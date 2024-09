So far it doesn't like he'll be an out-and-out winger that he was in Klopp's peak years, there don't seem to a plan for him to overlap, get to the byline as much



It will be interesting to see how all this pans out and how we plan to get the most out of his creativity - whether he'll do a lot of underlapping in the half space from which he can also create a lot.



In theory if he's more conservative we'll be better equipped against the breaks while at the same time he can put in a lot of quality passes into the box from the right channel.



Safe to say if we got the most out of his creativity this season might be truly epic.