Every player wants to play the 90 minutes. It's not like Trent or Salah or anyone is more special than the average professional footballer in that regard.



That you like a player doesn't mean you have to pretend that him sulking after being subbed off is a good thing because "it shows desire".



I can understand if it's a heat of the moment reaction when he was subbed off, but continuing to do that after the FT whistle, after your team won and everyone was in a good mood, really?



He is rightly criticised and should learn from this. Maybe he realised already, hence the insta picture as damage control.