijk are gone and its not like we are going to be signing players earning what they earn.
Maybe we won't. If we don't, that will be the end of us being a top team. I like to believe we will.
DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 22, 2024, 11:10:33 pm
When are Real/PSG going to start getting into Konate's ear. Seems the next vulnerable one we have.
mullyred94

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 22, 2024, 11:11:55 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 22, 2024, 11:10:33 pm
When are Real/PSG going to start getting into Konate's ear. Seems the next vulnerable one we have.

Macca
MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 22, 2024, 11:12:28 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September 22, 2024, 11:00:20 pm
He signed his last deal a year before Salah signed his bumper deal. Trent's last deal was widely rumored to be around the 180k-220k a week deal. Salah when he signed his last deal was according to the Athletic (LFC PR) to be the biggest deal we had ever given a player.

I think you are vastly underestimating Trent and it doesn't matter if the money could be better spent because we have a huge surplus of money coming into the club.
So no where near what Salah is supposedly on.
DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 22, 2024, 11:13:12 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 22, 2024, 11:11:55 pm
Macca

When is his contract up? Konate next season is in final year
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 22, 2024, 11:14:55 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 22, 2024, 11:13:12 pm
When is his contract up? Konate next season is in final year

Macca's deal runs to 2028 but there are rumours about him having a release fee in his deal.
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 22, 2024, 11:17:06 pm
Quote from: MBL? on September 22, 2024, 11:12:28 pm
So no where near what Salah is supposedly on.

Firstly there is no indication that Trent is demanding Salah-type money. Secondly Arsenal who are probably the closest comparison to us have regularly paid 250k plus.
MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 22, 2024, 11:44:57 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 22, 2024, 11:13:12 pm
When is his contract up? Konate next season is in final year
That needs to be sorted now.
MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 22, 2024, 11:47:04 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September 22, 2024, 11:17:06 pm
Firstly there is no indication that Trent is demanding Salah-type money. Secondly Arsenal who are probably the closest comparison to us have regularly paid 250k plus.
You are a professional goal post mover. Fair play.
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 12:23:04 am
Quote from: MBL? on September 22, 2024, 11:47:04 pm
You are a professional goal post mover. Fair play.

Salah is on around 350k a week, if he was 25 and coming into the peak years of his career he would be expecting 400k a week plus. I highly doubt Trent is expecting anything like that.

When you have players like Stones, Jesus, Havertz, Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Sterling, Enzo, Sancho, Casemiro, Rashford, Salah, Haaland and DeBruyne earning between 250k and 400k a week then where do you place Trent?
MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 12:52:58 am
Quote from: Eeyore on September 23, 2024, 12:23:04 am
Salah is on around 350k a week, if he was 25 and coming into the peak years of his career he would be expecting 400k a week plus. I highly doubt Trent is expecting anything like that.

When you have players like Stones, Jesus, Havertz, Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Sterling, Enzo, Sancho, Casemiro, Rashford, Salah, Haaland and DeBruyne earning between 250k and 400k a week then where do you place Trent?
Below that. You aren't taking into account cheating and really bad decisions.
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 01:36:42 am
Quote from: MBL? on September 23, 2024, 12:52:58 am
Below that. You aren't taking into account cheating and really bad decisions.

Get real we are looking at £700m+ in revenues this season have just made a player trading profit, increased commercial revenues and no future infrastructure costs.

What else are we going to spend money on?

Agreeing a 300k a week deal would mean we were committing 2% of our turnover to paying Trent's wages.
wemmick

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 01:42:22 am
Trent sending a message to the club there. VvD did so about signings in the summer, too. Good to hear Trent speaking up. I'm not sure it's great for him signing a new contract, but the players want more from the club. The outgoing captain and vice captain have spoken on the record.
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 01:48:54 am
Quote from: wemmick on September 23, 2024, 01:42:22 am
Trent sending a message to the club there. VvD did so about signings in the summer, too. Good to hear Trent speaking up. I'm not sure it's great for him signing a new contract, but the players want more from the club. The outgoing captain and vice captain have spoken on the record.

Exactly.

Trent, VVD, Salah and Robbo are the leadership group. VVD is the captain. Trent is the vice Captain who wants to be the next Captain and both are questioning the club's ambition.

Let that sink in.
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 07:18:53 am
Quote from: Eeyore on September 23, 2024, 01:48:54 am
Exactly.

Trent, VVD, Salah and Robbo are the leadership group. VVD is the captain. Trent is the vice Captain who wants to be the next Captain and both are questioning the club's ambition.

Let that sink in.

FSG will back us to the extent that itll make us a top 4 team. Its much less clear theyll back us to the extent of making us a title challenging team. Klopp made it work, because hes Klopp and the team around him gave him a historic run of incredible transfers, partly funded by an inept Barcelona and made possible by being ahead of the game with the use of data. Sure the owners would like us to win titles because itll be good for the value of the club. But its a bonus they wont actually pursue with financial resources.
Bennett

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 07:23:57 am
Quote from: drmick on September 22, 2024, 10:57:04 pm
Ambition means spend big on transfers and wages is what I'm interpreting from that comment, and not chickening out of deals and running the squad a player down. Like Real Madrid do......

;D Fair point that. Imagine the fume if we went into a season with Joselu as our main 9.
Avens

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 07:25:05 am
Absolute meltdown based on comments that seem to include 'I want to be the captain of Liverpool one day', 'I'm really enjoying the tactics of the new manager' and 'I've had loads of contract extensions and this one [contract extension] will be done in a similar way'. Unlike the good posters of RAWK to doom spiral.
A Complete Flop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 07:27:17 am
The worrying thing about not offering him a new contract is the message it sends out to other potential signings and the players we have now. It's the behaviour of a small time club not a club that wants to better itself.
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 07:30:58 am
Quote from: Avens on September 23, 2024, 07:25:05 am
Absolute meltdown based on comments that seem to include 'I want to be the captain of Liverpool one day', 'I'm really enjoying the tactics of the new manager' and 'I've had loads of contract extensions and this one [contract extension] will be done in a similar way'. Unlike the good posters of RAWK to doom spiral.

There is no direct quote about being captain. The point about contract extensions can be taken as either the actual extension or the negotiations about the extension - so its either, this contract will be signed without much public chat or this contract will be negotiated without much public chat. And the latter interpretation means hes not saying he will sign a contract, just that hell negotiate about signing behind closed doors. But aside from your spin on it, this would be fine if we were a year+ ago. The issue is its nearly October and he can sign with Madrid in almost 3 months. The interview comes across very differently thanks to that context.
Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 07:39:31 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September 23, 2024, 07:27:17 am
The worrying thing about not offering him a new contract is the message it sends out to other potential signings and the players we have now. It's the behaviour of a small time club not a club that wants to better itself.

Do you have evidence weve not offered him a new contract? Nowhere does it say that in the article.
jepovic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 07:52:27 am
If he leaves, I dont think it would be about the money anyway. We will offer him a very good contract, but probably not highest in the team (which we shouldnt). We cant offer him a new city, a new league or a new adventure though.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 08:08:06 am
Quote from: Bennett on September 23, 2024, 07:23:57 am
;D Fair point that. Imagine the fume if we went into a season with Joselu as our main 9.

The world knew they were getting Mbappe.
Tobelius

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 08:35:26 am
Quote from: jepovic on September 23, 2024, 07:52:27 am
If he leaves, I dont think it would be about the money anyway. We will offer him a very good contract, but probably not highest in the team (which we shouldnt). We cant offer him a new city, a new league or a new adventure though.

Maybe not,but he'd be getting a lot of it leaving on a free,Alaba joined them on a free a few years ago and makes over 400k euros/week.
DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 09:26:47 am
Quote from: Tobelius on September 23, 2024, 08:35:26 am
Maybe not,but he'd be getting a lot of it leaving on a free,Alaba joined them on a free a few years ago and makes over 400k euros/week.

Real Madrid are in my top 3 hateful clubs. Very annoying the way they get players on frees. Personally if I was playing for Liverpool there is no way I would join them. Remember what Klopp said to Coutinho about joining Barca. Question favourite foreign team. I like  Dormund AC Milan and Ajax but they are all shite
BarryCrocker

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 09:29:04 am
Quote from: jepovic on September 23, 2024, 07:52:27 am
If he leaves, I dont think it would be about the money anyway. We will offer him a very good contract, but probably not highest in the team (which we shouldnt). We cant offer him a new city, a new league or a new adventure though.

Of course money will be a factor. If he really rates himself enough to be a starter at RM. Sign a new contract with a buyout clause that can only be activated by RM. Then see if they still want him.

I'm pretty sure there are examples of players who signed a new contract so their development club can get some sort of a return.

Agent99

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 09:33:18 am
Quote from: wemmick on September 23, 2024, 01:42:22 am
Trent sending a message to the club there. VvD did so about signings in the summer, too. Good to hear Trent speaking up. I'm not sure it's great for him signing a new contract, but the players want more from the club. The outgoing captain and vice captain have spoken on the record.
We fucked up in the summer. From his comments what can we do now realistically? Give Mo and Virgil new contracts and sign a couple of players in January? He wants the club to be ambitious.
Jm55

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 09:47:47 am
They dont read like the words of someone who is necessarily planning on leaving to me, if he was he probably just wouldnt have given the interview at all, Im not really sure what benefit it would be to him to give the interview if that was the case.

It reads like the usual posturing to me, when he was asked what his motivation was and he said trophies, well he was hardly going to come out and say money, was he?

If the club offer him the right deal I suspect hell stay, thats the bit which concerns me as if they were going to do that its massively debatable as to why they have left it this long.
Zlen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 09:56:07 am
Not really bothered. There are people who are paid handsomely to worry about this shit - and it is not me. We lost great players before and remained great. I'd love him to stay, but I could absolutely understand if he wants a new challenge and it will not be for the money, that I'm sure of.
Avens

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 10:02:15 am
Quote from: Knight on September 23, 2024, 07:30:58 am
There is no direct quote about being captain. The point about contract extensions can be taken as either the actual extension or the negotiations about the extension - so its either, this contract will be signed without much public chat or this contract will be negotiated without much public chat. And the latter interpretation means hes not saying he will sign a contract, just that hell negotiate about signing behind closed doors. But aside from your spin on it, this would be fine if we were a year+ ago. The issue is its nearly October and he can sign with Madrid in almost 3 months. The interview comes across very differently thanks to that context.

Kinda my point. All those unknowns yet the usual suspects in here fill those gaps with the worst case scenario and use their negative reading of a situation we don't know much about to have a go at the club. It really is ok to say that we don't know what's happening behind the scenes.
DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 10:12:33 am
Quote from: Avens on September 23, 2024, 10:02:15 am
Kinda my point. All those unknowns yet the usual suspects in here fill those gaps with the worst case scenario and use their negative reading of a situation we don't know much about to have a go at the club. It really is ok to say that we don't know what's happening behind the scenes.

What we do know is Virgil Mo and Trent havent signed new contracts and that is a worry.
Bennett

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 12:29:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September 23, 2024, 08:08:06 am
The world knew they were getting Mbappe.

But again, isn't that precisely what we do too? Only dip into the market when it's deemed absolutely necessary?

Loads of people on here were advocating going for an Option B or C after Zubimendi turned us down.

What's the difference?
slaphead

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 12:54:06 pm
Some good words from Trent on Slot
We agreed he would be harsh on me, anytime an attacker got by me, he would call it out in meetings and individual meetings and say this cant happen," Alexander-Arnold said. "We go through every game together, our highlights and where he wants me to improve. Even the Milan game, we had about 20 clips going through what I could have done better and the good parts as well."

Its really refreshing to have a manager that will help and guide and teach me how to be better as a player,"
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 23, 2024, 01:39:37 pm
Quote from: Avens on September 23, 2024, 10:02:15 am
Kinda my point. All those unknowns yet the usual suspects in here fill those gaps with the worst case scenario and use their negative reading of a situation we don't know much about to have a go at the club. It really is ok to say that we don't know what's happening behind the scenes.

VVD and Salah have publicly stated that they hadn't been offered new deals. VVD stated we needed to make signings. There aren't many blanks to fill in are there? Trent has now stated he wants to win trophies. Why should he even have to say that?

Why should we be in a situation in which our captain and vice-captain are publicly questioning the club's ambitions?

For me it is pretty clear we have fallen behind City and now Arsenal and we haven't done anything to rectify the situation. 
Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:13:56 pm
Going to be a long night watching his analysis, thought their winger bossed him.

Great attacking though.
