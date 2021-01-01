« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15480 on: Today at 09:19:32 pm
Every player wants to play the 90 minutes. It's not like Trent or Salah or anyone is more special than the average professional footballer in that regard.

That you like a player doesn't mean you have to pretend that him sulking after being subbed off is a good thing because "it shows desire".

I can understand if it's a heat of the moment reaction when he was subbed off, but continuing to do that after the FT whistle, after your team won and everyone was in a good mood, really?

He is rightly criticised and should learn from this. Maybe he realised already, hence the insta picture as damage control.
Logged

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,337
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15481 on: Today at 09:22:56 pm
« Last Edit: Today at 09:24:52 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15482 on: Today at 09:41:02 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:22:56 pm


Trent deliberately posting photos using a Dutch angle in an obvious dig at Slot.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,026
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15483 on: Today at 09:52:40 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:22:56 pm

Just pics of himself. He's obviously RAGING at the club.
Logged

StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,003
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15484 on: Today at 09:55:01 pm
Logged

danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15485 on: Today at 10:01:15 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:08:26 pm
Did Trent mouth Shut up under his breath after Slot spoke to him? Just saw a clip on SSN and it looked like he might have.
Ive no problem with him being pissed off when subbed, but that shouldnt carry on after the final whistle when the team are celebrating.

I didnt see that, so probably not.
Logged

ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,742
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15486 on: Today at 10:07:03 pm
What a shame that a nice day when we have won and played well is now taken over by our vice captain acting like a spoiled brat. I am more than fine with him not signing a new contract before considering his options (as he clearly is), but while he is here and this club is paying his wages, he can swerve all of that nonsense.
Logged

JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,282
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15487 on: Today at 10:08:54 pm
The only place it's 'taken over' anything is here and Twitter. I'm barely seeing it mentioned anywhere else.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,802
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #15488 on: Today at 10:11:23 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:07:03 pm
What a shame that a nice day when we have won and played well is now taken over by our vice captain acting like a spoiled brat. I am more than fine with him not signing a new contract before considering his options (as he clearly is), but while he is here and this club is paying his wages, he can swerve all of that nonsense.
yeah am with this pov to be honest
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas
